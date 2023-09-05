Остеопороз

Bisphosphonates are first-line therapy. By inhibiting bone resorption, bisphosphonates preserve bone mass and can decrease vertebral and hip fractures by up to 50% (3). Bone turnover is reduced after 3 months of bisphosphonate therapy and fracture risk reduction is evident as early as 1 year after beginning therapy. Bisphosphonates can be given orally or IV. Bisphosphonates include the following:

Evidence supports a treatment duration with oral bisphosphonates (eg, alendronate or risedronate) for 5 years or with IV zoledronic acid for 3 years; however, a longer treatment duration may be warranted in some patients at particularly high fracture risk (4).

Oral bisphosphonates must be taken on an empty stomach with a full (8-oz, 250 mL) glass of water. After administration, the patient must remain upright for at least 30 minutes (60 minutes for ibandronate) and not take anything else by mouth during this time period, because food decreases bioavailability. These medications are safe to use in patients with a creatinine clearance > 35 mL/minute. Oral bisphosphonates can cause esophageal irritation. Esophageal disorders that delay transit time and symptoms of upper gastrointestinal disorders are relative contraindications to oral bisphosphonates. IV bisphosphonates are indicated if a patient is unable to tolerate or is nonadherent with oral bisphosphonates.

Osteonecrosis of the jaw and atypical femoral fractures have been rarely reported in patients receiving antiresorptive therapy with bisphosphonates, romosozumab, or denosumab (5). Risk factors include invasive dental procedures, IV bisphosphonate use, and cancer. The benefits of reduction of osteoporosis-related fractures far outweigh this small risk. Although some dentists ask a patient to discontinue a bisphosphonate for several weeks or months before an invasive dental procedure, it is not clear that doing so decreases the risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw.

Long-term bisphosphonate use may increase the risk of atypical femoral fractures (6). These fractures occur in the mid-shaft of the femur with minimal or no trauma and may be preceded by weeks or months of thigh pain. The fractures may be bilateral even if symptoms are only unilateral.

To minimize fracture incidence, consideration should be given to stopping bisphosphonates after about

3 to 5 years of use in patients with osteoporosis (by DXA scan) but few or no other risk factors for bone loss (3 years for IV zoledronic acid and 5 years for oral bisphosphonates)

5 to 10 years of use in patients with osteoporosis (by DXA scan) and fractures or additional significant ongoing risk factors for bone loss and future fractures (7, 8)

Intermittent cessation of bisphosphonate treatment (drug holiday), as well as initiation and duration of therapy, depend on patient risk factors such as age, comorbidities, prior fracture history, DXA scan results, and fall risk. The drug holiday is 1 year or longer. Patients on a bisphosphonate holiday should be closely monitored for a new fracture or accelerated bone loss evident on a DXA scan, especially after being off therapy for 2 years or more.

During therapy with an antiresorptive medication such as a bisphosphonate, bone turnover is suppressed, as evidenced by low serum or urinary levels of (fasting) N-telopeptide cross-links (NTX) or C-telopeptide cross-links (CTX). Thus, measures of bone turnover markers can help determine adherence to therapy, as well as sufficient absorption, which are particularly useful for monitoring in patients taking oral bisphosphonates. These markers may remain low for ≥ 2 years off therapy. In untreated patients, an increase in levels of bone turnover markers, particularly with higher levels, indicates an increased risk of fracture. However, it is not clear whether levels of bone turnover markers should be used as criteria for when to start or end a drug holiday.

The immediate initiation of a bisphosphonate after an osteoporotic fracture has been controversial because of a theoretical concern that these agents may impede bone healing. However, most experts recommend starting a bisphosphonate during the hospitalization for the fracture (9). There is no reason to delay therapy in order to obtain a DXA scan because a hip or vertebral fragility fracture establishes the presence of osteoporosis.

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody against the receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-B ligand (RANKL) and reduces bone resorption by inhibiting osteoclast formation (10). Denosumab may be helpful in patients not tolerant of or unresponsive to other therapies or in patients with impaired renal function. This medication has been found to have a good safety profile at 10 years of therapy (11). Denosumab is contraindicated in patients with hypocalcemia because it can cause calcium shifts that result in profound hypocalcemia and adverse effects such as tetany. Osteonecrosis of the jaw and atypical femoral fractures have been rarely reported in patients taking denosumab.

Patients taking denosumab should not undergo a drug holiday because discontinuation may cause a rapid loss in bone mineral density and, importantly, increase the risk of fractures, particularly vertebral fractures, often multiple (12). If and when denosumab is discontinued, patients should be transitioned to a bisphosphonate such as IV zoledronic acid for at least a year, longer if there is ongoing risk of fracture (13).

Raloxifene is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) that may be appropriate for treatment of osteoporosis in women who cannot take bisphosphonates or denosumab. It is given orally once daily and reduces vertebral fractures by about 50% but has not been shown to reduce hip fractures (14). Raloxifene does not stimulate the uterus and antagonizes estrogen effects in the breast. It reduces the risk of invasive breast cancer. Raloxifene may increase risk of thromboembolism.

Estrogen may preserve bone mineral density and prevent fractures. However, because of the availability of other more effective treatments and the potential harms associated with estrogen treatment, its use is limited to selected cases. The use of estrogen increases the risk of thromboembolism and endometrial cancer and may increase the risk of breast cancer. The risk of endometrial cancer can be reduced in women with an intact uterus by taking a progestin with estrogen (see Hormone therapy). However, taking a combination of a progestin and estrogen increases the risk of breast cancer, coronary artery disease, stroke, and biliary disease. Thus, the potential harms of estrogen treatment for osteoporosis outweigh its potential benefits for most women.

Intranasal salmon calcitonin should not regularly be used for treating osteoporosis. Salmon calcitonin may provide short-term analgesia after an acute fracture, such as a painful vertebral fracture, due to an endorphin effect (15). It has not been shown to reduce fractures.