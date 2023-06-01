Контагіозний молюск

Physical removal: Curettage, cryosurgery, laser therapy, or electrocautery

Topical irritants (eg, trichloroacetic acid, cantharidin, tretinoin, tazarotene, podophyllotoxin [podofilox])

Sometimes intralesional injection or photodynamic therapy

Sometimes combination therapies

Most lesions spontaneously regress in 1 to 2 years, but they can remain for 2 to 3 years.

Treatment of molluscum contagiosum is indicated for cosmetic reasons or for prevention of spread. Options include curettage, cryosurgery, laser therapy, electrocautery, trichloroacetic acid (25 to 40% solution), cantharidin, podophyllotoxin (podofilox) in adults, tretinoin, and tazarotene. Some clinicians use salicylic acid, but others consider it too irritating for many body areas where molluscum occurs. Similar concerns exist with use of potassium hydroxide (KOH). Small studies suggest that ingenol mebutate gel, a cytotoxic agent used to treat actinic keratoses, may be effective (1). Molluscum lesions within the orbital rim should be removed via gentle destruction by a skilled clinician. Lesions may be gently squeezed with a forceps to remove the central core. Treatments that cause minimal pain (eg, tretinoin, tazarotene, cantharidin) are used first, especially in children. Imiquimod is usually not recommended.

Curettage or liquid nitrogen can be used 40 to 60 minutes after application of a topical anesthetic such as EMLA (lidocaine/prilocaine) cream or 4% lidocaine cream under an occlusive dressing. EMLA cream must be applied judiciously because it can cause systemic toxicity, especially in children. In adults, curettage is very effective but painful if done without anesthetic.

Cantharidin is safe and effective but can cause blistering. It is applied in 1 small drop directly to the molluscum lesion. Areas that patients (especially children) may rub are covered with a bandage because contact with the fingers should be avoided. Cantharidin should not be applied to the face or near the eyes because blistering is unpredictable. If cantharidin comes into contact with the cornea, it can cause scarring. Cantharidin should be washed off with soap and water in 6 hours. Fewer than 15 lesions should be treated in one session because infection may occur after application of cantharidin. Parents should be warned about blistering if their children are prescribed this irritant.

Other treatments include intralesional injection (eg, with Candida antigen or occasionally interferon alpha; 2) and photodynamic therapy. Antiviral and immunomodulatory medications have been more successful in patients infected with HIV (3).

Dermatologists often use combination therapy such as liquid nitrogen or cantharidin in the office or a retinoid cream at home. This form of therapy is typically successful, but resolution often takes 1 to 2 months in some patients.

Children should not be excluded from school or day care. However, their lesions should be covered to reduce the risk of spread.