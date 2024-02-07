Пневмонія у імунокомпрометованих хворих

Chest x-ray

Assessment of oxygenation

Sputum induction or bronchoscopy to obtain lower respiratory samples

Blood cultures

Pathogens predicted based on symptoms, x-ray changes, and type of immunodeficiency

Chest x-ray and assessment of oxygenation (usually by pulse oximetry) are done in immunocompromised patients with respiratory symptoms or signs, or fever. If an infiltrate or hypoxemia is present, diagnostic studies should be done. Chest x-ray may be normal in Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, but hypoxia or an increased alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient is usually present. If clinical suspicion of pneumonia is high and the chest x-ray is unrevealing, a chest CT scan should be done.

Клінічний калькулятор Градієнт A-a

Sputum testing and blood cultures are done. Sputum testing should include Gram stain, mycobacterial and fungal stains and cultures, and sometimes testing for viruses (eg, polymerase chain reaction for cytomegalovirus in a patient who has had a transplant or in a patient with HIV). If signs, symptoms, or risk factors for Aspergillus infection are present, serum galactomannan assay should be done.

It is important to aggressively pursue a microbiological diagnosis with induced sputum, bronchoscopy, or both, especially in patients with severe defects in immune function or failure to respond to broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Molecular testing that detects pathogen-specific nucleic acids or antigens is being increasingly used to determine the microbial cause.