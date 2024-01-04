skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальні відомості про кардіоміопатії

ЗаTisha Suboc, MD, Rush University
Переглянуто/перевірено січ. 2024

    A cardiomyopathy is a primary disorder of the heart muscle. It is distinct from structural cardiac disorders such as coronary artery disease, valvular disorders, and congenital heart disorders. Cardiomyopathies are divided into 3 main types based on the pathologic features (see figure Forms of Cardiomyopathy):

    The term ischemic cardiomyopathy refers to the dilated, poorly contracting myocardium that can occur in patients with severe coronary artery disease (with or without areas of infarction). It is not classically considered to be in the above-listed categories because it does not describe a primary myocardial disorder.

    Manifestations of cardiomyopathies are usually those of heart failure and vary depending on whether there is systolic dysfunction, diastolic dysfunction, or both. Some cardiomyopathies may also cause chest pain, syncope, arrhythmias, or sudden death.

    Evaluation typically includes family history, blood tests, ECG, chest x-ray, echocardiography, and cardiac MRI. Some patients require endomyocardial biopsy. Other tests are done as needed to determine the cause. Treatment depends on the specific type and cause of cardiomyopathy (see table Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiomyopathies).

    Форми кардіоміопатії

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Діагностика та лікування кардіоміопатій

    Feature or Method

    Pathophysiology

    Systolic dysfunction

    Diastolic dysfunction ± outflow obstruction

    Diastolic dysfunction

    Clinical findings

    LV and RV failure, sudden death

    Cardiomegaly

    Functional AV valve regurgitation

    S3 and/or S4

    Exertional dyspnea, angina, syncope, sudden death

    Systolic murmur ± mitral regurgitation murmur, S4

    Bifid carotid pulse with a brisk upstroke and rapid downstroke

    Exertional dyspnea and fatigue

    LV ± RV failure

    Functional AV valve regurgitation

    ECG

    Nonspecific ST- and T-wave abnormalities

    Q waves ± BBB

    LV hypertrophy and ischemia

    Deep septal Q waves

    LV hypertrophy or low QRS voltage

    Echocardiography

    Dilated hypokinetic ventricles ± mural thrombus

    Low EF and, frequently, functional AV valve regurgitation

    Hypertrophied ventricle, high, normal or low EF ± mitral systolic anterior motion ± asymmetric hypertrophy ± LV gradient

    Increased wall thickness ± cavity obliteration

    LV diastolic dysfunction

    X-ray

    Cardiomegaly

    Pulmonary venous congestion

    No or mild cardiomegaly

    No or mild cardiomegaly

    Hemodynamics

    Normal or high EDP, low EF, diffusely dilated hypokinetic ventricles ± AV valve regurgitation

    Low CO

    High EDP ± outflow subvalvular gradient ± mitral regurgitation

    Normal or low CO

    High EDP, dip and plateau diastolic LV pressure curve

    Normal or low CO

    Prognosis

    20% mortality in first year, and about 10%/year thereafter

    About 1% annual risk of sudden death

    70% 5-year mortality

    Treatment

    Diuretics, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, ARNI, SGLT2 inhibitor, beta-blockers, spironolactone or eplerenone, digoxin, ICD, cardiac resynchronization therapy, anticoagulants

    Beta-blockers, ± verapamil, disopyramide, mavacamten, septal myotomy, catheter alcohol ablation or some combination

    Phlebotomy for hemochromatosis

    Endocardial resection

    Hydroxyurea for hypereosinophilia

    ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ARNI = angiotensin II receptor blocker and neprilysin inhibitor; AV = atrioventricular; BBB = bundle branch block; CO = cardiac output; EDP = end-diastolic pressure; EF = ejection fraction; ICD = implantable cardioverter-defibrillator ; LV = left ventricular; RV = right ventricular; S3 = 3rd heart sound; S4 = 4th heart sound; SGLT2 = sodium glucose cotransporter 2 protein; ± = with or without.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.