Інфекція вірусу імунодефіциту людини (ВІЛ) у немовлят та дітей

Appropriate prenatal ART attempts to optimize maternal health, interrupt MTCT, and minimize in utero drug toxicity. In the United States and other countries where ARV medications and HIV testing are readily available, treatment with ARV medications is standard for all pregnant women with HIV infection (see treatment of HIV infection in adults). Rapid HIV testing of pregnant women who present in labor without documentation of their HIV serostatus may allow immediate institution of such measures.

All pregnant women with HIV infection should initiate combination ART to prevent MTCT, as well as for their own health, as soon as the diagnosis of HIV infection is made and they are ready to adhere to ART. Combination ART is continued throughout pregnancy. Pregnancy is not a contraindication to combination ART regimens; specifically, neither dolutegravir nor efavirenz is contraindicated during the first trimester. Although a clinical trial in Botswana initially showed a link between periconceptional exposure to dolutegravir and a small increase in infant neural tube defects, the apparent increase was not present after further study, and it is unknown whether this increase was truly due to dolutegravir or to another factor, such as folate deficiency. The majority of experts believe that women with HIV infection already receiving combination ART who become pregnant should continue that therapy, even early during the first trimester.

Elective cesarean delivery before onset of labor is recommended if the maternal HIV plasma viral load is > 1000 copies/mL. If labor has already begun, it is less certain whether cesarean delivery reduces MTCT.

When patients present in labor, zidovudine (ZDV) is given at 2 mg/kg IV for the first hour and then at 1 mg/kg/hour IV until delivery to women who have ≥ 1 of the following:

Recent HIV plasma viral load > 1000 copies/mL

Unknown HIV plasma viral load near delivery

Are thought to have had incomplete adherence to ART

Many experts now believe that IV ZDV is not required during labor for women receiving combination ART who have achieved HIV plasma viral loads < 50 copies/mL near delivery. However, IV ZDV should be considered for women with a viral load of 50 to 999 copies/mL at or near delivery; it may provide additional protection against perinatal transmission.

After delivery, combination ART is continued for all women, even those who had not previously received ART.

All newborns exposed to HIV should receive a postpartum ARV regimen to reduce the risk of HIV infection. Treatment should begin as soon as possible, preferably within 6 to 12 hours of delivery. The ARV regimen is determined by maternal and infant risk factors for perinatal HIV transmission (see the Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and Medical Management of Children Living with HIV's Maternal HIV Testing and Identification of Perinatal HIV Exposure recommendations).

Preventive regimens are categorized as

ARV prophylaxis

Presumptive HIV therapy

Low-risk infants are candidates for ARV prophylaxis. They include full-term neonates born to women who have had sustained virologic suppression with ART (as shown by an HIV plasma viral load < 50 copies/mL) near delivery and in whom there are no concerns related to adherence to ART.

Low-risk infants should be given ARV prophylaxis with ZDV 4 mg/kg orally twice daily for the first 4 weeks of life. ZDV is the backbone of infant prophylaxis and is used for all infants born to women with HIV infection regardless of the risk factors.

Some experts advise ZDV may be given for 2 weeks to select infants born at ≥ 37 weeks gestation to women who meet low-risk criteria, who have been given ART for more than 10 consecutive weeks, and who have maintained viral suppression for the duration of the pregnancy (see the Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and Medical Management of Children Living with HIV's Management of Infants Born to People with HIV Infection).

High-risk infants are given presumptive HIV therapy (see table Neonatal Antiretroviral Management According to Risk of HIV Infection) with a three-drug regimen of zidovudine, lamivudine, and either nevirapine or raltegravir (for dosing, see table Antiretroviral Dosing for Neonates with Perinatal HIV Exposure) for up to 6 weeks or, rarely, longer. This therapy initially serves as prophylaxis but also as preliminary treatment for those later confirmed to have HIV.

Very few ARV medications (notably ZDV, nevirapine, lamivudine, abacavir, and raltegravir) are considered safe and effective for infants < 14 days postnatal age, and fewer still (only zidovudine, lamivudine, nevirapine, and, for late preterm infants, raltegravir) have dosing data available for preterm infants. The optimal ARV regimen for neonates born to women with ARV drug-resistant virus is unknown.

Infants who subsequently have a positive HIV virologic test are given ART with three medications as appropriate for treatment of known HIV infection. An expert in pediatric or maternal HIV infection should be immediately consulted (see information at ClinicalInfo.HIV.gov or at the National Clinician Consultation Center). Clinicians also can call the Perinatal HIV Consultation and Referral Services Hotline at 1-888-HIV-8765 (1-888-448-8765) for questions regarding interventions to decrease vertical HIV transmission and neonatal diagnosis.

Some mothers with HIV infection who live in the United States or in other countries where safe, affordable, and alternative sources of feeding are available may choose to breastfeed if they are receiving ART and have a sustained, undetectable viral load. The decision to breastfeed should be made only after counseling and shared decision-making discussions. Some recommendations for continuing neonatal ARV prophylaxis and using an increased diagnostic testing frequency in this situation have been suggested, but a consensus has not yet been reached because data are incomplete. An expert in pediatric HIV infection should be consulted (see Panel on Antiretroviral Therapy and Medical Management of Children Living with HIV's Infant Feeding for Individuals with HIV in the United States).

Additionally, in countries where infectious diseases and undernutrition are major causes of early childhood mortality and safe, affordable infant formula is not available, the protection breastfeeding offers against the mortality risks of respiratory and gastrointestinal infections may counterbalance the risk of HIV transmission. In these countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends mothers with HIV infection continue to breastfeed for at least 12 months of the infant's life (see the WHO's Guideline: Updates on HIV and Infant Feeding).

Donating to milk banks is contraindicated for women with HIV infection in the United States and in other countries where safe and affordable alternative sources of feeding are readily available.

Premastication (prechewing) of food, practiced by some mothers of young infants, is also contraindicated for women with HIV infection.