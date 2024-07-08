Viruses causing primary encephalitis directly invade the brain. These infections may be

Mosquito-borne arboviral encephalitides infect people during the spring, summer, and early fall when the weather is warm (see table Some Arboviral Encephalitides). Incidence in the United States varies from 150 to > 4000 cases yearly, mostly in children. Most cases occur during epidemics.

Таблиця Деякі арбовірусні енцефаліти Таблиця

In the United States, the most common sporadic encephalitis is caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV); hundreds to several thousand cases occur yearly. Most are due to HSV-1, but HSV-2 may be more common among immunocompromised patients. HSV encephalitis occurs at any time of the year, tends to affect patients < 20 or > 40 years, and is often fatal if untreated.

Rabies remains a significant cause of encephalitis in developing countries and still causes a few cases of encephalitis in the United States.

Encephalitis can also occur as a late reactivation of latent or subclinical viral infection. The best known types are