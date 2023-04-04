Mpox (віспа мавп)

Mpox (monkeypox) is caused by the monkeypox virus, an orthopoxvirus structurally related to the smallpox virus. Patients present with a vesicular or pustular rash that may be painful and often with fever, malaise, and lymphadenopathy. Diagnosis is by polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Treatment is generally supportive and potentially with antiviral drugs. Prevention involves vaccination.

Monkeypox virus, like smallpox, is a member of the Orthopoxvirus group. There are 2 distinct clades (groups of similar organisms descended from a common ancestor): the West African clade and the Congo Basin clade. Despite its name, nonhuman primates are not monkeypox virus reservoirs. Although the reservoir is unknown, the leading candidates are small rodents (eg, squirrels) in the rain forests of Africa, mostly in western and central Africa. The disease caused by the monkeypox virus was also originally called "monkeypox," but in November 2022 the World Health Organization introduced the name “mpox” for the disease caused by the virus (see WHO recommends new name for monkeypox disease).

Historically, human disease was mainly limited to sporadic cases and occasional epidemics, mainly in Africa. Most reported cases have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since 2016, confirmed cases have also been reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, and Nigeria. A dramatic increase in incidence in Africa since 2000 is thought to be due to the cessation of smallpox vaccination in 1980; people who have received smallpox vaccine, even > 25 years prior, are at reduced risk of mpox. Cases of mpox in Africa are also increasing because people are encroaching more and more on the habitats of animals that carry the virus.

Prior to 2022, cases outside of Africa were directly linked to travel to western and central Africa or animals imported from the region. A notable outbreak of mpox occurred in the United States in 2003, when infected rodents imported as pets from Africa spread the virus to pet prairie dogs, which then infected people in the Midwest. The outbreak involved 37 confirmed and 10 probable cases in 6 states, but there were no deaths (1).

Since May 2022, cases of mpox have been reported in approximately 70 countries where the disease is not endemic. Sustained person-to-person transmission outside of Africa has been demonstrated. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the 2022 mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (see WHO: Monkeypox (Mpox) Outbreak 2022). The majority of confirmed cases in nonendemic countries are in Europe and North America (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]: 2022 Mpox Outbreak Global Map). Over 30,000 cases have been reported in the United States as of March 2023 (see CDC: 2022 US Map & Case Count). The number of new cases has dramatically decreased since the peak in August 2022. All cases associated with the 2022 global outbreak have been the West African clade. Cases have been reported primarily in men who have sex with men, but mpox should be considered in anyone who presents with a rash consistent with mpox (2, 3).

In animal-to-person transmission, mpox is probably transmitted via body fluids, including salivary or respiratory droplets or contact with wound exudate. This can occur through bites or scratches from an animal or through preparation and consumption of infected animal meat.

Person-to-person transmission occurs through prolonged close contact. Routes of transmission include respiratory droplets via prolonged face-to-face or intimate physical contact, direct contact with infectious lesions or other bodily fluids, and fomites via contact with clothing or linens contaminated with lesion crusts or bodily fluids. Maternal-fetal transmission can occur via the placenta. It is currently unknown whether transmission can occur through semen or vaginal fluids. In the 2022 outbreak, many cases appear due to transmission during sexual or intimate encounters, but this is likely through direct contact with infectious lesions or respiratory secretions.

The incubation period is 1 to 2 weeks but can be as long as 3 weeks. People are infectious from the time symptoms start until all lesions have crusted and scabs have fallen off to reveal healthy skin. This typically takes 2 to 4 weeks.

Based on a transmission study in Africa, the overall secondary attack rate following contact with a known human source is 3%, and attack rates up to 50% have been reported in people living with a mpox-infected person (4). Transmission in hospital settings has been documented in an endemic setting. One case of transmission to a healthcare worker has been reported (5). Case fatality rate is ≤ 10% with the Congo Basin clade, but is < 1% with the West African clade.

Symptoms and Signs of Mpox Clinically, mpox is similar to smallpox. A prodrome of fever, headache, and malaise is followed by a rash that progresses from macules and papules to firm, deep-seated vesicles or pustules that umbilicate, scab, and fall off over time. Lymphadenopathy occurs in mpox but not in smallpox. However, atypical clinical presentations have been reported in the 2022 global outbreak; therefore, diagnosis may be delayed. In the 2022 outbreak, rashes are often reported to have started in the genital, perianal, or oral regions and do not always disseminate or progress through the typical stages. Pain at lesion sites, specifically proctitis or oral pain, may be the presenting complaint. Systemic prodromal symptoms may also be mild, absent, or appear concurrent with rash. Secondary bacterial infection of the skin and lungs may occur. Clinical differentiation of mpox from smallpox and herpesviruses such as chickenpox or herpes simplex virus (HSV) may be difficult. Diagnosis of Mpox Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Diagnosis of mpox is by culture, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry, or electron microscopy, depending on which tests are available. PCR assays using skin lesions (roof or fluid from vesicles and pustules and/or dry crusts) are the optimal sample. Blood PCR is limited by the short duration of viremia and is not recommended. In the United States, PCR testing is available through public health laboratories and commercial laboratories. Testing should be considered in patients with clinically compatible lesions and an epidemiologic risk factor as well as any patient with a characteristic lesion (deep-seated vesicle or pustule with central umbilication). (See also CDC: Case Definitions for Use in the 2022 Mpox Response.)

Treatment of Mpox Most patients with mpox have mild, self-limited disease. This is particularly true for the West African clade responsible for the current global outbreak. Treatment is supportive with analgesics, fluids, and wound care. Patients with severe disease, complications, or who are at risk for severe disease should be considered for antiviral treatment. This includes patients with hemorrhagic or confluent lesions, mucosal or genital involvement, or other complications requiring hospitalization; immunocompromised, pediatric, pregnant or breastfeeding patients; and patients with active exfoliative skin conditions. There is no proven, safe treatment specifically for mpox virus infection. However, the following treatment options are available: The antiviral drug tecovirimat: Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration [FDA] for the treatment of smallpox—available in oral and IV formulations from the CDC via an Expanded Access Investigational New Drug (IND) protocol for the primary or early empiric treatment of mpox in all ages; approved for smallpox and mpox in the European Union

The antiviral drugs cidofovir (commercially available) or brincidofovir (CMX001, available via single-patient emergency use IND)

Vaccinia immune globulin (IV), available from the CDC via an Expanded Access IND protocol

Trifluridine ophthalmic solution for ocular lesions All of these drugs have activity against mpox in vitro and in experimental models, but there are no data available yet that demonstrate clinical effectiveness. They have been used extensively during the current outbreak, and clinical trials are ongoing. The CDC developed a treatment consideration algorithm in March 2023 based on the available evidence and experience (1). (See also CDC: Information for Healthcare Providers on Obtaining and Using TPOXX [Tecovirimat] for Treatment of Mpox and CDC: Mpox: Treatment Information for Healthcare Professionals.) Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування 1. Rao AK, Schrodt CA, Minhaj FS, et al: Interim Clinical Treatment Considerations for Severe Manifestations of Mpox — United States, February 2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 72:232–243, 2023. doi: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7209a4