Оклюзія центральної вени сітківки та оклюзія гілки вени сітківки

For macular edema, intraocular injection of antivascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) medications, dexamethasone implant, and/or triamcinolone acetonide

For some cases of macular edema with branch retinal vein occlusion, focal laser photocoagulation

Panretinal laser photocoagulation if neovascularization develops

Treatment for branch retinal vein occlusion in patients with macular edema that involves the fovea is usually intraocular injection of an anti-VEGF medication (eg, ranibizumab, aflibercept, or bevacizumab), intravitreal injection of faricimab, intraocular injection of triamcinolone, or a slow-release dexamethasone implant. These treatments can also be used to treat central retinal vein occlusion in patients with macular edema. With these treatments, vision improves significantly in 50% of patients with macular edema from branch retinal vein occlusion (1).

Focal laser photocoagulation can be used for branch retinal vein occlusion with macular edema (2) but is less effective than intraocular injection of an anti-VEGF medication or a dexamethasone implant. Focal laser photocoagulation is typically not effective for the treatment of macular edema due to a central retinal vein occlusion.

If retinal or anterior segment neovascularization develops secondary to central or branch retinal vein occlusion, panretinal laser photocoagulation should be done promptly to decrease vitreous hemorrhage and prevent neovascular glaucoma.