Дефіцит глюкозо-6-фосфат-дегідрогенази (Г6ФДГ)

Peripheral smear

G6PD assay

The diagnosis is considered in patients with evidence of acute hemolysis, particularly males with a direct antiglobulin–negative hemolytic anemia (see Diagnosis of Hemolytic Anemia). Anemia, jaundice, and reticulocytosis develop during hemolysis.

Hereditary Erythrocyte G6PD Deficiency Зображення Image courtesy of Jerry L. Spivak, MD.

The peripheral smear may reveal RBCs that appear to have a blister (blister cells) or have one or more "bites" (1-micron wide) taken from the cell periphery (bite cells). RBCs with inclusions termed Heinz bodies (particles of denatured hemoglobin, which can be recognized only by special stains) may also be identified on the peripheral smear. These altered RBCs may be visible early during the hemolytic episode but do not persist in patients with an intact spleen, which removes them.

Testing for G6PD activity is available. However, during and immediately after a hemolytic episode, tests may yield false-negative results because of destruction of the older, more deficient RBCs and the production of reticulocytes, which are rich in G6PD. Thus, testing may need to be repeated several weeks after the acute event.

Qualitative screening tests are available, including point-of-care tests; positive results should be confirmed with a quantitative test. Testing for G6PD deficiency may be considered in evaluation of neonatal jaundice or unexplained hemolytic anemia, prior to administration of certain medications in asymptomatic individuals from populations at high risk for G6PD deficiency, and screening of asymptomatic family members.