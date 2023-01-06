Трихомоніаз

Vaginal testing with nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), wet-mount microscopic examination, rapid-antigen dipstick tests, or sometimes culture or cervical cytology

Culture of urine or urethral swabs from men

Trichomoniasis should be suspected in women with vaginitis, in men with urethritis, and in their sex partners. Suspicion is high if symptoms persist after patients have been evaluated and treated for other infections such as gonorrhea and chlamydia infections.

In women, one of the following diagnostic tests of vaginal secretions may be done:

NAAT

Vaginal pH and wet mount microscopy

Immunochromatographic flow dipstick test

NAATs are more sensitive than microscopic examination or culture for diagnosis of trichomoniasis in women. Immunochromatographic flow dipstick tests are also available for point of care testing in women. Cervical cytology (Pap test) is not used to test for trichomoniasis, but infection is sometimes detected incidentally.

Microscopic examination enables clinicians to evaluate for trichomoniasis and bacterial vaginosis at the same time, because they cause similar symptoms and/or may coexist. Vaginal secretions are obtained from the posterior fornix. The pH is measured. Secretions are then placed on 2 slides; they are diluted with 10% potassium hydroxide on one slide (KOH wet mount) and with 0.9% sodium chloride on the other (saline wet mount). For the whiff test, the KOH wet mount is checked for a fishy odor, which results from amines produced in bacterial vaginosis. The saline wet mount is examined microscopically as soon as possible to detect trichomonads, which can become immotile and more difficult to recognize within minutes after slide preparation. (Trichomonads are pear-shaped with flagella, often motile, and average 7 to 10 micrometers—about the size of white blood cells—but occasionally reach 25 micrometers.) If trichomoniasis is present, numerous neutrophils are also present. Trichomoniasis is also commonly diagnosed by seeing the organism when a Papanicolaou (Pap) test is done.

Culture of urine or urethral swabs is the only validated test for detecting T. vaginalis in men. In men, microscopy of urine is insensitive, and NAATs are not currently cleared by the FDA but could be available if local laboratories have done internal validation studies.

As with diagnosis of any STI, patients with trichomoniasis should be tested to exclude other common STIs such as gonorrhea and chlamydia.