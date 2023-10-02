Попередні розпорядження

In a durable power of attorney for health care, one person (the principal) names another person (typically called an agent, but also proxy, health care representative, or surrogate, depending on the state) to make decisions about health care and only health care. In most states, these documents become legally effective when the principal loses clinical capacity to make health care decisions. Some states recognize immediately effective durable powers of attorney for health care, which in theory means that the agent can make health care decisions immediately; but as a practical matter, the principal can direct and override anything the agent does as long as the principal retains the capacity to make health care decisions. So, the difference is negligible. Like the living will, the durable power of attorney for health care may be referred to by different terms in different states.

People who have both a living will and a durable power of attorney for health care should stipulate which should be followed if the documents seem to conflict. A common practice is to combine the two documents into the power of attorney or advance directive. The strongest virtue of the durable power of attorney for health care is that it enables a designated decision maker to respond to here-and-now circumstances and options, rather than merely providing directions about hypothetical future medical circumstances such as those not addressed in a living will. The agent generally has the same authority the principal would have had if not incapacitated to know the medical facts and prognosis, discuss medical alternatives, and make decisions about any injury or illness. In most states, a health care professional providing care for the patient cannot serve as agent for health care matters. The durable power of attorney for health care can include a living will provision or any other specific instructions but, preferably, should do so only as guidance for the agent, rather than as a binding instruction.

The durable power of attorney for health care typically names an alternate or successor in case the first-named person is unable or unwilling to serve as agent. But there are two other less-preferred ways to designate agents. Two or more people may be named to serve together (jointly) or alone (severally), although reliance on multiple concurrent agents can be problematic. A jointly held power requires that all agents agree and act together. In this arrangement, any disagreement can result in a stalemate until it is resolved by the agents or the courts. A severally held power may be more functional because it allows any named agent to act alone. However, agents in this arrangement can also disagree, and, if irreconcilable, the courts may have to become involved.

The use of the durable power of attorney for health care is valuable for adults of all ages, because a health care agent can act during periods of temporary clinical incapacity as well as during more likely permanent incapacity near the end of life. It is especially critical for unmarried couples, friends, or other individuals who are considered legally unrelated and who wish to grant each other the legal authority to make health care decisions and to ensure rights of visitation and access to medical information. This is because default surrogate statutes in many states do not grant such individuals decision-making authority.