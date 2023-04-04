Нейтропенія

Suspected infections are always treated immediately. If fever or hypotension is present, serious infection is assumed, and empiric, high-dose, broad-spectrum antibiotics are given IV. Regimen selection is based on the most likely infecting organisms, the antimicrobial susceptibility of pathogens at that particular institution, and the regimen’s potential toxicity. Because of the risk of creating resistant organisms, vancomycin is used only if gram-positive organisms resistant to other drugs are suspected.

Indwelling vascular catheters can usually remain in place even if bacteremia is suspected or documented, but removal is considered if infections involve S. aureus, Bacillus, Corynebacterium, or Candida or another fungus or if blood cultures are persistently positive despite appropriate antibiotics. Infections caused by coagulase-negative staphylococci generally resolve with antimicrobial therapy alone.

Indwelling Foley catheters can also predispose to infections in neutropenic patients, and change or removal of the catheter should be considered for persistent urinary infections.

If cultures are positive, antibiotic therapy is adjusted to the results of sensitivity tests. If a patient defervesces within 72 hours, antibiotics are continued for at least 7 days and until the patient has no symptoms or signs of infection. When neutropenia is transient (such as that following myelosuppressive chemotherapy), antibiotic therapy is usually continued until the neutrophil count is > 500/mcL (> 0.5 × 109/L); however, if cultures remain negative, stopping antimicrobials can be considered in selected patients with persistent neutropenia, especially those in whom symptoms and signs of inflammation have resolved.

Fever that persists > 72 hours despite antibiotic therapy suggests

A nonbacterial cause

Infection with a resistant species

Superinfection with a 2nd bacterial species

Inadequate serum or tissue levels of the antibiotics

Localized infection, such as an abscess

Neutropenic patients with persistent fever are reassessed every 2 to 4 days with physical examination, cultures, and a chest x-ray. If the patient is well except for the presence of fever, the initial antibiotic regimen can be continued, and drug-induced fever should be considered. If the patient is deteriorating, alteration of the antimicrobial regimen is considered (1).

Fungal infections are the most likely cause of persistent fevers and deterioration. Antifungal therapy is added empirically if unexplained fever persists after 3 to 4 days of broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy. Selection of the specific antifungal drug (eg, fluconazole, caspofungin, voriconazole, posaconazole) depends on the type of risk (eg, duration and severity of neutropenia, past history of fungal infection, persistent fever despite use of narrower spectrum antifungal drug) and should be guided by an infectious disease specialist.

If fever persists after 3 weeks of empiric therapy (including 2 weeks of antifungal therapy) and the neutropenia has resolved, then stopping all antimicrobials can be considered and the cause of fever reevaluated.

For afebrile patients with neutropenia, antibiotic prophylaxis can be considered although alterations in the bacterial microbiome may slow bone marrow recovery. Treatment with fluoroquinolones (levofloxacin, ciprofloxacin) is used in some centers for patients who receive chemotherapy regimens that commonly result in neutrophils ≤ 100/mcL (≤ 0.1 × 109/L) for > 7 days. Prophylaxis is usually started by the treating oncologist. Antibiotics are continued until the neutrophil count increases to > 1500/mcL (> 1.5 × 109/L). Also, antifungal therapy can be given for afebrile patients with neutropenia who are at higher risk of fungal infection (eg, after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or intensive chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia or who have a myelodysplastic disorder or a history of prior fungal infections). Selection of the specific antifungal drug should be guided by an infectious disease specialist. Antibiotic and antifungal prophylaxis is not routinely recommended for afebrile patients with neutropenia and no risk factors who are anticipated to remain neutropenic for < 7 days on the basis of their specific chemotherapy regimen.

Myeloid growth factors (ie, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor [G-CSF]) are widely used to increase the neutrophil count and to prevent infections in patients after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or intensive cancer chemotherapy. If the risk of febrile neutropenia is ≥ 30% (as assessed by neutrophil count < 500 mcL [< 0.5 × 109/L], presence of infection during a previous cycle of chemotherapy, associated comorbid disease, or age > 75), growth factors are indicated (2). In general, most clinical benefit occurs when the growth factor is administered beginning about 24 hours after completion of chemotherapy. Patients with neutropenia caused by an idiosyncratic drug reaction may also benefit from G-CSF, particularly if a delayed recovery is anticipated. The usual dose for G-CSF (filgrastim) is 5 mcg/kg subcutaneously once a day, and the dose for pegylated G-CSF (pegfilgrastim) is 6 mg subcutaneously once per chemotherapy cycle.

Glucocorticoids, anabolic steroids, and vitamins do not stimulate neutrophil production and are generally not helpful to patients with neutropenia. If acute neutropenia is suspected to be caused by a drug or a toxin, all potential etiologic agents are stopped. If neutropenia develops during treatment with an antibiotic known to induce low counts (eg, chloramphenicol), then switching to an alternative antibiotic is recommended.

Saline or hydrogen peroxide gargles every few hours, liquid oral rinses (containing viscous lidocaine, diphenhydramine, and liquid antacid), anesthetic lozenges (benzocaine 15 mg every 3 or 4 hours), or chlorhexidine mouth rinses (1% solution) twice a day or 3 times a day may relieve the discomfort of stomatitis with oropharyngeal ulcerations.

Oral or esophageal candidiasis is treated with nystatin (400,000 to 600,000 units oral rinse 4 times a day; swallowed if esophagitis is present), clotrimazole troche (10 mg slowly dissolved in the mouth 5 times a day), or systemic antifungal drugs (eg, fluconazole).

A semisolid or liquid diet may be necessary during acute stomatitis or esophagitis, and topical analgesics (eg,viscous lidocaine) may be needed to minimize discomfort.