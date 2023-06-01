Загальні відомості про нефротичний синдром

Nephrotic syndrome occurs at any age but is more prevalent in children (primarily minimal change disease), mostly between ages 1½ and 4 years. Congenital nephrotic syndromes appear during the first year of life. At younger ages (< 8 years), boys are affected more often than girls, but both are affected equally at older ages. Causes differ by age (see table Glomerular Disorders by Age and Presentation) and may be primary or secondary (see table Causes of Nephrotic Syndrome).

The most common primary causes are the following:

Secondary causes account for < 10% of childhood cases, but > 50% of adult cases, most commonly the following:

Amyloidosis, an underrecognized cause, is responsible for 4% of cases.

HIV-associated nephropathy is a type of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis that occurs in patients with AIDS.