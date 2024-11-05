Підгострий та хронічний менінгіт

Mycobacterium tuberculosis are aerobic bacteria that replicate in host cells; thus, control of these bacteria depends largely on T cell–mediated immunity. These bacteria may infect the central nervous system (CNS) during primary or reactivated infection. In high-resource countries, meningitis usually results from reactivated infection. Reactivation may occur in patients treated with immunosuppressants such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha antagonists (eg, infliximab, adalimumab, golimumab, certolizumab, etanercept).

Meningeal symptoms usually develop over days to a few weeks but may develop much more rapidly or gradually.

Characteristically, M. tuberculosis causes a basilar meningitis that results in 3 complications:

Hydrocephalus due to obstruction of the foramina of Luschka and Magendie or the aqueduct of Sylvius

Vasculitis, sometimes causing arterial or venous occlusion and stroke

Cranial nerve deficits, particularly of the 2nd, 7th, and 8th cranial nerves

Туберкульозний менінгіт Сховати деталі This magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan of a patient with tuberculous meningitis shows intense inflammatory exudate at the base of the brain (basilar meninges [arrows]) and surrounding the brain stem. Image courtesy of John E. Greenlee, MD.

Diagnosis of tuberculous meningitis may be difficult. There may be no evidence of systemic tuberculosis. Inflammation of the basilar meninges, shown by contrast-enhanced CT or MRI, suggests the diagnosis.

Characteristically, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) findings include

Mixed pleocytosis with lymphocytic predominance

Low glucose

Elevated protein

Occasionally, the first CSF abnormality is extremely low glucose.

Detecting the causative organism is often difficult because

CSF acid-fast staining is < 20% sensitive, even using immunofluorescence techniques.

CSF mycobacterial cultures are only about 70% sensitive and require up to 6 weeks.

CSF PCR is about 50 to 70% sensitive.

An automated rapid nucleic acid amplification test called Xpert MTB/RIF has been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the diagnosis of tuberculous meningitis. This test detects M. tuberculosis DNA and resistance to rifampicin in CSF specimens. Skin testing with controls for anergy or QuantiFERON-TB Gold testing can document prior exposure to M. tuberculosis; however, results may be negative, particularly in older or immunosuppressed patients. Chest x-rays may show evidence of prior or ongoing infection (in 40 to 50% of cases), and chest CT is positive in up to two-thirds of cases.

Because tuberculous meningitis has a rapid and destructive course and because diagnostic tests are limited, this infection should be treated based on clinical suspicion. Currently, the WHO recommends treatment with the anti-tuberculosis agents isoniazid, rifampin, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol for 2 months followed by isoniazid and rifampin for 6 to 7 months. Corticosteroids (prednisone or dexamethasone) may be added if patients present with stupor, coma, or neurologic deficits (1).