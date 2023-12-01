оперізувальний герпес

Herpes zoster is infection that results when varicella-zoster virus reactivates from its latent state in a posterior dorsal root ganglion. Symptoms usually begin with pain along the affected dermatome, followed within 2 to 3 days by a vesicular eruption that is usually diagnostic. Treatment is with antiviral medications, ideally given within 72 hours after skin lesions appear.
Chickenpox and herpes zoster are caused by the varicella-zoster virus (human herpesvirus type 3); chickenpox is the acute, primary infection phase of the virus, and herpes zoster (shingles) represents reactivation of virus from the latent phase.
Herpes zoster inflames the sensory root ganglia, the skin of the associated dermatome, and sometimes the posterior and anterior horns of the gray matter, meninges, and dorsal and ventral roots. Herpes zoster frequently occurs in older adults and people living with HIV and is more frequent and severe in patients who are immunocompromised because cell-mediated immunity in these patients is decreased. There are no clear-cut precipitants.
Symptoms and Signs of Herpes Zoster
Lancinating, dysesthetic, or other pain develops in the involved site, typically followed within 2 to 3 days by a rash, usually crops of vesicles on an erythematous base. The site is usually one or more adjacent dermatomes in the thoracic or lumbar region, although a few satellite lesions may also appear. Lesions are typically unilateral and do not cross the midline of the body. The site is usually hyperesthetic, and pain may be severe. Lesions usually continue to form for about 3 to 5 days.
Herpes zoster may disseminate to other regions of the skin and to visceral organs, especially in patients who are immunocompromised.
Geniculate zoster (Ramsay Hunt syndrome, herpes zoster oticus) results from involvement of the geniculate ganglion. Ear pain, facial paralysis, and sometimes vertigo occur. Vesicles erupt in the external auditory canal, and taste may be lost in the anterior two thirds of the tongue.
Ophthalmic herpes zoster results from involvement of the gasserian ganglion, with pain and vesicular eruption around the eye and on the forehead, in the V1 distribution of the ophthalmic division of the 5th (trigeminal) cranial nerve. Ocular disease can be severe. Vesicles on the tip of the nose (Hutchinson sign) indicate involvement of the nasociliary branch and a higher risk of severe ocular disease. However, the eye may be involved in the absence of lesions on the tip of the nose. An ophthalmology consultation should be sought in V1 distribution zoster.
Intraoral zoster is uncommon but may produce a sharp unilateral distribution of lesions. No intraoral prodromal symptoms occur.
Up to 6% of patients with herpes zoster experience another outbreak (1), although this percentage may be higher in immunocompromised hosts. However, many patients, particularly older patients, have localized pain with variable intensity lasting > 3 months from the last crusted lesion in the involved distribution (postherpetic neuralgia).
The pain of postherpetic neuralgia may be sharp and intermittent or constant and may be debilitating. It may persist for months or years or permanently.
Diagnosis of Herpes Zoster
History and physical examination
Herpes zoster is suspected in patients with the characteristic rash and sometimes even before the rash appears if patients have typical pain in a dermatomal distribution. Diagnosis is usually based on the virtually pathognomonic rash.
If the diagnosis is equivocal, detecting multinucleate giant cells with a Tzanck test can confirm infection, but the Tzanck test is positive with herpes zoster or herpes simplex. Herpes simplex virus (HSV) may cause nearly identical lesions, but unlike herpes zoster, HSV tends to recur and is not dermatomal. Viruses can be differentiated by culture or polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Antigen detection from a biopsy sample can also be used to detect herpes zoster.
Treatment of Herpes Zoster
Symptomatic treatment
Antivirals (acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir), especially for patients who are immunocompromised
Wet compresses are soothing, but systemic analgesics are often necessary.
For treatment of ophthalmic herpes zoster, an ophthalmologist should be consulted. For treatment of otic herpes zoster, an otolaryngologist should be consulted.
Treatment with oral antivirals decreases the severity and duration of the acute eruption and decreases the rate of serious complications in patients who are immunocompromised; it may decrease the incidence of postherpetic neuralgia. In patients who are immunocompetent, antiviral therapy is often reserved for those who are ≥ 50 years in whom benefit is greatest. Treatment is also indicated in patients with severe pain, facial rash especially around the eye, and in patients who are immunocompromised.
Treatment of herpes zoster should start as soon as possible, ideally during the prodrome, and is less likely to be effective if given > 72 hours after skin lesions appear, especially in the absence of newly forming lesions. Famciclovir and valacyclovir have better bioavailability with oral dosing than acyclovir, and therefore for herpes zoster, they are generally preferred. Corticosteroids do not decrease the incidence of postherpetic neuralgia.
For less severely immunocompromised patients, oral famciclovir, valacyclovir, or acyclovir is a reasonable option; famciclovir and valacyclovir are preferred. For patients who are severely immunocompromised, intravenous acyclovir is recommended. Some experts recommend treatment beyond 7 to 10 days, lasting until all lesions are crusted, for immunocompromised patients.
Although data concerning the safety of acyclovir and valacyclovir during pregnancy are reassuring, the safety of antiviral therapy during pregnancy is not firmly established. Because congenital varicella can result from maternal varicella but rarely results from maternal zoster, the potential benefit of treatment of pregnant patients should outweigh possible risks to the fetus. Pregnant patients with severe rash, severe pain, or ophthalmic zoster can be treated, preferably with acyclovir, because there is longer experience with its use in pregnancy as compared to other medications, although valacyclovir remains an option. There are little data regarding the safety of famciclovir in pregnancy, so it is not generally recommended in pregnant women.
Management of postherpetic neuralgia can be particularly difficult. Treatments include gabapentin, pregabalin, cyclic antidepressants, topical capsaicin or lidocaine ointment, and botulinum toxin injection. Opioid analgesics may be necessary. Intrathecal methylprednisolone may be of benefit.
Prevention of Herpes Zoster
A recombinant zoster vaccine is recommended for adults ≥ 50 years whether they have had herpes zoster or been given the older, live-attenuated vaccine or not; 2 doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine are given 2 to 6 months apart (for more information, see Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for Use of Herpes Zoster Vaccines). The recombinant zoster vaccine is also recommended for adults ≥ 19 years who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed because of disease or therapy, including those with a prior history of varicella, varicella vaccine, or herpes zoster (for more information, see Use of Recombinant Zoster Vaccine in Immunocompromised Adults Aged ≥ 19 Years: Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices-Unites States, 2022).
A postmarketing observational study observed an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination with the recombinant zoster vaccine, and as a result some clinicians avoid recombinant zoster vaccine in patients with a prior history of Guillain-Barre syndrome (see FDA Requires a Warning about Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) be Included in the Prescribing Information for Shingrix).
The older, live-attenuated vaccine is no longer available in the United States but remains available in many other nations. The newer, recombinant vaccine appears to provide much better and longer-lasting protection than the older, single-dose, live-attenuated zoster vaccine (which is a higher-dose version of the varicella vaccine). In a large clinical trial, the recombinant zoster vaccine was about 97% effective at preventing herpes zoster (1). The live-attenuated vaccine is contraindicated in patients who are immunocompromised.
Herpes zoster is caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (the cause of chickenpox) from its latent phase.
A painful rash, usually crops of vesicles on an erythematous base, develops on one or more adjacent dermatomes.
Fewer than 4% of patients have another outbreak of zoster, but many, particularly older patients, have persistent or recurrent pain for months or years (postherpetic neuralgia).
Antivirals (acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir) are beneficial, especially for patients who are immunocompromised.
Analgesics are often necessary.
Adults ≥ 50 years and adults ≥ 19 years who are immunocompromised and at risk for zoster should be given recombinant zoster vaccine whether they have had herpes zoster or not.
