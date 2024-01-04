Загальні відомості про кардіоміопатії

A cardiomyopathy is a primary disorder of the heart muscle. It is distinct from structural cardiac disorders such as coronary artery disease, valvular disorders, and congenital heart disorders. Cardiomyopathies are divided into 3 main types based on the pathologic features (see figure Forms of Cardiomyopathy):
The term ischemic cardiomyopathy refers to the dilated, poorly contracting myocardium that can occur in patients with severe coronary artery disease (with or without areas of infarction). It is not classically considered to be in the above-listed categories because it does not describe a primary myocardial disorder.
Manifestations of cardiomyopathies are usually those of heart failure and vary depending on whether there is systolic dysfunction, diastolic dysfunction, or both. Some cardiomyopathies may also cause chest pain, syncope, arrhythmias, or sudden death.
Evaluation typically includes family history, blood tests, ECG, chest x-ray, echocardiography, and cardiac MRI. Some patients require endomyocardial biopsy. Other tests are done as needed to determine the cause. Treatment depends on the specific type and cause of cardiomyopathy (see table Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiomyopathies).
Форми кардіоміопатії
Діагностика та лікування кардіоміопатій
Feature or Method
Pathophysiology
Systolic dysfunction
Diastolic dysfunction ± outflow obstruction
Diastolic dysfunction
Clinical findings
LV and RV failure, sudden death
Cardiomegaly
Functional AV valve regurgitation
S3 and/or S4
Exertional dyspnea, angina, syncope, sudden death
Systolic murmur ± mitral regurgitation murmur, S4
Bifid carotid pulse with a brisk upstroke and rapid downstroke
Exertional dyspnea and fatigue
LV ± RV failure
Functional AV valve regurgitation
ECG
Nonspecific ST- and T-wave abnormalities
Q waves ± BBB
LV hypertrophy and ischemia
Deep septal Q waves
LV hypertrophy or low QRS voltage
Echocardiography
Dilated hypokinetic ventricles ± mural thrombus
Low EF and, frequently, functional AV valve regurgitation
Hypertrophied ventricle, high, normal or low EF ± mitral systolic anterior motion ± asymmetric hypertrophy ± LV gradient
Increased wall thickness ± cavity obliteration
LV diastolic dysfunction
X-ray
Cardiomegaly
Pulmonary venous congestion
No or mild cardiomegaly
No or mild cardiomegaly
Hemodynamics
Normal or high EDP, low EF, diffusely dilated hypokinetic ventricles ± AV valve regurgitation
Low CO
High EDP ± outflow subvalvular gradient ± mitral regurgitation
Normal or low CO
High EDP, dip and plateau diastolic LV pressure curve
Normal or low CO
Prognosis
20% mortality in first year, and about 10%/year thereafter
About 1% annual risk of sudden death
70% 5-year mortality
Treatment
Diuretics, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, ARNI, SGLT2 inhibitor, beta-blockers, spironolactone or eplerenone, digoxin, ICD, cardiac resynchronization therapy, anticoagulants
Beta-blockers, ± verapamil, disopyramide, mavacamten, septal myotomy, catheter alcohol ablation or some combination
Phlebotomy for hemochromatosis
Endocardial resection
Hydroxyurea for hypereosinophilia
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ARNI = angiotensin II receptor blocker and neprilysin inhibitor; AV = atrioventricular; BBB = bundle branch block; CO = cardiac output; EDP = end-diastolic pressure; EF = ejection fraction; ICD = implantable cardioverter-defibrillator ; LV = left ventricular; RV = right ventricular; S3 = 3rd heart sound; S4 = 4th heart sound; SGLT2 = sodium glucose cotransporter 2 protein; ± = with or without.