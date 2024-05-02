Імунна тромбоцитопенія (ІТП)

Oral corticosteroids

Several guidelines are available (1, 2). Patients who have no symptoms, a platelet count > 30,000/mcL (> 30 × 109/L), and no bleeding usually do not require treatment and can monitored.

Adults with newly diagnosed ITP with bleeding and a platelet count < 30,000/mcL (< 30 × 109/L) are usually given an oral corticosteroid (eg, prednisone 1 mg/kg orally once a day) initially for 4 days. An alternative, probably equally effective, corticosteroid regimen is dexamethasone 40 mg orally once a day for 4 days. In most patients, the platelet count increases within 2 to 5 days. However, in some patients, a response may take 2 to 4 weeks. When the corticosteroid is tapered after response, most adult patients relapse. Repeated corticosteroid treatments may be effective but increase the risk of adverse effects. Corticosteroids should not usually be continued beyond the first 6 weeks; other medications may be tried in an attempt to avoid splenectomy. If medical therapy is effective, most guidelines recommend continuing it for at least 1 year before considering splenectomy.

Oral corticosteroids, IVIG, or IV anti-D immune globulin may also be given when a transient increase of the platelet count is required for tooth extractions, childbirth, surgery, or other invasive procedures. Thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA, eg, romiplostim, eltrombopag, avatrombopag) can also be used (as second-line therapy) before invasive procedures but should not be used for childbirth. IVIG and IV anti-D immune globulin are also useful for life-threatening bleeding in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) but are rarely used for chronic treatment because their response may last for only a few days to weeks.

Splenectomy can achieve a complete remission in about two thirds of patients who relapse after initial corticosteroid therapy. Splenectomy is usually reserved for patients with severe thrombocytopenia (eg, < 15,000/mcL [< 15 × 109/L]) in whom bleeding risk cannot be controlled with medical therapy or those whose disease persists after 12 months. If thrombocytopenia can be controlled with second-line medical therapies, splenectomy is often not necessary (1, 2). Splenectomy results in an increased risk of thrombosis and infection (particularly with encapsulated bacteria such as pneumococcus); patients require vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and Neisseria meningitidis (ideally > 2 weeks before the procedure).

Second-line medical therapies are available for patients with immune thrombocytopenia Who are seeking to defer splenectomy in hope of a spontaneous remission

Who are not candidates for or refuse splenectomy

In whom splenectomy has not been effective Such patients usually have platelet counts < 10,000 to 20,000/mcL (< 10 to 20 × 109/L), and thus are at risk for bleeding. Second-line medical therapies include thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RAs), rituximab, fostamatinib, or other immunosuppressive drugs. Thrombopoietin receptor agonists, such as romiplostim 1 to 10 mcg/kg subcutaneously once a week, eltrombopag 25 to 75 mg orally once a day, and avatrombopag 20 to 40 mg orally once a day have response rates > 85%. TPO-RAs often need to be administered continuously to maintain the platelet count > 50,000/mcL (> 50 × 109/L), but data suggest that one third of adults will undergo a treatment-free remission after 1 year and > 50% after 2 years. Rituximab (375 mg/m2 IV once a week for 4 weeks) has a response rate of 57%, but only 21% of adult patients remain in remission after 5 years (3). Alternate dosing schemes are also effective (eg, doses of 1000 mg IV given 2 weeks apart). Rituximab may affect the ability to respond to vaccination for 6 to 12 months. Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, has a reported response rate of 18%. The dose is 100 mg orally twice a day, increasing to 150 mg twice a day after 1 month if the platelet count has not increased to > 50,000/mcL (> 50 × 109/L) (4). More intensive immunosuppression may be required with medications such as cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, or azathioprine in patients who are unresponsive to other medications and have severe, symptomatic thrombocytopenia.

In children or adults with immune thrombocytopenia and life-threatening bleeding, rapid phagocytic blockade is attempted by giving IVIG 1 g/kg once a day for 1 to 2 days or, in Rh-positive patients, a single dose of IV anti-D immune globulin 75 mcg/kg. IV anti-D immunoglobulin is only effective in patients who have not had a splenectomy and may be associated with severe complications such as severe hemolysis and disseminated intravascular coagulation. IVIG treatment usually causes the platelet count to rise within 2 to 4 days, but the count remains high for only 2 to 4 weeks. High-dose methylprednisolone (1 g IV once a day for 3 days) is easier to administer than IVIG or IV anti-D immune globulin but may not be as effective. Patients with ITP and life-threatening bleeding are also given platelet transfusions. Platelet transfusions are not used prophylactically. Vincristine (1.4 mg/m2; maximum dose of 2 mg) has also been used in emergency situations but may produce neuropathy with repeated administration. Early use of TPO-RA may also be effective in combination with the therapies above (5, 6).