Рак яєчників, маткових труб і очеревини

In most patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer, the disease has spread widely throughout the peritoneum; thus, treatment involves one of the following (see table Postoperative Treatment of Ovarian Cancer by Stage and Type):

Staging and cytoreduction, followed by 6 cycles of IV chemotherapy

3 cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy, followed by surgery and 3 more chemotherapy cycles

Standard chemotherapy is 6 courses of paclitaxel and carboplatin. Other agents may be used depending on patient and tumor characteristics.

For certain patients at higher risk of recurrence (eg, those who have pleural effusions or ascites and do not have a BRCA mutation), adding bevacizumab to chemotherapy and continuing it as maintenance therapy is an option.

Primary therapy for patients newly diagnosed with stage IIB-IV epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal cancer who undergo primary cytoreductive surgery is 6 cycles of chemotherapy (paclitaxel plus carboplatin) plus bevacizumab. Bevacizumab therapy for 15 months is the standard of care, based on a multicenter randomized open-label phase III trial that found no difference in progression-free survival or overall survival in patients treated for 15 versus 30 months (3).

PARP (polyadenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase) enzymes are essential to the repair of single-strand breaks in DNA. Inhibition of PARP enzymes leads to persistent single-strand breaks, which cause double-strand breaks to accumulate during DNA replication and ultimately lead to tumor cell death.

In several clinical trials, a PARP inhibitor (PARPi) after chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in women who have serous or high-grade endometrioid ovarian cancer and who completed first-line chemotherapy, even if they did not have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation (4, 5, 6, 7).

Two placebo-controlled studies evaluated maintenance therapy with a PARPi in patients who responded to first-line platinum therapy. The SOLO1 study evaluated olaparib in patients with somatic and germline BRCAm (8), and the PRIMA/ENGOT-Ov26 study evaluated niraparib in patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer (not restricted to BRCAm carriers [5]).

An international randomized double-blind phase III trial (PAOLA-1) in newly diagnosed advanced, high-grade ovarian cancer evaluated the addition of maintenance olaparib (a PARPi) following response to first-line platinum–taxane chemotherapy plus bevacizumab. Patients were included regardless of surgical outcome or BRCA mutation status. The addition of maintenance olaparib provided a significant progression-free survival benefit, which was substantial in patients with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD)–positive tumors, including those without a BRCA mutation (9).

The VELIA trial included patients with previously untreated stage III or IV high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma. This three-arm trial compared standard chemotherapy alone versus standard chemotherapy plus veliparib versus standard chemotherapy plus veliparib followed by maintenance therapy with veliparib (4). Progression-free survival was longest with veliparib chemotherapy plus veliparib maintenance therapy.

Intraperitoneal chemotherapy using a catheter has been suggested as an alternative to IV chemotherapy. Intraperitoneal chemotherapy delivers the agents directly to the peritoneal surface and thus eliminates residual microscopic disease. In advanced-stage ovarian cancer, combination treatment with IV and intraperitoneal chemotherapy appears to prolong overall survival after primary cytoreductive surgery (10). This approach is not without complications; catheter-related complications can limit its use (11).

Direct delivery of chemotherapy to the abdominal cavity under hyperthermic conditions (HIPEC) intraoperatively after cytoreduction has been used in patients with colon cancer and is under study for ovarian cancer. The potential benefit of HIPEC is increased sensitivity to chemotherapy by impairing DNA repair, it induces apoptosis and activates heat-shock proteins.

Even if chemotherapy results in a complete clinical response (ie, normal physical examination, normal serum CA 125, negative CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis), approximately 50% of patients with stage III or IV cancer have residual tumor. Of patients with persistent elevation of CA 125, 90 to 95% have residual tumor.