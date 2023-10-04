Topical permethrin, or other topical scabicides

Sometimes oral ivermectin

Primary treatment is topical or oral scabicides (1) (see table Treatment Options for Scabies). Permethrin is the first-line topical medication.

Older children and adults should apply permethrin to the entire body from the neck down and wash it off after 8 to 14 hours. Lindane is no longer recommended because it can be neurotoxic (2). Treatments should be repeated in 7 days.

For infants and young children, permethrin should be applied to the head and neck, avoiding periorbital and perioral regions. Special attention should be given to intertriginous areas, fingernails, toenails, and the umbilicus. Mittens on infants can keep permethrin out of the mouth.

For adults and children 4 years of age and older, spinosad 0.9% topical suspension should be applied to the entire cutaneous surface from the neck down, including the soles and feet. In bald patients, the suspension should be applied to the scalp, forehead, hairline, and temples. The suspension should be allowed to dry for 10 minutes before getting dressed and then left on the skin for 6 hours before showering or bathing. Treatment should be repeated in 1 week (3).

Precipitated sulfur 6 to 10% in petrolatum is an alternative therapy typically reserved for infants < 2 months of age or pregnant individuals. It is applied for 24 hours for 3 consecutive days, is safe and effective.

Ivermectin is indicated for patients who do not respond to topical treatment, are unable to adhere to topical regimens, or are immunocompromised with Norwegian scabies. Ivermectin has been used with success in epidemics involving close contacts, such as nursing homes.

Close contacts should also be treated simultaneously, and personal items (eg, towels, clothing, bedding) should be washed in hot water and dried in a hot dryer or isolated (eg, in a closed plastic bag) for at least 3 days.

Pruritus can be treated with corticosteroid ointments and/or oral antihistamines (eg, hydroxyzine 25 mg orally 4 times a day). Secondary infection should be considered in patients with weeping, yellow-crusted lesions and treated with the appropriate systemic or topical antistaphylococcal or antistreptococcal antibiotic.

Symptoms and lesions take up to 3 weeks to resolve despite killing of the mites, making failed treatment due to resistance, poor penetration, incompletely applied therapy, reinfection, or nodular scabies difficult to recognize. Skin scrapings can be done periodically to check for persistent scabies.

