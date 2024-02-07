Immunotherapeutic agents use or modify immune mechanisms. Use of these agents is rapidly evolving; new classes, new agents, and new uses of current agents are continuing to be developed. A number of different classes of immunotherapeutic agents have been developed (see also table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use):
Monoclonal antibodies
Fusion proteins
Soluble cytokine receptors
Recombinant cytokines
Small-molecule mimetics
Cellular therapies
Деякі імунотерапевтичні засоби, що застосовуються в клінічній практиці
Agent
Effects
Some Indications*
Monoclonal antibodies†
Abciximab
Platelet antiglycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor
Prevention of cardiac ischemic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention or in high-risk patients with acute coronary syndrome
Adalimumab
Anti–TNF-alpha
Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis
Non-infectious uveitis
Chronic plaque psoriasis
Alemtuzumab
Anti–B cell (CD52)
B-cell CLL
Relapsing multiple sclerosis
Alirocumab
Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9
Lowering of LDL cholesterol, as an adjunct to diet and statins, in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Atezolizumab
Anti–PD-L1
Transitional cell (urothelial) carcinoma
Triple-negative breast cancer
BRAF V600 mutation positive melanoma
Alveolar soft part sarcoma
Avelumab
Anti-PD-L1
Basiliximab
Anti–IL-2 receptor
Belimumab
Anti–B-lymphocyte stimulator protein (anti-BLyS)
Benralizumab
Anti-IL-5 receptor alpha
Eosinophilic asthma
Bevacizumab
Anti–VEGF-A
Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer
HER2-negative breast cancer
Nonsquamous NSCLC
Bezlotoxumab
Anti-Clostridioides (formerly, Clostridium) difficile toxin B
C. difficile infection
Blinatumomab
Bispecific: Anti-CD19 and anti-CD3c
B-cell precursor ALL
Brentuximab vedotin
Anti-CD30 (linked to the antimitotic agent monomethyl auristatin E)
ALCL or other CD30-expressing T cell lymphomas
Brodalumab
Anti-IL-17 receptor A
Brolucizumab
Anti-VEGF-A
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Burosumab
Anti-fibroblast growth factor 23
X-linked hypophosphatemia
Canakinumab
Anti–IL-1 beta
Periodic fever syndromes:
Caplacizumab
Anti-von Willebrand factor
Acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
Cemiplimab
Anti-PD-1
Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
NSCLC
Certolizumab (pegylated Fab’ fragment)
Anti–TNF-alpha
Nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Cetuximab
Anti-EGFR
Crizanlizumab
Anti-P-selectin
Daratumumab
Anti-CD38
Denosumab
Anti-RANKL
Giant cell tumor of bone
Prevention of skeletal-related events (eg, fractures, bone pain) in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases from solid tumors
To increase bone mass in males receiving androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer and in females receiving adjuvant aromatase inhibitor therapy for breast cancer
Dinutuximab
Anti-GD2 glycolipid
Pediatric neuroblastoma
Dupilumab
Anti-IL-4 receptor alpha
Atopic asthma
Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis
Durvalumab
Anti-PD-L1
Eculizumab
Anti–complement component C5
Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
Elotuzumab
Anti-SLAMF7
Emapalumab
Anti-IFN-gamma
Emicizumab
Bispecific anti-factor IXa and anti-factor X
Prevention or reduction of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A
Enfortumab vedotin
Anti-Nectin-4 linked to the antimitotic drug monomethyl auristatin E
Urothelial cancer
Erenumab
Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
Migraine prevention
Evolocumab
Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9
Cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with coronary artery disease
Lowering of LDL-cholesterol in familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Fremanezumab
Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
Migraine prevention
Galcanezumab
Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
Migraine prevention
Gemtuzumab
Anti-CD33 ozogamicin conjugate
CD33+ acute myeloid leukemia
Golimumab
Anti–TNF-alpha
Guselkumab
Anti-IL-23
Ibalizumab
Anti-CD4
Ibritumomab tiuxetan
Anti–CD20 linked to the radioactive agent yttrium 90
B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Idarucizumab
Anti-dabigatran
Reversal of the anticoagulant effects of dabigatran when needed for emergency surgery/urgent procedures or in life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding
Infliximab
Anti–TNF-alpha
Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis
Inotuzumab
Anti-CD22-ozogamicin conjugate
B-cell precursor ALL
Ipilimumab
Anti–CTLA-4
Isatuximab
Anti-CD38
Ixekizumab
Anti-IL17A
Lanadelumab
Anti-plasma kallikrein
Mepolizumab
Anti-IL-5
Eosinophilic asthma
Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Mogamulizumab
Anti-CCR4
Moxetumomab pasudotox
Anti-CD22 linked to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin PE38
Hairy cell leukemia
Natalizumab
Anti–alpha-4 integrin subunit
Necitumumab
EGFR1
Squamous NSCLC
Nivolumab
Anti–PD-1
Esophageal cancers and gastroesophageal cancers
Obiltoxaximab
Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis
Inhalational anthrax (used with antibiotics)
Obinutuzumab
Anti-CD20
Follicular lymphoma
Ocrelizumab
Anti-CD20
Ofatumumab
Anti‒CD20
Omalizumab
Anti-IgE
Palivizumab
Anti-respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F protein
Prevention of serious lower respiratory tract RSV disease
Panitumumab
Anti-EGFR
Pembrolizumab
Anti–PD-1
B-cell lymphoma
Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus
Pertuzumab
Anti-HER2
Polatuzumab
Anti-CD79b
B-cell lymphoma
Ramucirumab
Anti–VEGFR-2
Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Ranibizumab
Anti-VEGF
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Macular edema after retinal vein occlusion
Diabetic macular edema
Myopic choroidal neovascularization
Ravulizumab
Anti-C5
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
Raxibacumab
Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis
Inhalational anthrax
Reslizumab
Anti-IL-5
Eosinophilic asthma
Risankizumab
Anti-IL-23p19
Rituximab
Anti–CD20
CD20+ B-cell lymphomas
Leukemias
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Romosozumab
Anti-sclerostin
Sarilumab
Anti-IL-6 receptor
Secukinumab
Anti–IL-17A
Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Siltuximab
Anti–IL-6
Multicentric Castleman disease
Sotrovimab
Anti-SARS-Cov-2 conserved spike epitope
Teprotumumab
Anti-IGF-1 receptor
Tildrakizumab
Anti-IL-23
Tocilizumab
Anti–IL-6 receptor
Cytokine release syndrome following CAR T cell treatment
Tositumomab
Anti–CD20 linked to radioactive iodine [131I]
CD20+non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Trastuzumab
Anti–HER2
HER2+ breast cancer
HER2+ stomach or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Ustekinumab
Anti–IL-12 and –IL-23
Vedolizumab
Anti–alpha-4 beta-7 integrin
Fusion proteins
Abatacept (CTLA-4 extracellular domain fused to the Fc region of IgG1)
Inhibition of T-cell activation
Aflibercept (portions of VEGF extracellular domains fused to the Fc region of IgG1
Inhibition of neovascularization and vascular permeability
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Denileukin diftitox (fusion of IL-2 to diphtheria toxin)
Delivery of toxin to CD25 component of IL-2 receptor
CD25+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
Etanercept (fusion of 2 CD120b TNF-alpha receptors to Fc region of IgG1)
Decrease in TNF levels
Soluble cytokine receptor
Anakinra (IL-1 receptor antagonist, sometimes pegylated for longer half-life)
Competitive inhibition of IL-1 alpha and IL-1 beta activities
Neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID)
Deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA)
Calcium pyrophosphate arthritis (pseudogout)
Cytokines
IFN-alpha
Antiproliferative and antiviral
AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma
Hairy cell leukemia
IFN-beta
Antiproliferative and antiviral
IFN-gamma
Immunostimulatory and antiviral
Control of infection in chronic granulomatous disease
Malignant osteopetrosis
IL-2
Immunostimulatory
IL-11
Thrombopoietic growth factor
G-CSF
Stimulation of granulocyte production
Neutropenia
GM-CSF
Stimulation of granulocyte and monocyte/macrophage production
Neutropenia
Cellular therapy
Axicabtagene ciloleucel (CAR T)
CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell
B-cell lymphoma
Sipuleucel-T
Autologous circulating ICAM-1+ peripheral blood mononuclear cells activated with prostatic acid phosphatase and GM-CSF
Tisagenlecleucel (CAR T)
CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell
B-cell precursor ALL
B-cell lymphoma
* Many immunotherapeutic agents are only approved for use in certain subgroups of patients (eg, based on age, subtype and stage of disease, previous treatment, etc). They are often used in conjunction with other medications. Refer to prescribing information for more details.
† mAbs used for diagnostic testing and radiologic imaging are not included. The Antibody Society maintains a comprehensive list of approved antibody therapeutics and those in regulatory review in the United States and the European Union.
ALCL = anaplastic large cell lymphoma; ALL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies; CAR = chimeric antigen receptor; CD = cluster of differentiation; CLL = chronic lymphocytic leukemia; CTLA = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen; EGFR = epidermal growth factor receptor; Fc = crystallizable fragment; G-CSF = granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; GM-CSF = granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HNSCC = head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; ICAM = intercellular adhesion molecule; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; LDL = low density lipoprotein; mAb = monoclonal antibody; MRD = minimal residual disease; NSCLC = non small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 = programmed death–ligand 1; RANKL = receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa beta ligand; SLAMF7 = signaling lymphocyte activation molecule family member 7; TNF = tumor necrosis factor; VEGF-A = vascular endothelial growth factor A; VEGFR = VEGF receptor.
Моноклональні антитіла
Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are manufactured in vitro to recognize specific targeted antigens (Ags); they are used to treat solid and hematopoietic tumors, inflammatory disorders, and infections. Most mAbs in clinical use target a single Ag, but a few are engineered to be bispecific. The monoclonal antibodies that are currently in clinical use include
Murine
Chimeric
Humanized
Fully human
Murine monoclonal antibodies are produced by injecting a mouse with an antigen, harvesting its spleen to obtain B cells that are producing antibody specific to that antigen, fusing those cells with immortal mouse myeloma cells, growing these hybridoma cells (eg, in cell culture), and harvesting the antibody. Although mouse antibodies are similar to human antibodies, clinical use of murine monoclonal antibodies is limited because they induce human anti-mouse antibody production, can cause immune complex serum sickness (a type III hypersensitivity reaction), and are rapidly cleared.
To minimize the problems due to use of pure mouse antibody, researchers have used recombinant DNA techniques to create monoclonal antibodies that are part human and part mouse. Depending on the proportion of the antibody molecule that is human, the resultant product is termed one of the following:
Chimeric
Humanized
In both chimeric and humanized monoclonal antibodies, the process usually begins as above with production of mouse hybridoma cells that make antibody to the desired antigen. Then the DNA for some or all of the variable portion of the mouse antibody is merged with DNA for human immunoglobulin. The resultant DNA is placed in a mammalian cell culture, which then expresses the resultant gene, producing the desired antibody. If the mouse gene for the whole variable region is spliced next to the human constant region, the product is termed "chimeric." If the mouse gene for only the antigen-binding hypervariable regions of the variable region is used, the product is termed "humanized."
Chimeric monoclonal antibodies activate antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and T cells more effectively than murine monoclonal antibodies but can still induce production of human anti-chimeric antibodies.
Humanized monoclonal antibodies against various antigens are available for the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, allergy, autoimmune disease, transplant rejection, and respiratory syncytial virus infection.
Fully human monoclonal antibodies are produced using transgenic mice that contain human immunoglobulin genes or using phage display (ie, a bacteriophage-based cloning method) of immunoglobulin genes isolated from human B cells. Fully human monoclonal antibodies have decreased immunogenicity and therefore may have fewer adverse effects.
Monoclonal antibodies that target checkpoint molecules on either T cells or tumor cells (termed checkpoint inhibitors—see table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use) are used to prevent downregulation of antitumor responses and effectively treat some heretofore resistant cancers. However, because checkpoint molecules are also involved in other types of immune response, checkpoint inhibitors can cause severe immune-related inflammatory and autoimmune reactions (both systemic and organ specific).
Химерні білки
These hybrid proteins are created by linking together the gene sequences encoding all or part of 2 different proteins to generate a chimeric polypeptide that incorporates desirable attributes from the parent molecules (eg, a cell-targeting component combined with a cell toxin). The circulating half-life of therapeutic proteins can also often be improved by fusing them to another protein that naturally has a longer serum half-life (eg, the Fc region of IgG).
Розчинні цитокінові рецептори
Soluble versions of cytokine receptors can block the action of cytokines by binding with them before they attach to their normal cell surface receptor.
Etanercept, a fusion protein, consists of 2 identical chains from the CD120b receptor for tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha. This agent thus blocks TNF-alpha and is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.
Рекомбінантні цитокіни
Colony-stimulating factors (CSF), such as erythropoietin, granulocyte CSF (G-CSF), and granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF), are used in patients undergoing chemotherapy or transplantation for hematologic disorders and cancers and in patients with severe chronic neutropenia (see table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use). Interferon-alpha (IFN-alpha) and IFN-gamma are used to treat cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and viral infections. IFN-beta is used to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis.
Anakinra, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, is a recombinant, slightly modified form of the naturally occurring IL-1R antagonist; this agent attaches to the IL-1 receptor and thus prevents binding of IL-1, but unlike IL-1, it does not activate the receptor.
Cells expressing cytokine receptors can be targeted by modified versions of the relevant cytokine (eg, denileukin diftitox, which is a fusion protein containing sequences from IL-2 and from diphtheria toxin). Denileukin is used in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma to target the toxin to cells expressing the CD25 component of the IL-2 receptor.
Низькомолекулярні міметики
Small linear peptides, cyclicized peptides, and small organic molecules are being developed as agonists or antagonists for various applications. Screening libraries of peptides and organic compounds can identify potential mimetics (eg, agonists for receptors for erythropoietin, thrombopoietin, and G-CSF).
Клітинна терапія
Immune system cells are harvested (eg, by leukapheresis) and activated in vitro before they are returned to the patient. The aim is to amplify the normally inadequate natural immune response to cancer. Methods of activating immune cells include using cytokines to stimulate and increase numbers of antitumor cytotoxic T cells and using pulsed exposure to antigen-presenting cells such as dendritic cells with tumor antigens. Before being returned to the patient, T cells can be genetically engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) or T cell receptors (TCR) capable of recognizing tumor antigens, an approach that has shown efficacy in patients with leukemia and lymphoma.