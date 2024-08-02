Множинна мієлома

Complete blood count (CBC) with platelets, peripheral blood smear, and chemistry panel (blood urea nitrogen [BUN], creatinine, calcium, uric acid, lactate dehydrogenase [LDH])

Serum and urine protein (from a 24-hour urine collection) electrophoresis followed by immunofixation; quantitative immunoglobulins; and serum free light chains

Radiographs (skeletal survey) and either a positron emission tomography (PET)-CT scan or whole-body MRI

Bone marrow examination, including conventional cytogenetics and fluorescent in situ hybridization studies (FISH)

Multiple myeloma is suspected in patients > 40 years with persistent unexplained bone pain, particularly at night or at rest, other typical symptoms, unexplained laboratory abnormalities (eg, elevated blood protein or urinary protein, hypercalcemia, renal insufficiency, anemia), or radiographs showing a pathologic fracture or lytic lesions.

Laboratory evaluation includes routine blood tests, LDH, serum beta-2 microglobulin, urine and serum immunofixation and protein electrophoresis, and serum free light chains. Patients should also undergo a skeletal survey and either a PET-CT scan or whole-body MRI because these tests are more sensitive to bone disease than radiographs. A bone marrow examination is also required along with conventional cytogenetics and FISH studies (for review, see references 1 and 2).

Routine blood tests include CBC and chemistry panel. Anemia is present in 80% of patients, usually a normocytic, normochromic anemia with formation of rouleaux (clusters of 3 to 12 red blood cells that occur in stacks) (3). White blood cell and platelet counts are usually normal. BUN, serum creatinine, LDH, beta-2 microglobulin, and serum uric acid may be elevated. The anion gap is sometimes low. Hypercalcemia is present at diagnosis in about 10% of patients.

Protein and immunofixation electrophoresis are carried out on a serum sample and on a urine sample concentrated from a 24-hour collection to identify, quantify, and characterize M-protein. Serum protein electrophoresis identifies M-protein in about 80 to 90% of patients. Most of the remaining 10 to 20% are patients with only free monoclonal light chains (Bence Jones protein) that can be detected in blood using a free light chain assay or in urine using urine protein and immunofixation electrophoresis. Monoclonal protein is not evident at diagnosis in a small proportion of patients; during the course of the disease, fewer patients have evidence of monoclonal protein.

Immunofixation electrophoresis can identify the immunoglobulin class of the M-protein (IgG, IgA, or uncommonly IgD, IgM, or IgE) and can often detect light-chain protein if serum immunoelectrophoresis is negative; immunofixation electrophoresis is done even when the serum test is negative if multiple myeloma is strongly suspected.

Serum free light-chain analysis with delineation of kappa and lambda ratios or differences between the involved and uninvolved light chains helps confirm the diagnosis and can also be used to monitor efficacy of therapy and provide prognostic data.

Serum level of beta-2 microglobulin is measured if the diagnosis is confirmed or very likely, and along with serum albumin, is used as part of the international staging system (see table Revised International Staging System for Multiple Myeloma). Beta-2 microglobulin is a small protein on the membrane of all cells. Its concentration varies directly with tumor mass and severity of renal dysfunction.

Таблиця Переглянута міжнародна система стадіювання для множинної мієломи Таблиця

Radiographs include a skeletal survey (ie, plain radiographs of skull, long bones, spine, pelvis, and ribs). Punched-out lytic lesions or diffuse osteoporosis is present in approximately 80% of cases (3). Radionuclide bone scans usually are not helpful. Whole-body MRI can provide more detail and is obtained if specific sites of pain or neurologic symptoms are present. PET-CT scans provide prognostic information and can help determine whether patients have solitary plasmacytoma or multiple myeloma.

Множинна мієлома Зображення Image courtesy of Michael J. Joyce, MD, and Hakan Ilaslan, MD.

Bone marrow aspiration and biopsy are done and reveal sheets or clusters of plasma cells; myeloma is diagnosed when ≥ 10% of the cells are of this type. However, bone marrow involvement is patchy; therefore, some samples from patients with myeloma may show < 10% plasma cells. Still, the percentage of plasma cells in bone marrow is rarely normal. Plasma cell morphology does not correlate with the class of immunoglobulin synthesized. Chromosomal studies on bone marrow (eg, using cytogenetic testing methods such as FISH and immunohistochemistry) may reveal specific karyotypic abnormalities in plasma cells that can influence treatment choices and are associated with differences in survival.

Diagnosis and differentiation from other malignancies (eg, metastatic carcinoma, lymphoma, leukemia) and from monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance typically require multiple criteria:

Clonal bone marrow plasma cells or plasmacytoma

M-protein in plasma and/or urine

Organ impairment (hypercalcemia, renal insufficiency, anemia, or bony lesions)

In patients without serum M protein, myeloma is indicated by Bence Jones proteinuria > 200 mg/24 hour or abnormal serum free light chain levels, osteolytic lesions (without evidence of metastatic cancer or granulomatous disease), and sheets or clusters of plasma cells in the bone marrow.