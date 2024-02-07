skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Імунотерапевтичні засоби

ЗаPeter J. Delves, PhD, University College London, London, UK
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2024

    Immunotherapeutic agents use or modify immune mechanisms. Use of these agents is rapidly evolving; new classes, new agents, and new uses of current agents are continuing to be developed. A number of different classes of immunotherapeutic agents have been developed (see also table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use):

    • Monoclonal antibodies

    • Fusion proteins

    • Soluble cytokine receptors

    • Recombinant cytokines

    • Small-molecule mimetics

    • Cellular therapies

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі імунотерапевтичні засоби, що застосовуються в клінічній практиці 

    Agent

    Effects

    Some Indications*

    Monoclonal antibodies†

    Abciximab

    Platelet antiglycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor

    Prevention of cardiac ischemic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention or in high-risk patients with acute coronary syndrome

    Adalimumab

    Anti–TNF-alpha

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Crohn disease

    Hidradenitis suppurativa

    Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Ulcerative colitis

    Non-infectious uveitis

    Chronic plaque psoriasis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Alemtuzumab

    Anti–B cell (CD52)

    B-cell CLL

    Relapsing multiple sclerosis

    Alirocumab

    Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9

    Lowering of LDL cholesterol, as an adjunct to diet and statins, in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

    Atezolizumab

    Anti–PD-L1

    Transitional cell (urothelial) carcinoma

    NSCLC

    Small cell lung cancer

    Triple-negative breast cancer

    Hepatocellular carcinoma

    BRAF V600 mutation positive melanoma

    Alveolar soft part sarcoma

    Avelumab 

    Anti-PD-L1

    Merkel cell carcinoma

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Urothelial carcinoma

    Basiliximab

    Anti–IL-2 receptor

    Renal transplantation

    Belimumab

    Anti–B-lymphocyte stimulator protein (anti-BLyS)

    Systemic lupus erythematosus

    Benralizumab

    Anti-IL-5 receptor alpha

    Eosinophilic asthma

    Bevacizumab

    Anti–VEGF-A

    Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer

    Glioblastoma

    Colorectal cancer

    HER2-negative breast cancer

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Cervical cancer

    Nonsquamous NSCLC

    Bezlotoxumab

    Anti-Clostridioides (formerly, Clostridium) difficile toxin B

    C. difficile infection

    Blinatumomab

    Bispecific: Anti-CD19 and anti-CD3c

    B-cell precursor ALL

    Brentuximab vedotin

    Anti-CD30 (linked to the antimitotic agent monomethyl auristatin E)

    Hodgkin lymphoma

    ALCL or other CD30-expressing T cell lymphomas

    Brodalumab

    Anti-IL-17 receptor A

    Plaque psoriasis

    Brolucizumab

    Anti-VEGF-A

    Diabetic macular edema

    Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

    Burosumab

    Anti-fibroblast growth factor 23

    X-linked hypophosphatemia

    Canakinumab

    Anti–IL-1 beta

    Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

    Gout

    Periodic fever syndromes:

    Caplacizumab

    Anti-von Willebrand factor

    Acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura

    Cemiplimab

    Anti-PD-1

    Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

    Basal cell carcinoma

    NSCLC

    Certolizumab (pegylated Fab’ fragment)

    Anti–TNF-alpha

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Crohn disease

    Plaque psoriasis 

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis

    Cetuximab

    Anti-EGFR

    HNSCC

    Colorectal cancer

    Crizanlizumab

    Anti-P-selectin

    Sickle cell disease

    Daratumumab

    Anti-CD38

    Multiple myeloma

    Denosumab

    Anti-RANKL

    Giant cell tumor of bone

    Hypercalcemia of malignancy

    Osteoporosis

    Prevention of skeletal-related events (eg, fractures, bone pain) in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases from solid tumors

    To increase bone mass in males receiving androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer and in females receiving adjuvant aromatase inhibitor therapy for breast cancer

    Dinutuximab

    Anti-GD2 glycolipid

    Pediatric neuroblastoma

    Dupilumab

    Anti-IL-4 receptor alpha

    Atopic dermatitis

    Atopic asthma

    Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis

    Eosinophilic esophagitis

    Prurigo nodularis

    Durvalumab

    Anti-PD-L1

    Urothelial carcinoma

    NSCLC

    Small cell lung cancer

    Eculizumab

    Anti–complement component C5

    Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

    Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

    Elotuzumab

    Anti-SLAMF7

    Multiple myeloma

    Emapalumab

    Anti-IFN-gamma

    Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

    Emicizumab

    Bispecific anti-factor IXa and anti-factor X

    Prevention or reduction of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A

    Enfortumab vedotin

    Anti-Nectin-4 linked to the antimitotic drug monomethyl auristatin E

    Urothelial cancer

    Erenumab

    Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

    Migraine prevention

    Evolocumab

    Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9

    Cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with coronary artery disease

    Lowering of LDL-cholesterol in familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

    Fremanezumab

    Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

    Migraine prevention

    Galcanezumab

    Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

    Migraine prevention

    Gemtuzumab

    Anti-CD33 ozogamicin conjugate

    CD33+ acute myeloid leukemia

    Golimumab

    Anti–TNF-alpha

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Ulcerative colitis

    Guselkumab

    Anti-IL-23

    Plaque psoriasis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Ibalizumab

    Anti-CD4

    Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) type 1 infection

    Ibritumomab tiuxetan

    Anti–CD20 linked to the radioactive agent yttrium 90

    B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

    Idarucizumab

    Anti-dabigatran

    Reversal of the anticoagulant effects of dabigatran when needed for emergency surgery/urgent procedures or in life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding

    Infliximab

    Anti–TNF-alpha

    Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Plaque psoriasis

    Inotuzumab

    Anti-CD22-ozogamicin conjugate

    B-cell precursor ALL

    Ipilimumab

    Anti–CTLA-4

    Melanoma

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Colorectal cancer

    Isatuximab

    Anti-CD38

    Multiple myeloma

    Ixekizumab

    Anti-IL17A

    Plaque psoriasis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Lanadelumab

    Anti-plasma kallikrein

    Hereditary angioedema

    Mepolizumab

    Anti-IL-5

    Eosinophilic asthma 

    Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

    Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    Hypereosinophilic syndrome

    Mogamulizumab

    Anti-CCR4

    Mycosis fungoides

    Sezary syndrome

    Moxetumomab pasudotox

    Anti-CD22 linked to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin PE38

    Hairy cell leukemia

    Natalizumab

    Anti–alpha-4 integrin subunit

    Multiple sclerosis

    Crohn disease

    Necitumumab

    EGFR1

    Squamous NSCLC

    Nivolumab

    Anti–PD-1

    Melanoma

    NSCLC

    Mesothelioma

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Hodgkin lymphoma

    HNSCC

    Urothelial carcinoma

    Colorectal cancer

    Hepatocellular carcinoma

    Esophageal cancers and gastroesophageal cancers

    Gastric cancer

    Obiltoxaximab

    Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis

    Inhalational anthrax (used with antibiotics)

    Obinutuzumab

    Anti-CD20

    Follicular lymphoma

    CLL

    Ocrelizumab

    Anti-CD20

    Multiple sclerosis

    Ofatumumab

    Anti‒CD20

    CLL

    Omalizumab

    Anti-IgE

    Asthma

    Urticaria

    Palivizumab

    Anti-respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F protein

    Prevention of serious lower respiratory tract RSV disease

    Panitumumab

    Anti-EGFR

    Colorectal cancer

    Pembrolizumab

    Anti–PD-1

    Melanoma

    NSCLC

    Small cell lung cancer

    HNSCC

    Hodgkin lymphoma

    B-cell lymphoma

    Urothelial carcinoma

    Colorectal cancer

    Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

    Squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus

    Cervical cancer

    Hepatocellular carcinoma

    Merkel cell carcinoma

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Endometrial carcinoma

    Pertuzumab

    Anti-HER2

    Breast cancer

    Polatuzumab

    Anti-CD79b

    B-cell lymphoma

    Ramucirumab

    Anti–VEGFR-2

    Colorectal cancer

    NSCLC

    Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

    Hepatocellular carcinoma

    Ranibizumab

    Anti-VEGF

    Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

    Macular edema after retinal vein occlusion

    Diabetic macular edema

    Diabetic retinopathy

    Myopic choroidal neovascularization 

    Ravulizumab

    Anti-C5

    Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

    Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

    Myasthenia gravis

    Raxibacumab

    Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis

    Inhalational anthrax

    Reslizumab

    Anti-IL-5

    Eosinophilic asthma

    Risankizumab

    Anti-IL-23p19

    Plaque psoriasis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Rituximab

    Anti–CD20

    CD20+ B-cell lymphomas

    Leukemias

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Pemphigus vulgaris

    Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

    Microscopic polyangiitis

    Romosozumab

    Anti-sclerostin

    Osteoporosis

    Sarilumab

    Anti-IL-6 receptor

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Polymyalgia rheumatica

    Secukinumab

    Anti–IL-17A

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Plaque psoriasis

    Siltuximab

    Anti–IL-6

    Multicentric Castleman disease

    Sotrovimab

    Anti-SARS-Cov-2 conserved spike epitope

    COVID-19

    Teprotumumab

    Anti-IGF-1 receptor

    Thyroid eye disease

    Tildrakizumab

    Anti-IL-23

    Plaque psoriasis

    Tocilizumab

    Anti–IL-6 receptor

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

    Giant cell arteritis

    Cytokine release syndrome following CAR T cell treatment 

    Tositumomab

    Anti–CD20 linked to radioactive iodine [131I]

    CD20+non-Hodgkin lymphoma

    Trastuzumab

    Anti–HER2

    HER2+ breast cancer

    HER2+ stomach or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

    Ustekinumab

    Anti–IL-12 and –IL-23

    Plaque psoriasis

    Crohn disease

    Ulcerative colitis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Vedolizumab

    Anti–alpha-4 beta-7 integrin

    Ulcerative colitis

    Crohn disease

    Fusion proteins

    Abatacept (CTLA-4 extracellular domain fused to the Fc region of IgG1)

    Inhibition of T-cell activation

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

    Aflibercept (portions of VEGF extracellular domains fused to the Fc region of IgG1

    Inhibition of neovascularization and vascular permeability

    Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

    Denileukin diftitox (fusion of IL-2 to diphtheria toxin)

    Delivery of toxin to CD25 component of IL-2 receptor

    CD25+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

    Etanercept (fusion of 2 CD120b TNF-alpha receptors to Fc region of IgG1)

    Decrease in TNF levels

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

    Psoriatic arthritis

    Ankylosing spondylitis

    Plaque psoriasis

    Soluble cytokine receptor

    Anakinra (IL-1 receptor antagonist, sometimes pegylated for longer half-life)

    Competitive inhibition of IL-1 alpha and IL-1 beta activities

    Rheumatoid arthritis

    Neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID)

    Deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA)

    Gout

    Calcium pyrophosphate arthritis (pseudogout)

    Cytokines

    IFN-alpha

    Antiproliferative and antiviral

    Chronic hepatitis B

    Chronic hepatitis C

    AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma

    Chronic myeloid leukemia

    Condylomata acuminata

    Hairy cell leukemia

    Melanoma

    Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

    IFN-beta

    Antiproliferative and antiviral

    Multiple sclerosis

    IFN-gamma

    Immunostimulatory and antiviral

    Control of infection in chronic granulomatous disease

    Malignant osteopetrosis

    IL-2

    Immunostimulatory

    Renal cell carcinoma

    Melanoma

    IL-11

    Thrombopoietic growth factor

    Thrombocytopenia

    G-CSF

    Stimulation of granulocyte production

    Neutropenia

    GM-CSF

    Stimulation of granulocyte and monocyte/macrophage production

    Neutropenia

    Cellular therapy

    Axicabtagene ciloleucel (CAR T)

    CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell

    B-cell lymphoma

    Sipuleucel-T

    Autologous circulating ICAM-1+ peripheral blood mononuclear cells activated with prostatic acid phosphatase and GM-CSF

    Prostate cancer

    Tisagenlecleucel (CAR T)

    CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell

    B-cell precursor ALL

    B-cell lymphoma

    * Many immunotherapeutic agents are only approved for use in certain subgroups of patients (eg, based on age, subtype and stage of disease, previous treatment, etc). They are often used in conjunction with other medications. Refer to prescribing information for more details.

    † mAbs used for diagnostic testing and radiologic imaging are not included. The Antibody Society maintains a comprehensive list of approved antibody therapeutics and those in regulatory review in the United States and the European Union.

    ALCL = anaplastic large cell lymphoma; ALL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies; CAR = chimeric antigen receptor; CD = cluster of differentiation; CLL = chronic lymphocytic leukemia; CTLA = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen; EGFR = epidermal growth factor receptor; Fc = crystallizable fragment; G-CSF = granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; GM-CSF = granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HNSCC = head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; ICAM = intercellular adhesion molecule; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; LDL = low density lipoprotein; mAb = monoclonal antibody; MRD = minimal residual disease; NSCLC = non small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 = programmed death–ligand 1; RANKL = receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa beta ligand; SLAMF7 = signaling lymphocyte activation molecule family member 7; TNF = tumor necrosis factor; VEGF-A = vascular endothelial growth factor A; VEGFR = VEGF receptor.

    Моноклональні антитіла

    Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are manufactured in vitro to recognize specific targeted antigens (Ags); they are used to treat solid and hematopoietic tumors, inflammatory disorders, and infections. Most mAbs in clinical use target a single Ag, but a few are engineered to be bispecific. The monoclonal antibodies that are currently in clinical use include

    • Murine

    • Chimeric

    • Humanized

    • Fully human

    Murine monoclonal antibodies are produced by injecting a mouse with an antigen, harvesting its spleen to obtain B cells that are producing antibody specific to that antigen, fusing those cells with immortal mouse myeloma cells, growing these hybridoma cells (eg, in cell culture), and harvesting the antibody. Although mouse antibodies are similar to human antibodies, clinical use of murine monoclonal antibodies is limited because they induce human anti-mouse antibody production, can cause immune complex serum sickness (a type III hypersensitivity reaction), and are rapidly cleared.

    To minimize the problems due to use of pure mouse antibody, researchers have used recombinant DNA techniques to create monoclonal antibodies that are part human and part mouse. Depending on the proportion of the antibody molecule that is human, the resultant product is termed one of the following:

    • Chimeric

    • Humanized

    In both chimeric and humanized monoclonal antibodies, the process usually begins as above with production of mouse hybridoma cells that make antibody to the desired antigen. Then the DNA for some or all of the variable portion of the mouse antibody is merged with DNA for human immunoglobulin. The resultant DNA is placed in a mammalian cell culture, which then expresses the resultant gene, producing the desired antibody. If the mouse gene for the whole variable region is spliced next to the human constant region, the product is termed "chimeric." If the mouse gene for only the antigen-binding hypervariable regions of the variable region is used, the product is termed "humanized."

    Chimeric monoclonal antibodies activate antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and T cells more effectively than murine monoclonal antibodies but can still induce production of human anti-chimeric antibodies.

    Humanized monoclonal antibodies against various antigens are available for the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, allergy, autoimmune disease, transplant rejection, and respiratory syncytial virus infection.

    Fully human monoclonal antibodies are produced using transgenic mice that contain human immunoglobulin genes or using phage display (ie, a bacteriophage-based cloning method) of immunoglobulin genes isolated from human B cells. Fully human monoclonal antibodies have decreased immunogenicity and therefore may have fewer adverse effects.

    Monoclonal antibodies that target checkpoint molecules on either T cells or tumor cells (termed checkpoint inhibitors—see table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use) are used to prevent downregulation of antitumor responses and effectively treat some heretofore resistant cancers. However, because checkpoint molecules are also involved in other types of immune response, checkpoint inhibitors can cause severe immune-related inflammatory and autoimmune reactions (both systemic and organ specific).

    Химерні білки

    These hybrid proteins are created by linking together the gene sequences encoding all or part of 2 different proteins to generate a chimeric polypeptide that incorporates desirable attributes from the parent molecules (eg, a cell-targeting component combined with a cell toxin). The circulating half-life of therapeutic proteins can also often be improved by fusing them to another protein that naturally has a longer serum half-life (eg, the Fc region of IgG).

    Розчинні цитокінові рецептори

    Soluble versions of cytokine receptors can block the action of cytokines by binding with them before they attach to their normal cell surface receptor.

    Etanercept, a fusion protein, consists of 2 identical chains from the CD120b receptor for tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha. This agent thus blocks TNF-alpha and is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.

    Рекомбінантні цитокіни

    Colony-stimulating factors (CSF), such as erythropoietin, granulocyte CSF (G-CSF), and granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF), are used in patients undergoing chemotherapy or transplantation for hematologic disorders and cancers and in patients with severe chronic neutropenia (see table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use). Interferon-alpha (IFN-alpha) and IFN-gamma are used to treat cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and viral infections. IFN-beta is used to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis.

    Anakinra, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, is a recombinant, slightly modified form of the naturally occurring IL-1R antagonist; this agent attaches to the IL-1 receptor and thus prevents binding of IL-1, but unlike IL-1, it does not activate the receptor.

    Cells expressing cytokine receptors can be targeted by modified versions of the relevant cytokine (eg, denileukin diftitox, which is a fusion protein containing sequences from IL-2 and from diphtheria toxin). Denileukin is used in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma to target the toxin to cells expressing the CD25 component of the IL-2 receptor.

    Низькомолекулярні міметики

    Small linear peptides, cyclicized peptides, and small organic molecules are being developed as agonists or antagonists for various applications. Screening libraries of peptides and organic compounds can identify potential mimetics (eg, agonists for receptors for erythropoietin, thrombopoietin, and G-CSF).

    Клітинна терапія

    Immune system cells are harvested (eg, by leukapheresis) and activated in vitro before they are returned to the patient. The aim is to amplify the normally inadequate natural immune response to cancer. Methods of activating immune cells include using cytokines to stimulate and increase numbers of antitumor cytotoxic T cells and using pulsed exposure to antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells with tumor antigens. Before being returned to the patient, T cells can be genetically engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) or T cell receptors (TCR) capable of recognizing tumor antigens, an approach that has shown efficacy in patients with leukemia and lymphoma.

