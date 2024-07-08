Encephalitis is inflammation of the parenchyma of the brain, resulting from direct viral invasion or occurring as a postinfectious immunologic complication caused by a hypersensitivity reaction to a virus or another foreign protein. Symptoms include fever, headache, and altered mental status, often accompanied by seizures or focal neurologic deficits. Diagnosis requires cerebrospinal fluid analysis and neuroimaging. Treatment involves antiviral medications when indicated (eg, in herpes simplex virus encephalitis) and is otherwise supportive.
Etiology of Encephalitis
Первинна вірусна інфекція
Viruses causing primary encephalitis directly invade the brain. These infections may be
Epidemic (eg, due to arbovirus, echovirus, coxsackievirus, or poliovirus [in some underdeveloped countries])
Sporadic (eg, due to herpes simplex, varicella-zoster, lymphocytic choriomeningitis, rabies, or mumps virus)
Mosquito-borne arboviral encephalitides infect people during the spring, summer, and early fall when the weather is warm (see table Some Arboviral Encephalitides). Incidence in the United States varies from 150 to > 4000 cases yearly, mostly in children. Most cases occur during epidemics.
Деякі арбовірусні енцефаліти
Virus
Distribution
Mortality Rate
Comments
Florida, Puerto Rico, the U. S. Virgin Islands
Common in Africa, India, Guam, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, China, Mexico, Central America Reunion Islands, limited areas of Europe
< 1% overall, but in patients > 60, there is increased risk of death for 3 months after symptom onset, including deaths from cerebrovascular diseases, ischemic heart diseases, and diabetes*
Should be considered in US travelers who develop encephalitis after visiting endemic areas
Can lead to severe encephalitis and even death, especially in infants and people > 65
Colorado tick fever virus
Western United States and Canada in areas that are 4,000 to 10,000 ft above sea level
Rarely causes death
Causes a nonspecific febrile illness, rarely complicated by meningitis or encephalitis
Japanese encephalitis virus
Asia and the western Pacific; uncommon in the United States (mainly in travelers returning from endemic areas)
< 1% overall, but up to 30% of severe cases†
Affects mainly children
Usually mild and self-limiting, but severe in about 1 in 250 cases
Vaccine used in endemic areas and recommended for travelers to these areas
La Crosse virus (California virus)
Primarily in the north central United States but geographically widespread
Probably < 1% ‡
Is probably underrecognized
Accounts for most cases of arbovirus encephalitis in children
St. Louis encephalitis virus
Mostly in urban areas of the central and southeastern United States but also in western states
—
Occurs in periodic urban epidemics; otherwise sporadic and rare
Powassan virus
Primarily in the northeastern states and the Great Lakes region of the United States
Southeastern Canada and Russia (southeastern Siberia, northeast of Vladivostok)
About 10 to 15%§
Although rare, appears to be increasing since 2007; occurs in the late spring to mid-fall, when ticks are most active
Should be considered in patients with encephalitis, especially those with a history of tick bite, a lot of time spent outdoors, and/or residence in or recent travel to an endemic area
Tick-borne encephalitis virus
Northern Asia, Russia, and many parts of Europe
Usually 1–2% but varies based on subtype (0.5–35%)¶
Occurs from early spring to late summer when ticks are most active
Highest incidence and most severe symptoms in people ≥ 50 years
Should be suspected in travelers who have a nonspecific febrile illness that progresses to neuroinvasive disease within 4 weeks after arriving from an endemic area and who may have been exposed to ticks
Venezuelan equine encephalitis
Mainly in parts in South and Central America; only rarely in the United States (mainly in travelers returning from endemic areas)
0–1%[a], primarily in children
Vaccine available for equines; investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk
Throughout the continental United States and other parts of North America
Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and West Asia
About 9% of patients with involvement of the central nervous system (CNS)[b]
As of 2017, spread from the East Coast, where it first appeared in 1999, to all of the western states
Eastern equine encephalitis virus
Eastern United States; a few cases in the Great Lakes states
About 50‒70%[c]
Occurs as small epidemics every 10‒20 years, mainly among young children and people > 55
Western equine encephalitis virus
—
—
For unknown reasons, has largely disappeared from the United States since 1988
Florida
South America, Central America, Caribbean Islands, Pacific Islands, Cape Verde (a nation of islands off the northwest coast of Africa), Southeast Asia
—
There have been no cases of local transmission of Zika virus in the continental United States since 2018 ([d]ref)
May cause a dengue-like illness and has been implicated in causing Guillain-Barré syndrome, severe brain damage, and microcephaly in infants of infected mothers
In the United States, the most common sporadic encephalitis is caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV); hundreds to several thousand cases occur yearly. Most are due to HSV-1, but HSV-2 may be more common among immunocompromised patients. HSV encephalitis occurs at any time of the year, tends to affect patients < 20 or > 40 years, and is often fatal if untreated.
Rabies remains a significant cause of encephalitis in developing countries and still causes a few cases of encephalitis in the United States.
Encephalitis can also occur as a late reactivation of latent or subclinical viral infection. The best known types are
Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (which occurs years after a measles infection and is thought to represent reactivation of the original infection; it is now rare in Western countries)
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (which is caused by reactivation of JC virus; particularly in patients with end-stage HIV infection or those who are immunosuppressed)
Herpes simplex type 1 and herpes zoster encephalitis
Імунологічна реакція
Encephalitis can occur as a secondary immunologic complication of certain viral infections or vaccinations. Inflammatory demyelination of the brain and spinal cord can occur 1 to 3 weeks later (as acute disseminated encephalomyelitis); the immune system attacks one or more central nervous system (CNS) antigens that resemble proteins of the infectious agent. The most common causes of this complication used to be measles, rubella, chickenpox, and mumps (all now uncommon because childhood vaccination is widespread); smallpox vaccine; and live-virus vaccines (eg, the older rabies vaccines prepared from sheep or goat brain). In the United States, most cases now result from influenza A or B virus, enteroviruses, Epstein-Barr virus (1), herpes viruses (2), hepatitis A or hepatitis B virus, or HIV. Immunologically mediated encephalitis also occurs in patients with cancer and other autoimmune disorders.
Rarely, apparent encephalitis has developed in patients with COVID-19, caused by the novel pandemic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV2); the mechanism is not clear, but an immunologic contribution to the mechanism of apparent encephalitis is possible (2).
Encephalopathies caused by autoantibodies to neuronal membrane proteins (eg, N-methyl-d-aspartate receptors [NMDAR]) may mimic viral encephalitis. Studies indicate that anti-NMDAR encephalitis is more common than viral encephalitides. Anti-NMDAR encephalitis was first described in young women with ovarian teratomas but can occur in both sexes and at any age. Anti-NMDAR encephalitis also occurs as a postinfectious complication of HSV encephalitis, resulting in clinical decline within weeks of the HSV infection.
Pathophysiology of Encephalitis
In acute encephalitis, inflammation and edema occur in infected areas throughout the cerebral hemispheres, brain stem, cerebellum, and, occasionally, spinal cord. Petechial hemorrhages may be present in severe infections. Direct viral invasion of the brain usually damages neurons, sometimes producing microscopically visible inclusion bodies, and triggers inflammation that may persist after clearance of virus (1). Severe infection, particularly untreated herpes simplex virus (HSV) encephalitis, can cause brain hemorrhagic necrosis.
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis is characterized by multifocal areas of perivenous demyelination and absence of virus in the brain.
Symptoms and Signs of Encephalitis
Symptoms of encephalitis include fever, headache, and altered mental status, often accompanied by seizures and focal neurologic deficits. A gastrointestinal (GI) or respiratory prodrome may precede these symptoms. Meningeal signs are typically mild and less prominent than other manifestations.
Status epilepticus, particularly convulsive status epilepticus, or coma suggests severe brain inflammation and a poor prognosis.
Olfactory seizures, manifested as an aura of foul smells (rotten eggs, burnt meat), indicate temporal lobe involvement and suggest HSV encephalitis.
Diagnosis of Encephalitis
MRI
Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing
Encephalitis is suspected in patients with unexplained alterations in mental status. Clinical presentation and differential diagnoses may suggest certain diagnostic tests, but MRI and CSF analysis (including polymerase chain reaction [PCR] for HSV and other viruses) are usually done, typically with other tests (eg, serologic tests) to identify the causative virus. Despite extensive testing, the cause of many cases of encephalitis remains unknown.
Cytomegalovirus encephalitis should be considered in patients with HIV/AIDS or other immunocompromised conditions and can be diagnosed by PCR.
МРТ
Contrast-enhanced MRI is sensitive for early HSV encephalitis, showing edema in the orbitofrontal and temporal areas, which HSV typically infects. MRI shows demyelination in progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy and may show basal ganglia and thalamic abnormalities in West Nile and eastern equine encephalitis. MRI can also exclude lesions that mimic viral encephalitis (eg, brain abscess, sagittal sinus thrombosis).
CT is much less sensitive than MRI for HSV encephalitis but can help because it is rapidly available and can exclude disorders that make lumbar puncture risky (eg, mass lesions, hydrocephalus, cerebral edema).
Тестування СМР
Lumbar puncture (spinal tap) is done (1, 2). If encephalitis is present, CSF is characterized by lymphocytic pleocytosis, normal glucose, mildly elevated protein, and an absence of pathogens after Gram staining and culture (similar to CSF in aseptic meningitis). Pleocytosis may be polymorphonuclear in severe infections. CSF abnormalities may not develop until 8 to 24 hours after onset of symptoms. Hemorrhagic necrosis can introduce red blood cells (RBCs) into CSF and elevate protein. CSF glucose levels may be low when the cause is varicella-zoster virus, mumps, or lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus.
CSF samples should be sent for viral identification using PCR or, in suspected cases of arboviral infection, detection of antiviral antibodies in CSF. PCR testing of CSF is the diagnostic test of choice for HSV-1, HSV-2, varicella-zoster virus, cytomegalovirus, enteroviruses, and JC virus. PCR for HSV in CSF is particularly sensitive and specific. However, results may not be available rapidly, and despite advances in technology, false-negative and false-positive results may still occur because of a variety of conditions; not all are technical failures (eg, the blood in a mildly traumatic CSF tap may inhibit the PCR amplification step). False-negative results can occur early in HSV-1 encephalitis; if a false-negative result is suspected based on clinical findings, testing should be repeated in 48 to 72 hours. A recently developed multiplex PCR process, which can detect multiple viral and other infectious agents simultaneously, provides diagnostic information within a few hours. Multiplex PCR results may need to be confirmed by conventional PCR.
CSF viral cultures grow enteroviruses but not most other viruses. For this reason, CSF viral cultures have been superseded by PCR and are rarely used in diagnosis.
CSF viral IgM titers are often useful for diagnosing acute infection, especially West Nile encephalitis, for which they are more reliable than PCR. CSF IgG and IgM titers may be more sensitive than PCR for encephalitis due to reactivated varicella-zoster virus infection. Paired acute and convalescent serologic tests of CSF and blood must be drawn several weeks apart; they can detect an increase in viral titers specific for certain viral infections.
Біопсія головного мозку
Brain biopsy may be indicated for patients who
Are worsening
Are responding poorly to treatment with acyclovir or another antimicrobial
Have a lesion that is still undiagnosed
However, brain biopsy has a low yield unless it targets an abnormality seen on MRI or CT.
Treatment of Encephalitis
Supportive care
Acyclovir for HSV or varicella-zoster virus encephalitis
Supportive therapy for encephalitis includes treatment of fever, dehydration, electrolyte disorders, and seizures. Euvolemia should be maintained.
Because prompt identification of HSV or varicella-zoster virus by PCR is difficult, treatment should not be withheld pending confirmation by testing. Until HSV encephalitis and varicella-zoster virus encephalitis are excluded, intravenous acyclovir should be started promptly and continued usually for 14 days or until infection with these viruses is excluded. Acyclovir is relatively nontoxic but can cause liver function abnormalities, bone marrow suppression, and transient renal failure. Giving acyclovir IV slowly over 1 hour with adequate hydration helps prevent nephrotoxicity. If cytomegalovirus is suspected (eg, in immunocompromised patients), PCR is usually done before treatment is started. Cytomegalovirus encephalitis can be treated with ganciclovir and/or other antiviral medications.
Because a bacterial CNS infection is often difficult to exclude when patients who appear seriously ill present, empiric antibiotics are often given until bacterial meningitis is excluded.
If clinicians suspect that encephalitis is caused by an immunologic reaction (eg, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis [postinfectious encephalomyelitis]), treatment should be begun immediately; it may include corticosteroids (prednisone or methylprednisolone) and plasma exchange or IV immune globulin.
Prognosis for Encephalitis
Recovery from viral encephalitis may take a very long time. Mortality rate varies with cause, but severity of epidemics due to the same virus varies during different years. Permanent neurologic deficits are common among patients who survive severe infection. Patients may also develop postviral memory impairments (1).
Ключові моменти
Viruses that cause epidemic or sporadic infections can invade and infect brain parenchyma (causing encephalitis) and/or trigger postinfectious inflammatory demyelination (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis).
Encephalitis causes fever, headache, and altered mental status, often accompanied by seizures and focal neurologic deficits.
Do contrast-enhanced MRI and CSF testing.
Until HSV encephalitis and varicella-zoster virus encephalitis are excluded, promptly treat with acyclovir and continue, usually for 14 days or until infection with these viruses is excluded.
Treat encephalitis due to an immunologic reaction with corticosteroids and plasma exchange or IV immune globulin.