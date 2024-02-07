Pneumocystis jirovecii Пневмонія

Chest x-ray

Pulse oximetry

Histopathologic confirmation

Physical examination reveals fever and tachypnea in most patients. To diagnose Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, patients should have chest x-ray and assessment of oxygenation by pulse oximetry.

Chest x-ray characteristically shows diffuse, bilateral perihilar infiltrates, but 20 to 30% of patients have normal x-rays. A CT scan often shows ground glass infiltrates, even when the chest x-ray is normal.

Hypoxemia may be present even when chest x-ray shows no infiltrate; this finding can be an important clue to diagnosis. If pulse oximetry is normal, arterial blood gas (ABG) measurements are often obtained to assess for an increase in the alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient.

If done, pulmonary function tests show altered diffusing capacity (although pulmonary function tests are rarely done as a diagnostic test for Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia).

Elevated levels of serum beta-D glucan and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) are nonspecific but can support the diagnosis.

Demonstration of Pneumocystis jirovecii in a respiratory specimen is needed for confirmation of the diagnosis. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)–based detection has the highest diagnostic yield. Direct fluorescent antibody staining with a monoclonal antibody is often used. Methenamine silver, Giemsa, Wright-Giemsa, modified Grocott, or Weigert-Gram stains can be used but are less sensitive. Appropriate respiratory specimens include sputum specimens (usually induced) and bronchoalveolar lavage or endotracheal aspirates (in intubated patients). If induced sputum is negative, bronchoscopy with lavage should be done as it has a much higher sensitivity.