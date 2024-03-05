Неходжкінські лімфоми

Patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are not in remission at end of therapy or who relapse are treated with second-line chemotherapy regimens followed by autologous stem cell transplantation if they are relatively young and in good health. In some patients at very high risk of relapse as well as in those for whom autologous transplant is not feasible or has already failed, stem cells from a matched sibling or unrelated donor (allogeneic transplants) can be effective. In general, the older the patient, the less likely an allogeneic transplantation will be offered because older patients have higher rates of transplantation complications.

Patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have persistent lymphoma or progression within 12 months of completion of frontline immunochemotherapy as well as those with persistent lymphoma despite at least 2 prior lines of therapy may be candidates for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. CAR T cells are T cells (most commonly autologous T cells) that have been genetically engineered to recognize a tumor antigen (eg, CD19). After infusion, they undergo activation and expansion. Approximately 60% of patients who receive CAR T cells as second-line therapy and approximately 30% of patients undergoing CAR T therapy as a subsequent treatment achieve a durable response from this therapy (4, 5, 6, 7, 8).

Patients not eligible for either stem cell transplantation or CAR T cells, or for whom these treatments have failed, may receive treatment with various therapies, mostly for palliation. These therapies vary widely and are constantly changing as new treatments are developed.

In indolent lymphomas, patients may be managed using a wide variety of strategies depending on

Lymphoma-related factors (eg, histopathology, stage, molecular characteristics, immunologic characteristics)

Patient-related factors (eg, age, comorbidities)

The type of and response to prior therapy.

Many of the same agents used for first-line treatment may be given to patients in relapse. In some cases, the same treatment may be repeated if it was previously effective and well tolerated. High-dose chemotherapy combined with autologous stem cell transplantation is used occasionally in patients who have high-risk lymphoma biology (including a poor response to chemotherapy), and although cure remains unlikely, remission may be superior to that with secondary palliative therapy alone. Reduced intensity allogeneic transplantation is a potentially curative option in some patients with indolent lymphoma. The mortality rate of patients undergoing myeloablative transplantation has decreased dramatically.