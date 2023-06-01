Загальні відомості про гастроентерит

The bacteria most commonly implicated are

Bacterial gastroenteritis is less common than viral. Bacteria cause gastroenteritis by several mechanisms.

Enterotoxins are produced by certain species (eg, Vibrio cholerae, enterotoxigenic strains of E. coli) that adhere to intestinal mucosa without invading. These toxins impair intestinal absorption and cause secretion of electrolytes and water by stimulating adenylate cyclase, resulting in watery diarrhea. C. difficile produces a similar toxin.

Exotoxins that are ingested in contaminated food are produced by some bacteria (eg, Staphylococcus aureus, Bacillus cereus, Clostridium perfringens). The exotoxin can cause gastroenteritis without bacterial infection. These toxins generally cause acute nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea within 12 hours of ingestion of contaminated food. Symptoms abate within 36 hours.

Mucosal invasion occurs with other bacteria (eg, Shigella, Salmonella, Campylobacter, C. difficile, some E. coli subtypes) that invade the mucosa of the small bowel or colon and cause ulceration, bleeding, exudation of protein-rich fluid, and secretion of electrolytes and water. The invasive process and its results can occur whether or not the organism produces an enterotoxin. The resulting diarrhea has evidence of this invasion and inflammation with WBCs and RBCs present on microscopy and sometimes with gross blood.

Salmonella and Campylobacter are common bacterial causes of diarrheal illness in the United States. Both infections are most frequently acquired through undercooked poultry; unpasteurized milk is also a possible source. Campylobacter is occasionally transmitted from dogs or cats with diarrhea. Salmonella can be transmitted by consuming undercooked eggs and by contact with reptiles, birds, or amphibians.

Species of Shigella are also common bacterial causes of diarrhea in the United States and are usually transmitted person to person, although foodborne epidemics occur. Shigella dysenteriae type 1, which is rare in the United States (1) produces Shiga toxin, which can cause hemolytic-uremic syndrome.

E. coli gastroenteritis can be caused by several different subtypes of the bacteria. The epidemiology and clinical manifestations vary greatly depending on the subtype.

In the past, Clostridioides difficile infection occurred almost exclusively in hospitalized patients receiving antibiotics. With the emergence of the hypervirulent NAP1 strain in the United States in the late 2000s, many community-associated cases are now occurring. C. difficile is now probably the most common bacterial cause of diarrhea in the United States (2).

Several other bacteria cause gastroenteritis, but most are uncommon in the United States. Yersinia enterocolitica can cause gastroenteritis or a syndrome that mimics appendicitis because patients may have pain in the right lower quadrant. It is transmitted by undercooked pork, unpasteurized milk, or contaminated water. Several Vibrio species (eg, V. parahaemolyticus) cause diarrhea after ingestion of undercooked seafood. V. cholerae sometimes causes severe dehydrating diarrhea in regions where people lack access to clean drinking water and sanitary disposal of human waste and is a particular concern after natural disasters or in refugee camps. Listeria can rarely cause foodborne gastroenteritis but more often causes bloodstream infection or meningitis in pregnant women, neonates (see Neonatal Listeriosis), or older adults. Aeromonas is acquired from swimming in or drinking contaminated fresh or brackish water. Plesiomonas shigelloides can cause diarrhea in patients who have eaten raw shellfish or traveled to tropical low-resource regions.