оперізувальний герпес

Lancinating, dysesthetic, or other pain develops in the involved site, typically followed within 2 to 3 days by a rash, usually crops of vesicles on an erythematous base. The site is usually one or more adjacent dermatomes in the thoracic or lumbar region, although a few satellite lesions may also appear. Lesions are typically unilateral and do not cross the midline of the body. The site is usually hyperesthetic, and pain may be severe. Lesions usually continue to form for about 3 to 5 days.

Herpes Zoster (Thoracic Dermatome) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Herpes Zoster (Lumbar Dermatome) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Herpes zoster may disseminate to other regions of the skin and to visceral organs, especially in patients who are immunocompromised.

Geniculate zoster (Ramsay Hunt syndrome, herpes zoster oticus) results from involvement of the geniculate ganglion. Ear pain, facial paralysis, and sometimes vertigo occur. Vesicles erupt in the external auditory canal, and taste may be lost in the anterior two thirds of the tongue.

Ophthalmic herpes zoster results from involvement of the gasserian ganglion, with pain and vesicular eruption around the eye and on the forehead, in the V1 distribution of the ophthalmic division of the 5th (trigeminal) cranial nerve. Ocular disease can be severe. Vesicles on the tip of the nose (Hutchinson sign) indicate involvement of the nasociliary branch and a higher risk of severe ocular disease. However, the eye may be involved in the absence of lesions on the tip of the nose. An ophthalmology consultation should be sought in V1 distribution zoster.

Herpes Zoster (V2 and V3 Distribution of Trigeminal Nerve) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Herpes Zoster (V1 Distribution of Trigeminal Nerve) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Intraoral zoster is uncommon but may produce a sharp unilateral distribution of lesions. No intraoral prodromal symptoms occur.