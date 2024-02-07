Загальні відомості про імунну систему

The cells of the immune system are activated when a foreign antigen (Ag) is recognized by cell surface receptors. These cell surface receptors may be specific for

Structures (PAMPs) that are associated with a number of different pathogens (eg, recognition by PRRs such as Toll-like, mannose, and scavenger receptors on dendritic and other cells)

Structures that are specifically associated with particular pathogens (recognition by transmembrane antibodies expressed on B cells or by T-cell receptors expressed on T cells)

PRRs recognize common microbial PAMPs such as gram-negative lipopolysaccharide, gram-positive peptidoglycans, bacterial flagellin, unmethylated cytosine-guanosine dinucleotides (CpG motifs), and viral double-stranded RNA. These receptors can also recognize molecules (DAMPs) that are produced by stressed or infected human cells.

Activation may also occur when antibody-antigen and complement-microorganism complexes bind to surface receptors for the crystallizable fragment (Fc) region of IgG (Fc-gamma R) and for C3b and iC3b.

Once recognized, an antigen, antigen-antibody complex, or complement-microorganism complex is phagocytosed. Most microorganisms are killed after they are phagocytosed, but others inhibit the phagocyte’s intracellular killing ability (eg, mycobacteria that have been engulfed by a macrophage inhibit that cell's killing ability). In such cases, T cell–derived cytokines, particularly interferon-gamma (IFN-gamma), stimulate the phagocyte to produce more lytic enzymes and other microbicidal products and thus enhance its ability to kill or sequester the microorganism.

Unless antigen is rapidly phagocytosed and entirely degraded (an uncommon event), the acquired immune response is recruited via recognition of antigen by the highly specific receptors on the surface of B cells and T cells. This response begins in the secondary lymphoid tissues:

The spleen for circulating antigen

Regional lymph nodes for tissue antigen

Mucosa-associated lymphoid tissues (eg, tonsils, adenoids, Peyer patches) for mucosal antigen

For example, Langerhans dendritic cells in the skin phagocytose antigen and migrate to local lymph nodes. In the lymph nodes, peptides derived from the antigen are expressed on the surface of dendritic cells within class II major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules, which present the peptide to CD4 helper T (Th) cells. When the Th cell engages the MHC-peptide complex and receives various costimulatory signals (which can be inhibited by some immunosuppressive medications), it is activated to express receptors for the cytokine interleukin (IL)-2 and secretes several cytokines. Each subset of Th cells secretes different combinations of substances and thus effects different immune responses.

Some of the Th cells become specialized as T follicular helper (Tfh) cells, which migrate into B cell areas of the secondary lymphoid tissues. During an active immune response, structures called germinal centers develop within secondary lymphoid tissues where the Tfh cells assist in B-cell activation, proliferation, antibody class switching, affinity maturation of the antibody response, and B-cell differentiation in memory B cells and into the precursors of the antibody-secreting plasma cells. Also within the germinal centers are follicular dendritic cells (an entirely different cell type to conventional dendritic cells), which present intact antigen (in antigen-antibody complexes) to the B cell.

Class II MHC molecules typically present peptides derived from extracellular (exogenous) antigen (eg, from many bacteria) to CD4 Th cells; in contrast, class I MHC molecules typically present peptides derived from intracellular (endogenous) antigens (eg, from viruses) to CD8 cytotoxic T cells. The activated cytotoxic T cell then kills the infected cell.