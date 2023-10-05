Загальні відомості про лейкоз

Leukemia is a malignant condition involving the excess production of immature or abnormal leukocytes, which eventually suppresses the production of normal blood cells and results in symptoms related to cytopenias.

Malignant transformation usually occurs at the pluripotent stem cell level, although it sometimes involves a committed stem cell with more limited capacity for self-renewal. Abnormal proliferation, clonal expansion, aberrant differentiation, and diminished apoptosis (programmed cell death) lead to replacement of normal blood elements with malignant cells.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in the United States in 2023 there will be about 60,000 new cases of leukemia (of all types) in adults and children and about 24,000 deaths.

Фактори ризику лейкемії Risk of developing leukemia is increased in patients with History of exposure to ionizing radiation (eg, post–atom bomb in Nagasaki and Hiroshima) or to chemicals (eg, benzene, some pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons in tobacco smoke); exposure can lead to acute leukemias

Prior treatment with certain antineoplastic drugs, including alkylating agents, topoisomerase II inhibitors, hydroxyurea, and maintenance lenalidomide after autologous stem cell transplantation with melphalan-containing conditioning regimens for multiple myeloma; can lead to a type of acute myeloid leukemia called t-AML or therapy-related AML

Infection with a virus (eg, human T lymphotropic virus 1 or 2, Epstein Barr virus) can rarely cause certain forms of ALL; this is seen mainly in regions where such infections are common, such as Asia and Africa

History of antecedent hematologic disorders, including myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloproliferative neoplasms, which can lead to AML

Preexisting genetic conditions (eg, Fanconi anemia, Bloom syndrome, ataxia-telangiectasia, Down syndrome, xeroderma pigmentosum, Li-Fraumeni syndrome), which predispose to acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia