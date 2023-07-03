Рак молочної залози

During both mastectomy and breast-conserving surgery, axillary lymph nodes are typically evaluated. Methods include

Axillary lymph node dissection (ALND)

Sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB)

ALND is a fairly extensive procedure that involves removal of as many axillary nodes as possible; adverse effects, particularly lymphedema, are common. Risk of lymphedema is increased for patients with a high preoperative body mass index (BMI ≥ 30) and for those with significant weight gain during and after breast cancer treatment (2).

Most surgeons now first do SLNB unless biopsy of clinically suspect nodes detected cancer; risk of lymphedema is less with SLNB. Routine use of ALND is not justified because the main value of lymph node removal is diagnostic, not therapeutic, and SLNB has ≥ 95% sensitivity for axillary node involvement.

For SLNB, blue dye and/or radioactive colloid is injected around the breast, and a gamma probe (and when dye is used, direct inspection) is used to locate the nodes the tracer drains into. Because these nodes are the first to receive the tracers, they are considered the most likely to receive any metastatic cells and are thus called sentinel nodes.

If any of the sentinel nodes contain cancer cells, ALND may be necessary, based on numerous factors such as

Tumor stage

Hormone receptor status

Number of involved nodes

Extranodal extension

Patient characteristics (3)

Some surgeons do frozen section analysis during mastectomy with SLNB and get prior agreement for ALND in case nodes are positive; others await standard pathology results and do ALND as a 2nd procedure if needed. Frozen section analysis is not routinely done with lumpectomy.

Impaired lymphatic drainage of the ipsilateral arm often occurs after axillary node removal (ALND or SLNB) or radiation therapy, sometimes resulting in substantial swelling due to lymphedema. Magnitude of the effect is roughly proportional to the number of nodes removed; thus, SLNB causes less lymphedema than ALND. The lifetime risk of lymphedema after ALND is about 25%. However, even with SLNB, there is a 6% lifetime risk of lymphedema (4). To reduce risk of lymphedema, clinicians usually avoid giving IV infusions on the affected side. Wearing compression garments and preventing infection in the affected limbs (eg, by wearing gloves during yard work) are important. Avoiding ipsilateral blood pressure measurement and venipuncture is sometimes also recommended, even though supporting evidence is minimal (5).

If lymphedema develops, a specially trained therapist must treat it. Special massage techniques used once or twice a day may help drain fluid from congested areas toward functioning lymph basins; low-stretch bandaging is applied immediately after manual drainage, and patients should exercise daily as prescribed. After the lymphedema lessens, typically in 1 to 4 weeks, patients continue daily exercise and overnight bandaging of the affected limb indefinitely.