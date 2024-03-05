Загальні відомості про лімфоми

Lymphomas are a heterogeneous group of tumors arising in the reticuloendothelial and lymphatic systems. The major types are
Hodgkin lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Порівняння лімфоми Ходжкіна та неходжкінської лімфоми
Feature
Hodgkin Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Nodal involvement
Typically localized to a specific group of nodes
Usually disseminated among > 1 nodal group
Spread
Tends to spread in an orderly, contiguous fashion
Spreads noncontiguously
Effect on Waldeyer ring and mesenteric lymph nodes
Usually does not affect
Commonly affects mesenteric nodes
May affect Waldeyer ring
Extranodal involvement
Infrequent
Frequent
Stage at diagnosis
Often early
Usually advanced
Lymphomas were once thought to be absolutely distinct from leukemias. However, better understanding of cell markers and tools used to evaluate those markers now show that the distinction between these 2 cancers is often vague. The notion that lymphomas are relatively restricted to the lymphatic system and leukemias to the bone marrow, at least in early stages, is not always true. Malignant lymphoma cells can populate the bone marrow and the blood as well as the lymph nodes.