About one third of untreated people develop late syphilis, although not until years to decades after the initial infection. Lesions may be clinically classified as

Benign tertiary syphilis

Cardiovascular syphilis

Neurosyphilis

Benign tertiary gummatous syphilis usually develops within 3 to 10 years of infection and may involve the skin, bones, and internal organs. Gummas are soft, destructive, inflammatory masses that are typically localized but may diffusely infiltrate an organ or tissue; they grow and heal slowly and leave scars.

Сифіліс (гума) Зображення BSIP, SIDEA REVUZ/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Benign tertiary syphilis of bone results in either inflammation or destructive lesions that cause a deep, boring pain, characteristically worse at night.

Cardiovascular syphilis usually manifests 10 to 25 years after the initial infection as any of the following:

Aneurysmal dilation of the ascending aorta

Insufficiency of the aortic valve

Narrowing of the coronary arteries

Pulsations of the dilated aorta may cause symptoms by compressing or eroding adjacent structures in the chest. Symptoms include brassy cough and obstruction of breathing due to pressure on the trachea, hoarseness due to vocal cord paralysis resulting from compression of the left laryngeal nerve, and painful erosion of the sternum and ribs or spine.

Neurosyphilis has several forms:

Asymptomatic neurosyphilis

Meningovascular neurosyphilis

Parenchymatous neurosyphilis

Tabes dorsalis

Asymptomatic neurosyphilis causes mild meningitis in about 15% of patients originally diagnosed as having latent syphilis, in 25 to 40% of those with secondary syphilis, in 12% of those with cardiovascular syphilis, and in 5% of those with benign tertiary syphilis. Without treatment, it evolves to symptomatic neurosyphilis in 5%. If cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) examination does not detect evidence of meningitis 2 years after the initial infection, neurosyphilis is unlikely to develop.

Meningovascular neurosyphilis results from inflammation of large- to medium-sized arteries of the brain or spinal cord; symptoms typically occur 5 to 10 years after infection and range from none to strokes. Initial symptoms may include headache, neck stiffness, dizziness, behavioral abnormalities, poor concentration, memory loss, lassitude, insomnia, and blurred vision. Spinal cord involvement may cause weakness and wasting of shoulder-girdle and arm muscles, slowly progressive leg weakness with urinary or fecal incontinence or both, and, rarely, sudden paralysis of the legs due to thrombosis of spinal arteries.

Parenchymatous neurosyphilis (general paresis, or dementia paralytica) results when chronic meningoencephalitis causes destruction of cortical parenchyma. It usually develops 15 to 20 years after initial infection and typically does not affect patients before their 40s or 50s. Behavior progressively deteriorates, sometimes mimicking a mental disorder or dementia. Irritability, difficulty concentrating, deterioration of memory, defective judgment, headaches, insomnia, fatigue, and lethargy are common; seizures, aphasia, and transient hemiparesis are possible. Hygiene and grooming deteriorate. Patients may become emotionally unstable and depressed and have delusions of grandeur with lack of insight; wasting may occur. Tremors of the mouth, tongue, outstretched hands, and whole body may occur; other signs include pupillary abnormalities, dysarthria, hyperreflexia, and, in some patients, extensor plantar responses. Handwriting is usually shaky and illegible.

Tabes dorsalis (locomotor ataxia) involves slow, progressive degeneration of the posterior columns and nerve roots. It typically develops 20 to 30 years after initial infection; mechanism is unknown. Usually, the earliest, most characteristic symptom is an intense, stabbing (lightning) pain in the back and legs that recurs irregularly with loss of vibratory sense, proprioception, and reflexes in the lower extremities. Gait ataxia, hyperesthesia, and paresthesia may produce a sensation of walking on foam rubber. Loss of bladder sensation leads to urine retention, incontinence, and recurrent infections. Erectile dysfunction is common.

Most patients with tabes dorsalis are thin and have characteristic sad facies and Argyll Robertson pupils (pupils that accommodate for near vision but do not respond to light). Optic atrophy may occur. Examination of the legs detects hypotonia, hyporeflexia, impaired vibratory and joint position sense, ataxia in the heel-shin test, absence of deep pain sensation, and Romberg sign. Tabes dorsalis tends to be intractable even with treatment.

Visceral crises (episodic pain) are a variant of tabes dorsalis; paroxysms of pain occur in various organs, most commonly in the stomach (causing vomiting) but also in the rectum, bladder, and larynx.