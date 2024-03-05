skip to main content
Загальні відомості про лімфоми

ЗаPeter Martin, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine;
John P. Leonard, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено бер. 2024

    Lymphomas are a heterogeneous group of tumors arising in the reticuloendothelial and lymphatic systems. The major types are

    • Hodgkin lymphoma

    • Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

    See table Comparison of Hodgkin Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Порівняння лімфоми Ходжкіна та неходжкінської лімфоми

    Feature

    Hodgkin Lymphoma

    Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

    Nodal involvement

    Typically localized to a specific group of nodes

    Usually disseminated among > 1 nodal group

    Spread

    Tends to spread in an orderly, contiguous fashion

    Spreads noncontiguously

    Effect on Waldeyer ring and mesenteric lymph nodes

    Usually does not affect

    Commonly affects mesenteric nodes

    May affect Waldeyer ring

    Extranodal involvement

    Infrequent

    Frequent

    Stage at diagnosis

    Often early

    Usually advanced

    Lymphomas were once thought to be absolutely distinct from leukemias. However, better understanding of cell markers and tools used to evaluate those markers now show that the distinction between these 2 cancers is often vague. The notion that lymphomas are relatively restricted to the lymphatic system and leukemias to the bone marrow, at least in early stages, is not always true. Malignant lymphoma cells can populate the bone marrow and the blood as well as the lymph nodes.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

