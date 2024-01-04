Рецидивний афтозний стоматит

Symptoms and signs usually begin in childhood (most patients are < 30 years) and decrease in frequency and severity with aging. Symptoms may involve as few as one ulcer 2 to 4 times a year or almost continuous disease, with new ulcers forming as old ones heal. A prodrome of pain or burning for 1 to 2 days precedes ulcers, but there are no antecedent vesicles or bullae. Severe pain, disproportionate to the size of the lesion, can last from 4 to 7 days.

Aphthous ulcers are well-demarcated, shallow, ovoid, or round and have a necrotic center with a yellow-gray pseudomembrane, a red halo, and slightly raised red margins.

Minor aphthous ulcers (canker sores) account for 85% of cases (1). They occur on the floor of the mouth, lateral and ventral tongue, buccal mucosa, and pharynx; are < 8 mm (typically 2 to 3 mm); and heal in 10 days without scarring.

Дрібна афтозна виразка (губа) Сховати деталі This photo shows a minor aphthous ulcer (canker sore) on the inside of the lip. The ulcer depicted is larger than a typical minor aphthous ulcer. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Major aphthous ulcers (Sutton disease, periadenitis mucosa necrotica recurrens) constitute 10% of cases. Appearing after puberty, the prodrome is more intense and the ulcers are deeper, larger (> 1 cm), and longer lasting (weeks to months) than minor aphthae. They appear on the lips, soft palate, and throat. Fever, dysphagia, malaise, and scarring may occur.

Крупна афтозна виразка Сховати деталі This photo shows a major aphthous ulcer (whitish area) inside the lip. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Herpetiform aphthous ulcers (morphologically resembling but unrelated to herpesvirus) account for 5% of cases. They begin as multiple (up to 100) 1- to 3-mm crops of small, painful clusters of ulcers on an erythematous base. They coalesce to form larger ulcers that last 2 weeks. They tend to occur in women and at a later age of onset than do other forms of recurrent aphthous stomatitis.