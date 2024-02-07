Інфекційні захворювання стравоходу

These infections are equally likely in patients with a transplant, but HSV esophagitis occurs early after transplantation (reactivation) and CMV esophagitis occurs 2 to 6 months after. Among patients with HIV, CMV is much more common than HSV, and viral esophagitis occurs mainly when the CD4+ count is < 200/mcL. Severe odynophagia results from either infection.

Herpes Simplex Esophagitis Зображення Image provided by David M. Martin, MD.

Endoscopy, with cytology or biopsy, is usually necessary for diagnosis.

HSV is treated with oral or IV acyclovir, valacyclovir, or famciclovir. Patients with immunocompromise are usually treated for a longer duration (ie, 14 to 21 days) than those who are not (7 to 10 days).

CMV is usually treated with IV ganciclovir or oral valganciclovir in patients with immunocompromise. Alternatives include foscarnet and cidofovir.