Bacillus anthracis form spores when they are under conditions that are unfavorable for growth (eg, a dry environment). Spores resist destruction and can remain viable in soil, wool, and animal hair and hides for decades. Spores germinate and begin multiplying rapidly when they enter an environment rich in amino acids and glucose (eg, tissue, blood).

Human infection can be acquired by

Cutaneous contact (most common)

Ingestion

Inhalation

Injection

Cutaneous infection is usually acquired by contact with infected animals, spore-contaminated animal products, or soil-containing spores or rarely by injection from contaminated heroin in injection drug users. Open wounds or abrasions increase susceptibility, but infection may occur when skin is intact. Cutaneous anthrax is typically not contagious, but in very rare instances skin infection may be transmitted from person to person by direct contact or fomites.

Gastrointestinal (including oropharyngeal) infection may occur after ingestion of inadequately cooked meat containing the vegetative forms of the organism, usually when a break in the pharyngeal or intestinal mucosa facilitates invasion. Ingested anthrax can cause lesions from the oral cavity to the cecum. Released toxin causes hemorrhagic necrotic ulcers and mesenteric lymphadenitis, which may lead to intestinal hemorrhage, obstruction, or perforation.

Pulmonary infection (inhalation anthrax), caused by inhaling spores, is almost always due to occupational exposure to contaminated animal products (eg, hides) and is often fatal.

Gastrointestinal anthrax and inhalation anthrax are not transmitted from person to person.

After entering the body, spores germinate inside macrophages, which migrate to regional lymph nodes where the bacteria multiply. In inhalation anthrax, spores are deposited in alveolar spaces, where they are ingested by macrophages, which migrate to mediastinal lymph nodes, usually causing a hemorrhagic mediastinitis.

Bacteremia may occur in any form of anthrax and occurs in nearly all fatal cases; meningeal involvement is common.

Limited data suggest that cutaneous anthrax does not result in acquired immunity, particularly if early effective antimicrobial therapy was used. Inhalation anthrax may provide some immunity in patients who survive, but data are very limited.