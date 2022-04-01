Атеросклероз

There are numerous risk factors for atherosclerosis (1—see table Risk Factors for Atherosclerosis). Certain factors tend to cluster as the metabolic syndrome. This syndrome includes abdominal obesity, atherogenic dyslipidemia, hypertension, insulin resistance, a prothrombotic state, and a proinflammatory state in sedentary patients. Insulin resistance is not synonymous with the metabolic syndrome but may be key in its etiology.

Dyslipidemia (high total, high LDL, or low high-density lipoprotein [HDL] cholesterol), hypertension, and diabetes promote atherosclerosis by amplifying or augmenting endothelial dysfunction and inflammatory pathways in vascular endothelium.

In dyslipidemia, subendothelial uptake and oxidation of LDL increases; oxidized lipids stimulate production of adhesion molecules and inflammatory cytokines and may be antigenic, inciting a T cell–mediated immune response and inflammation in the arterial wall. Although HDL was previously believed to protect against atherosclerosis via reverse cholesterol transport and by transporting antioxidant enzymes, which can break down and neutralize oxidized lipids, evidence from randomized trials and genetics suggests a much less important role for HDL in atherogenesis. The role of hypertriglyceridemia in atherogenesis is complex, although it may have a small independent effect (2). The main determinant for risk of atherogenic cardiovascular disease is the concentration of atherogenic lipoproteins, which is best reflected by the apolipoprotein B (apoB) concentration (or by the non-HDL-C concentration, if apoB is unavailable).

Hypertension may lead to vascular inflammation via angiotensin II–mediated mechanisms. Angiotensin II stimulates endothelial cells, vascular smooth muscle cells, and macrophages to produce proatherogenic mediators, including proinflammatory cytokines, superoxide anions, prothrombotic factors, growth factors, and lectin-like oxidized LDL receptors.

Diabetes leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products, which increase the production of proinflammatory cytokines from endothelial cells. Oxidative stress and reactive oxygen radicals, generated in diabetes, directly injure the endothelium and promote atherogenesis.

Chronic kidney disease promotes development of atherosclerosis via several pathways, including worsening hypertension and insulin resistance; decreased apolipoprotein A-I levels; and increased lipoprotein(a), homocysteine, fibrinogen, and C-reactive protein levels.

Prothrombotic states (see Overview of Thrombotic Disorders) increase likelihood of atherothrombosis.

Tobacco smoke contains nicotine and other chemicals that are toxic to vascular endothelium. Smoking, including passive smoking, increases platelet reactivity (possibly promoting platelet thrombosis) and plasma fibrinogen levels and hematocrit (increasing blood viscosity). Smoking increases LDL and decreases HDL; it also promotes vasoconstriction, which is particularly dangerous in arteries already narrowed by atherosclerosis. HDL increases rapidly within 1 month of smoking cessation.

Lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)] is pro-atherogenic and is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including myocardial infarction, stroke, and aortic valve stenosis (3, 4). It has a structure similar to LDL, but it also has a hydrophilic apolipoprotein(a) component that is covalently bound to a hydrophobic apolipoprotein B100 (5). Lp(a) levels are genetically determined and remain fairly stable throughout life. Lp(a) levels above 50 mg/dL are considered pathogenic.

Apolipoprotein (B) (apoB) is a particle with two isoforms: apoB-100, which is synthesized in the liver, and apoB-46, which is synthesized in the intestine. ApoB-100 is able to bind the LDL receptor and is responsible for cholesterol transport. It is also responsible for transport of oxidized phospholipids and has proinflammatory properties. Presence of the apoB particle within the arterial wall is thought to be the initiating event for the development of atherosclerotic lesions.

A high level of small, dense LDL, characteristic of diabetes, is highly atherogenic. Mechanisms may include increased susceptibility to oxidation and nonspecific endothelial binding.

A high C-reactive protein (CRP) level does not reliably predict extent of atherosclerosis but can predict increased likelihood of ischemic events. In the absence of other inflammatory disorders, elevated levels may indicate increased risk of atherosclerotic plaque rupture, ongoing ulceration or thrombosis, or increased activity of lymphocytes and macrophages. CRP itself does not appear to have a direct role in atherogenesis.

Heart transplantation is often followed by accelerated coronary atherosclerosis, which is likely related to immune-mediated endothelial injury. Accelerated coronary atherosclerosis is also observed after thoracic radiation therapy and is likely the result of radiation-induced endothelial injury.

C. pneumoniae infection or other infections (eg, viral, Helicobacter pylori) may cause endothelial dysfunction through direct infection, exposure to endotoxin, or stimulation of systemic or subendothelial inflammation.

Several common and rare genetic variants (eg, near 9p21, LPA and LDLR gene)have been robustly associated with atherosclerosis and cardiovascular events. Although each variant has a small effect individually, genetic risk scores that sum the total number of risk variants have been shown to strongly associate with more advanced atherosclerosis as well as both primary and recurrent cardiovascular events

Patients with hyperhomocysteinemia (eg, due to folate deficiency or a genetic metabolic defect) have an increased risk of atherosclerosis. However, because of results from randomized trials of homocysteine lowering therapies that fail to show a decrease in atherosclerotic disease, as well as evidence from Mendelian randomization trials, it is no longer thought that hyperhomocysteinemia itself causes atherosclerosis. The reason for the association between elevated homocysteine levels and atherosclerosis is unclear.