Інфекційний увеїт

HSV causes anterior uveitis. VZV does so less commonly, although the prevalence of zoster-associated anterior uveitis increases with age. Both HSV and VZV can also result in posterior uveitis, although this is less common.

Symptoms of anterior uveitis include

Ocular aching

Photophobia

Decreased vision

Signs include

Redness

Conjunctival injection and anterior chamber inflammation (cells and flare), often accompanied by corneal inflammation (keratitis)

Decreased corneal sensation

Patchy or sectorial iris atrophy

Intraocular pressure may be elevated as well, in contrast to the low intraocular pressure typically associated with most forms of uveitis; elevation can be detected by using applanation tonometry with, for example, a Goldmann tonometer, a pneumotonometer, an electronic indentation tonometer, or, if these are not available, a Schiotz tonometer.

Treatment should generally be initiated by an ophthalmologist and should include a topical corticosteroid and a cycloplegic-mydriatic medication (3). Acyclovir (400 mg orally 5 times/day for HSV and 800 mg orally 5 times/day for VZV) or valacyclovir (1 g orally 2 times/day for HSV and 1 g orally 3 times/day for VZV) may also be given. Drops to lower intraocular pressure may be required in patients with ocular hypertension.

Acute retinal necrosis (ARN) is a rapidly progressing form of retinitis that is a much less common manifestation of VZV and HSV infection. ARN typically manifests as confluent retinitis, occlusive retinal vasculitis, and moderate to severe vitreous inflammation. One-third of ARN cases become bilateral, and in three-fourths of eyes, retinal detachment occurs (4). ARN may also occur in patients with HIV/AIDS, but severely immunocompromised patients can have less prominent vitreous inflammation. Anterior chamber paracentesis or vitreous biopsy for culture and polymerase chain reaction analysis may be useful in diagnosing ARN. Treatment options include IV acyclovir, IV ganciclovir or foscarnet, intravitreal ganciclovir or foscarnet, and oral valacyclovir or valganciclovir.