Періодичний синдром, асоційований із рецепторами TNF (TRAPS)

Tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder causing recurrent fever and painful, migratory myalgias with tender overlying erythema. Diagnosis is clinical and by genetic testing. Treatment is with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, or interleukin-1 inhibitors (eg, anakinra, canakinumab).

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor–associated periodic syndrome (TRAPS) was originally described in a family of Irish and Scottish pedigree but has been reported in many different ethnic groups. It results from

Mutations in the gene coding TNF receptor 1 (TNFR1)

The mutation leads to aberrant inflammation due to accumulation of misfolded TNFR1 in the endoplasmic reticulum, which activates the unfolded protein response. This response is an attempt to correct the abnormal proteins, but it generates reactive oxygen species that trigger inflammation (1).

With treatment, the prognosis is good, but it is more guarded in patients with renal amyloidosis.

1. Cudrici C, Deuitch N, Aksentijevich I: Revisiting TNF receptor-associated periodic syndrome (TRAPS): Current perspectives. Int J Mol Sci 21(9):3263, 2020. doi: 10.3390/ijms21093263

Symptoms and Signs of TRAPS Attacks of this rare disorder usually begin before age 10. Febrile attacks typically last 7 to 21 days (average of 10 days) (1). The most distinctive features of an attack are fever and migratory myalgia and swelling in the extremities. The overlying skin is erythematous and tender. Other symptoms of TRAPS may include headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, nausea, painful conjunctivitis, periorbital edema, joint pain, rash, and testicular pain. Males are prone to developing inguinal hernias. Although most episodes occur spontaneously, specific triggers have been reported by some patients (eg, physical or emotional stress, injuries, infection). Amyloidosis involving the kidneys has been reported in about 10% of patients at a median age of 43 years (1).

1. Lachmann HJ, Papa R, Gerhold K, et al: The phenotype of TNF receptor-associated autoinflammatory syndrome (TRAPS) at presentation: A series of 158 cases from the Eurofever/EUROTRAPS international registry. Ann Rheum Dis 73(12):2160–2167, 2014. doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2013-204184