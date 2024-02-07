Клітинні компоненти імунної системи

T cells develop from bone marrow stem cells that travel to the thymus, where they go through rigorous selection. There are 3 main types of T cell:

Helper

Regulatory (suppressor)

Cytotoxic

In thymic selection, T cells that react to self antigen presented by self MHC molecules (or react strongly to self MHC molecules regardless of the antigen presented) are eliminated by apoptosis, limiting the likelihood of autoimmunity. Only T cells that can recognize nonself antigen complexed to self MHC molecules survive; they leave the thymus for peripheral blood and lymphoid tissues.

Most mature T cells express either CD4 or CD8 and have an antigen-binding, Ig-like, surface receptor called the T-cell receptor (TCR). There are 2 types of TCR:

Alpha-beta TCR: Composed of TCR alpha and beta chains; present on most T cells

Gamma-delta TCR: Composed of TCR gamma and delta chains; present on a minor population of T cells

Genes that encode the TCR, like Ig genes, are rearranged, resulting in defined specificity and affinity for antigen. Most T cells (those with an alpha-beta TCR) recognize antigen-derived peptide displayed along with the MHC molecule of an antigen-presenting cell. T cells with gamma-delta TCR recognize protein antigen directly or recognize lipid antigen displayed by an MHC-like molecule called CD1. The number of T-cell specificities is almost limitless.

For alpha-beta T cells to be activated, the TCR must engage with antigen-MHC (see figure Two-Signal Model for T-cell Activation). Costimulatory accessory molecules must also interact (eg, CD28 on the T cell interacts with CD80 and CD86 on the antigen-presenting cell); otherwise, the T cell exposed to antigen becomes anergic or dies by apoptosis. Some accessory molecules (eg, CTLA-4 [cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4] on the T cell, which also interacts with CD80 and CD86 on the antigen-presenting cell, PD-1 [programmed cell death protein 1] on the T cell, which interacts with PD-L1 [programmed cell death protein ligand 1] on the antigen-presenting cell) inhibit previously activated T cells and thus dampen the immune response.

Molecules such as CTLA-4 and PD-1, and their ligands, are termed checkpoint molecules because they signal that the T cell needs to be restrained from continuing its activity. Cancer cells that express checkpoint molecules may thus be protected from the immune system by restraining the activity of tumor-specific T cells.

Monoclonal antibodies that target checkpoint molecules on either T cells or on tumor cells (termed checkpoint inhibitors, see table Some Immunotherapeutic Agents in Clinical Use) are used to prevent downregulation of antitumor immune responses and effectively treat some heretofore resistant cancers and boost the antitumor response. However, because checkpoint molecules are also involved in preventing other types of immune response (such as self-directed autoimmune reactions), checkpoint inhibitors can permit severe immune-related inflammatory and autoimmune reactions to occur (both systemic and organ specific) or exacerbate autoimmune disorders.

Polymorphisms in the CTLA-4 gene are associated with certain autoimmune disorders, including Graves disease and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Двосигнальна модель активації Т-клітин

Helper T (Th) cells are usually CD4 but may be CD8. They differentiate from Th0 cells into one of the following:

Th1 cells: In general, Th1 cells promote cell-mediated immunity via cytotoxic T cells and macrophages and are thus particularly involved in defense against intracellular pathogens (eg, viruses). They can also promote the production of some antibody classes.

Th2 cells: Th2 cells are particularly adept at promoting antibody production by B cells (humoral immunity) and thus are particularly involved in directing responses aimed at extracellular pathogens (eg, bacteria, parasites).

Th17 cells: Th17 cells promote tissue inflammation.

Tfh cells (T follicular helper cells): Tfh cells promote B-cell responses in the germinal centers of secondary lymphoid tissues

Each cell type secretes several cytokines (see table Functions of T Cells). Different patterns of cytokine production identify other Th-cell functional phenotypes. Depending on the stimulating pathogen, Th1 and Th2 cells can, to a certain extent, downregulate each other's activity, leading to dominance of a Th1 or a Th2 response.

Any T cells that can recognize peptides derived from self antigens are normally eliminated during T cell development in the thymus. If such T cells are not deleted, they can potentially develop into autoimmune Th1, Th2, or Th17 cells that may drive development of autoimmune disease.

Таблиця Функції T-клітин Таблиця

The distinction between the different Th cells is clinically relevant. For example, a Th1 response dominates in tuberculoid leprosy, and a Th2 response dominates in lepromatous leprosy. A Th1 response is characteristic of certain autoimmune disorders (eg, type 1 diabetes mellitus, multiple sclerosis). A Th2 response promotes IgE production and development of allergic disorders, as well as helps B cells produce autoantibodies in some autoimmune disorders (eg, Graves disease, myasthenia gravis). Th17 cells, via their role in inflammation, may also contribute to autoimmune disorders such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Patients with immunodeficiencies characterized by defective Th17 cells (eg, hyper-IgE [Job] syndrome) are especially susceptible to infection with Candida albicans and Staphylococcus aureus.

Regulatory (suppressor) T (Treg) cells mediate suppression of immune responses and usually express the Foxp3 transcription factor. They comprise functional subsets of CD4 or CD8 T cells:

Natural Treg cells develop within the thymus

Induced Treg cells develop from conventional T cells upon encounter with antigen in the periphery

Regulatory T cells secrete cytokines with immunosuppressive properties (eg, transforming growth factor [TGF]-beta and interleukin [IL]-10) deplete immunostimulatory interleukin-2 (IL-2) by expressing high levels of the CD25 component of the IL-2 receptor, or suppress the immune response by mechanisms that require cell-to-cell contact and involve cell surface molecules (eg, CTLA-4). The main role of Treg cells is to prevent excessive immune responses by contributing to the resolution of inflammation and by curbing allergic and autoimmune activity, Patients with functional mutations in Foxp3 develop the autoimmune disorder IPEX syndrome (immunodysregulation, polyendocrinopathy, enteropathy, X-linked syndrome).

Cytotoxic T (Tc) cells are usually CD8 but may be CD4. They are vital for eliminating intracellular pathogens, especially viruses. Tc cells play a role in organ transplant rejection.

Tc-cell development involves 3 phases:

A precursor cell that, when appropriately stimulated, can differentiate into a Tc cell

An effector cell that has differentiated and can kill its appropriate target

A memory cell that is quiescent (no longer stimulated) but is ready to become an effector when restimulated by the original antigen-MHC combination

Fully activated Tc cells, like natural killer (NK) cells, can kill an infected target cell by inducing apoptosis.

Tc cells can secrete cytokines and, like Th cells, have been divided into types Tc1, Tc2, and Tc17 based on their patterns of cytokine production.

Tc cells may be

Syngeneic: Generated in response to self (autologous) cells whose MHC presents peptides derived from viral infection or other foreign proteins

Allogeneic: Generated in response to cells that express foreign MHC products (eg, in organ transplantation when the donor’s MHC molecules differ from the recipient’s)

Some Tc cells can directly recognize foreign MHC (direct pathway); others may recognize fragments of foreign MHC presented by self MHC molecules of the transplant recipient (indirect pathway).

Natural killer T (NKT) cells are a distinct subset of T cells. Activated NKT cells secrete IL-4 and interferon-gamma and may help regulate immune responses. NKT cells differ from NK cells in phenotype and certain functions.