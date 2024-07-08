Прогресуюча мультифокальна лейкоенцефалопатія (ПМЛ)

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is caused by reactivation of the JC virus, a ubiquitous human papovavirus that is typically acquired during childhood and remains latent in the kidneys and possibly other sites (eg, mononuclear cells, central nervous system [CNS]). The reactivated virus has a tropism for oligodendrocytes.

Most patients who develop PML have depressed cell-mediated immunity due to

The risk in end-stage HIV infection increases with increasing HIV viral load; prevalence of PML has decreased because of widespread use of more effective antiretrovirals.

Increasingly, PML is occurring as a complication of immunomodulatory therapy. The medications most frequently implicated include

The monoclonal antibody natalizumab

The antibody-drug conjugate brentuximab vedotin

But PML has occurred in patients taking other medications (eg, rituximab, fingolimod, dimethyl fumarate). Measuring serum antibodies to JC virus (JC virus index) may help assess the risk of PML in patients taking natalizumab; higher levels indicate higher risk.