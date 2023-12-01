Періодичний синдром, асоційований із рецепторами TNF (TRAPS)

Tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome is an autosomal dominant disorder causing recurrent fever and painful, migratory myalgias with tender overlying erythema. Diagnosis is clinical and by genetic testing. Treatment is with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, or interleukin-1 inhibitors (eg, anakinra, canakinumab).
Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor–associated periodic syndrome (TRAPS) was originally described in a family of Irish and Scottish pedigree but has been reported in many different ethnic groups. It results from
Mutations in the gene coding TNF receptor 1 (TNFR1)
The mutation leads to aberrant inflammation due to accumulation of misfolded TNFR1 in the endoplasmic reticulum, which activates the unfolded protein response. This response is an attempt to correct the abnormal proteins, but it generates reactive oxygen species that trigger inflammation (1).
With treatment, the prognosis is good, but it is more guarded in patients with renal amyloidosis.
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
Symptoms and Signs of TRAPS
Attacks of this rare disorder usually begin before age 10. Febrile attacks typically last 7 to 21 days (average of 10 days) (1).
The most distinctive features of an attack are fever and migratory myalgia and swelling in the extremities. The overlying skin is erythematous and tender.
Other symptoms of TRAPS may include headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, nausea, painful conjunctivitis, periorbital edema, joint pain, rash, and testicular pain. Males are prone to developing inguinal hernias.
Although most episodes occur spontaneously, specific triggers have been reported by some patients (eg, physical or emotional stress, injuries, infection).
Amyloidosis involving the kidneys has been reported in about 10% of patients at a median age of 43 years (1).
Аутозапальні періодичні гарячкові розлади
CAPS = cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes; FMF = familial Mediterranean fever; NOMID = neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease; PFAPA = periodic fevers with aphthous stomatitis, pharyngitis, and adenitis; TRAPS = tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome.
Adapted from Sag E, Bilginer Y, Ozen S: Autoinflammatory diseases with periodic fevers. Curr Rheumatol Rep 19(7):41, 2017. doi: 10.1007/s11926-017-0670-8
Довідковий матеріал щодо симптомів та ознак
Diagnosis of TRAPS
Clinical evaluation
Genetic testing
Diagnosis of TRAPS is based on history, examination, and genetic testing.
Proposed diagnostic criteria include the presence of a positive family history, long-lasting fever episodes, periorbital edema, migratory rash, and myalgia and the absence of pharyngotonsillitis and aphthous ulcers. These criteria have a sensitivity of 87% and a specificity of 92% (1).
Nonspecific findings include neutrophilia, elevated acute-phase reactants, and polyclonal gammopathy during attacks.
Patients should be screened regularly for proteinuria.
Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики
Treatment of TRAPS
Corticosteroids
Anakinra and canakinumab
Short-term nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be used for mild attacks. However, inflammatory attacks usually require corticosteroids (eg, prednisone). The dosage of corticosteroids may need to be increased over time and this therapy may, over time, paradoxically lead to more prolonged flare-ups.
Prophylactic therapy includes anakinra once a day (1, 2) and canakinumab every 4 weeks (3, 4). Etanercept has proved to be only partially effective and is generally considered a second-line prophylactic agent (5, 6).
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
