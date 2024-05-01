Криптоспоридіоз

Cryptosporidia are obligate, intracellular protozoa that replicate in small-bowel epithelial cells of a vertebrate host.

After Cryptosporidium oocysts are ingested, they excyst in the gastrointestinal tract and release sporozoites, which parasitize gastrointestinal epithelial cells. In these cells, the sporozoites transform into trophozoites, replicate, and produce oocysts.

Two types of oocysts are produced:

Thick-walled oocysts, which are commonly excreted from the host

Thin-walled oocysts, which are primarily involved in autoinfection

The thick-walled infective oocysts are shed into the lumen and passed in stool by the infected host; they are immediately infective and can be transmitted directly from person to person by the fecal-oral route. Very few oocysts (eg, < 100) are required to cause disease, thus increasing risk of person-to-person transmission (1).

When the infective oocysts are ingested by humans or another vertebrate host, the life cycle begins again.

Криптоспоридій життєвий цикл Зображення Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Image Library.

Oocysts are resistant to harsh conditions, including chlorine at levels usually used in public water treatment systems and swimming pools despite adherence to recommended residual chlorine levels.