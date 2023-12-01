Інфекційний мононуклеоз

Laboratory diagnosis usually involves a complete blood count and EBV serologic testing. Lymphocytes that are morphologically atypical account for up to 30% of the white blood cells. Although individual lymphocytes may resemble leukemic lymphocytes, lymphocytes are heterogeneous, which is unlikely in leukemia. Atypical lymphocytes may also be present in HIV or CMV infection, hepatitis B, influenza B, rubella, or other viral illnesses, so diagnosis requires serologic testing. However, very high atypical lymphocyte counts are typically seen only in primary EBV and CMV infection.

Two serologic tests are used to diagnose acute EBV infection:

Heterophile antibody testing

Specific EBV antibody testing

Heterophile antibodies are measured using various agglutination card (monospot) tests. However, heterophile antibodies are present in only 50% of patients < 5 years and in about 80 to 90% of adolescents and adults with infectious mononucleosis. Importantly, the heterophile antibody test may be false-positive in some patients with acute HIV infection. The titer and prevalence of heterophile antibodies rise during the 2nd and 3rd week of illness. Thus, if the diagnosis is suspected and the heterophile antibody test is negative early in clinical illness (in the first week), testing can be repeated approximately 7 days later. Due to the potential for false positive or negative results, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend heterophile antibodies to diagnose primary EBV infection (see CDC: Laboratory Testing). However, a positive heterophile antibody test in the appropriate clinical situation is generally sufficient to confirm the diagnosis of primary EBV. Alternatively, EBV antibody testing can be performed.

EBV-specific antibody testing is highly sensitive. The presence of IgM antibodies to the EBV viral capsid antigen (VCA) indicates primary EBV infection (these antibodies disappear within 3 months after infection). IgG VCA (EBV VCA-IgG) also develops early in primary EBV infection, but these antibodies persist for life. EBV nuclear antigen (EBNA-IgG) antibodies develop later (after 2 to 4 months ) in acute EBV infection and also persist for life. If EBV antibody titers are negative or indicate remote infection (ie, positive for IgG antibodies and negative for IgM antibodies), other diagnoses that can present with similar symptoms (eg, acute HIV infection, CMV infection) should be considered.