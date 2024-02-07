Загальні відомості про ішемічну хворобу серця

(See Percutaneous Coronary Interventions.)

PCI is indicated for patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or with stable ischemic heart disease who have angina despite optimal medical therapy.

Drug-eluting stents, which release an antiproliferative drug (eg, everolimus, zotarolimus) over a period of several weeks, have reduced the rate of restenosis lower than the rate with bare metal stents, to < 10% (4). Most PCI is done with stents, and most stents used in the United States are drug-eluting.

Patients without significant infarct or complications may return to work and usual activities usually within a few days after stent placement. However, cardiac rehabilitation is recommended for all patients.

In-stent thrombosis occurs because of the inherent thrombogenicity of metallic stents. Most cases occur within the first 24 to 48 hours. However, late stent thrombosis, occurring after 30 days and as late as ≥ 1 year (rarely), can occur with both bare-metal and drug-eluting stents, especially after cessation of antiplatelet therapy. Progressive endothelialization of the bare-metal stent occurs within the first few months and reduces the risk of thrombosis. However, the antiproliferative drugs released by drug-eluting stents inhibit this process and prolong the risk of thrombosis. Thus, patients who undergo stent placement are treated with various antiplatelet agents. The current standard regimen for patients with a bare-metal or drug-eluting stent consists of all of the following (5):

Intraprocedural anticoagulation with heparin or a similar agent (eg, bivalirudin, particularly for those at high risk of bleeding)

Aspirin given indefinitely

Clopidogrel, prasugrel, or ticagrelor for at least 3 months and up to 12 months

The best results are obtained when the newer antiplatelet agents (eg, ticagrelor or clopidogrel) are begun before the procedure.

Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors are not routinely used in stable patients (ie, no comorbidities, no acute coronary syndrome) having elective stent placement. They may be beneficial in some patients with an acute coronary syndrome but should not be considered routine. It is unclear whether it is beneficial to give glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors before arrival in the cardiac catheterization laboratory, but most national organizations do not recommend their use in this situation (5).

A statin is started after stent insertion, if one is not already being used because PCI by itself does not cure or prevent the progression of CAD. Statin therapy has been shown to improve long-term event-free survival (6). Patients who receive a statin before the procedure have a lower risk of periprocedural MI.

Overall, risks of undergoing PCI are comparable to those of CABG. Overall mortality rate is < 1%, but varies based on individual risk factors and tends to be similar to that of CABG; Q wave MI rate is < 1%. In < 1% of patients, intimal dissection causes obstruction requiring emergency CABG. Risk of stroke with PCI is lower than with CABG. A meta-analysis of 19 randomized trials reported a higher risk of stroke in patients undergoing CABG (1.2%) than PCI (0.34%,) at 30 days (7). Risk of bleeding is 1 to 2%.