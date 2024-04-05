Сепсис і септичний шок

History and physical examination

Blood pressure (BP), heart rate, and oxygen monitoring

Complete blood count (CBC) with differential, electrolyte panel, creatinine, and lactate

Invasive central venous pressure (CVP), partial pressure of arterial oxygen (PaO2), and central venous oxygen saturation (ScvO2) readings

Cultures of blood, urine, and other potential sites of infection, including wounds in surgical patients

Sepsis is suspected when a patient with a known infection develops systemic signs of inflammation or organ dysfunction (1). Similarly, a patient with otherwise unexplained signs of systemic inflammation should be evaluated for infection by history, physical examination, and imaging or laboratory testing. Tests include urinalysis and urine culture (particularly in patients who have indwelling catheters), blood cultures, and cultures of other suspect body fluids. Blood levels of C-reactive protein and procalcitonin are often elevated in severe sepsis and may facilitate diagnosis, but they are not specific. In patients with a suspected surgical or occult cause of sepsis, ultrasonography (eg, Rapid Ultrasound for Shock and Hypotension (RUSH) Examination), CT, or MRI may be required, depending on the suspected source. Ultimately, the diagnosis is clinical.

Other causes of shock (eg, hypovolemia, myocardial infarction [MI]) should be ruled out via history, physical examination, ECG, and serum cardiac biomarker measurement as clinically indicated. Even in the absence of MI, hypoperfusion caused by sepsis may result in ECG findings of cardiac ischemia including nonspecific ST-T wave abnormalities, T-wave inversions, and supraventricular and ventricular arrhythmias.

It is important to detect organ dysfunction as early as possible. A number of scoring systems have been devised for early detection of sepsis, but the sequential organ failure assessment score (SOFA score) and the quick SOFA score (qSOFA) have been validated with respect to mortality risk and are relatively simple to use. The qSOFA score is based on the blood pressure, respiratory rate, and the Glasgow Coma Scale and does not require waiting for lab results.

For patients with a suspected infection who are not in the intensive care unit (ICU), the qSOFA score is a better predictor of inpatient mortality than the SIRS criteria and SOFA score. For patients with a suspected infection who are in the ICU, the SOFA score is a better predictor of in-patient mortality than the SIRS criteria and qSOFA score (2).

Patients with ≥ 2 of the following criteria meet criteria for SIRS and should have further clinical investigation:

Temperature > 38° C (100.4° F) or < 36° C (96.8° F)

Heart rate > 90 beats per minute

Respiratory rate > 20 breaths per minute or partial pressure of arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO2) < 32 mm Hg

White blood cell (WBC) count > 12,000/mcL (12 × 109/L), < 4,000/mcL (4 × 109/L), or > 10% immature (band) forms

Patients with ≥ 2 of the following qSOFA criteria should have further clinical and laboratory investigation:

Respiratory rate ≥ 22 breaths per minute

Altered mentation

Systolic blood pressure ≤ 100 mm Hg

The SOFA score is somewhat more robust when patients are treated in the ICU, but this score requires laboratory testing (see table Sequential Organ Failure Assessment Score). There are other scoring systems in clinical use (3).

Таблиця Бал за шкалою оцінки органної недостатності в динаміці (SOFA) Таблиця

CBC, arterial blood gases (ABGs), chest x-ray, serum electrolytes, BUN (blood urea nitrogen), creatinine, partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PCO2), and liver function are monitored. Serum lactate levels, ScvO2, or both can be determined to help guide treatment. WBC count may be decreased (< 4,000/mcL [< 4 × 109/L]) or increased (> 15,000/mcL [> 15 × 109/L]), and polymorphonuclear leukocytes may be as low as 20%. During the course of sepsis, the WBC count may fluctuate, depending on the severity of sepsis or shock, the patient's immunologic status, and the etiology of the infection. Concurrent corticosteroid use may elevate WBC count and thus mask WBC changes due to trends in the illness.

Hyperventilation with respiratory alkalosis (low PaCO2 and increased arterial pH) occurs early, in part as compensation for lactic acidemia. Serum bicarbonate is usually low, and serum and blood lactate levels increase. As shock progresses, metabolic acidosis worsens, and blood pH decreases. Early hypoxemic respiratory failure leads to a decreased PaO2/fraction of inspired oxygen (FIO2) ratio and sometimes overt hypoxemia with PaO2 < 70 mm Hg. Diffuse infiltrates may appear on the chest x-ray due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). BUN and creatinine usually increase progressively as a result of renal insufficiency. Bilirubin and transaminases may rise, although overt hepatic failure is uncommon in patients with normal baseline liver function.

Hemodynamic measurements with a central venous or pulmonary artery catheter can be used when the specific type of shock is unclear or when large fluid volumes (eg, > 4 to 5 L balanced crystalloid within 6 to 8 hours) are needed.

Bedside echocardiography in the ICU is a practical and noninvasive alternative method of hemodynamic monitoring. In septic shock, cardiac output is increased and peripheral vascular resistance is decreased, whereas in other forms of shock, cardiac output is typically decreased and peripheral resistance is increased.

Neither CVP nor pulmonary artery occlusive pressure (PAOP) is likely to be abnormal in septic shock, unlike in hypovolemic, obstructive, or cardiogenic shock.

Many patients with severe sepsis develop relative adrenal insufficiency (ie, normal or slightly elevated baseline cortisol levels that do not increase significantly in response to further stress or exogenous adrenocorticotropic hormone [ACTH]). Adrenal function may be tested by measuring serum cortisol at 8 AM; a level < 5 mcg/dL (< 138 nmol/L) is inadequate. Alternatively, cortisol can be measured before and after injection of 250 mcg of synthetic ACTH; a rise of < 9 mcg/dL (< 248 nmol/L) is considered insufficient.