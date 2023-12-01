Неонатальна інфекція вірусом простого герпесу (ВПГ).

Lesions may appear anywhere on the skin or mucosa but are most frequent in the following locations:

Mouth or lips (perioral infection)

Genitals

Conjunctiva and cornea

Generally, after a prodromal period (typically < 6 hours in recurrent HSV-1) of tingling, discomfort, or itching, clusters of small, tense vesicles appear on an erythematous base. Clusters vary in size from 0.5 to 1.5 cm but may coalesce. Lesions on the nose, ears, eyes, fingers, or genitals may be particularly painful.

Vesicles typically persist for a few days, then rupture and dry, forming a thin, yellowish crust.

Healing generally occurs within 10 to 19 days after onset in primary infection or within 5 to 10 days in recurrent infection. Lesions usually heal completely, but recurrent lesions at the same site may cause atrophy and scarring. Skin lesions can develop secondary bacterial infection. In patients with depressed cell-mediated immunity due to HIV infection or other conditions, prolonged or progressive lesions may persist for weeks or longer. Localized infections can disseminate, particularly—and often dramatically—in patients who are immunocompromised.

Acute herpetic gingivostomatitis usually results from primary infection with HSV-1, typically in children. Herpetic pharyngitis can occur in adults as well as children. Through oral-genital contact, the cause can be either HSV-1 or HSV-2. Intraoral and gingival vesicles rupture, usually within several hours to 1 or 2 days, to form ulcers. Fever and pain often occur. Difficulty eating and drinking may lead to dehydration. After resolution, the virus resides dormant in the semilunar ganglion.

Herpes labialis is usually a recurrence of HSV. It develops as ulcers (cold sores) on the vermilion border of the lip or, much less commonly, as ulcerations of the mucosa of the hard palate.

Herpes Labialis (Lip) Зображення Image courtesy of Dr. Herrmann via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Herpes Labialis (Soft Palate and Tongue) Зображення Image courtesy of Robert E. Sumpter via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Genital herpes is a common viral sexually transmitted infection and affected > 400 million people ages 15 to 49 years old worldwide in 2016 (see World Health Organization: Herpes Simplex Virus). Genital HSV can be caused by HSV-1 or HSV-2.