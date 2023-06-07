Clostridioides (раніше Clostridium) difficile- спричиняє діарею

Stool assay for glutamate dehydrogenase (GDH) antigen and C. difficile toxin and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the toxin gene

Sometimes sigmoidoscopy

C. difficile–induced diarrhea should be suspected in any patient who develops diarrhea within 2 months of antibiotic use or 72 hours of hospital admission.

Glutamate dehydrogenase (GDH) antigen is produced by all C. difficile strains. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing for the antigen is sensitive and can be done very quickly. However, a positive test indicates only presence of the organism not whether it is toxigenic (1).

Toxin assays using ELISA also can be done quickly and are very specific for active disease but are not particularly sensitive, so there is a significant number of false-negative results.

A nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) using PCR to test for the toxin gene is very sensitive for toxigenic strains but cannot tell whether they are actively producing toxin. This test often remains positive after successful treatment, so it can be difficult to interpret in patients with known previous disease.

Because of the possibility of a carrier state, testing is usually done only on symptomatic patients (ie, those with multiple liquid stools). Because of the test characteristics, several or all of these tests are usually done, either sequentially or at once. One strategy is to first do GDH and toxin assays. If these are concordant (ie, both positive or both negative), then disease is considered confirmed or excluded. Discordant test results (ie, one positive, one negative) are resolved based on results of NAAT testing (1).

A single stool sample is usually adequate. If the first sample is negative, repeat samples should not be submitted for a minimum of 7 days unless there is a clinical change and the suspicion is high. Fecal leukocytes are often present but not specific.

Sigmoidoscopy, which can confirm the presence of pseudomembranes, should be done if patients have ileus or if toxin assays are nondiagnostic.

Abdominal x-rays, CT, or both are usually done if fulminant colitis, perforation, or megacolon is suspected.