Антиретровірусна терапія ВІЛ-інфекції

Antiretrovirals can have serious adverse effects. Some of these effects, notably anemia, hepatitis, renal insufficiency, pancreatitis, and glucose intolerance, can be detected by blood tests before they cause symptoms. Patients should be screened regularly, both clinically and with appropriate laboratory testing (complete blood count; blood tests for hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, hepatic and pancreatic damage, and renal function; urinalysis), especially after new drugs are started or unexplained symptoms develop.

Metabolic effects consist of interrelated syndromes of fat redistribution, hyperlipidemia, and insulin resistance. Subcutaneous fat is commonly redistributed from the face and extremities to the trunk, neck, breasts, and abdomen—a cosmetic effect (called lipodystrophy) that can stigmatize and distress patients. Treating the resulting deep facial grooves with injected collagen or polylactic acid can be beneficial.

Weight gain, central obesity, hyperlipidemia, and insulin resistance, which together constitute the metabolic syndrome, increase the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and dementia.

Antivirals from all classes appear to contribute to these metabolic effects, but PIs are the most clearly involved. Some older ART drugs, such as ritonavir and d4T, commonly have metabolic effects. Others, such as tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, etravirine, atazanavir or darunavir (even when combined with low-dose ritonavir), raltegravir, and maraviroc, appear to have small to minimal effects on lipid levels.

Mechanisms for metabolic effects appear to be multiple; one is mitochondrial toxicity. Risk of metabolic effects (highest with PIs) and mitochondrial toxicity (highest with NRTIs) varies by medication class and within medication classes (eg, among NRTIs, highest with d4T).

Metabolic effects are dose-dependent and often begin in the first 1 to 2 years of treatment. Lactic acidosis is uncommon but can be lethal.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is being increasingly recognized among patients with HIV. Certain early-generation ART medications caused steatosis, and as their use decreased, incidence of steatosis decreased. Nonetheless, even with newer-generation ART drugs, there appears to be a risk of steatosis.

Long-term effects and optimal management of metabolic effects are unclear. Lipid-lowering medications (statins) and insulin-sensitizing medications (glitazones) may help. Patients should be counseled about maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity as ways to help promote health. (See also the recommendations of the HIV Medicine Association of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Adult AIDS Clinical Trials Group: Guidelines for the Evaluation and Management of Dyslipidemia in HIV-infected Adults Receiving Antiretroviral Therapy.)

Bone complications of ART include asymptomatic osteopenia and osteoporosis, which are common. Uncommonly, osteonecrosis of large joints such as the hip and shoulder causes severe joint pain and dysfunction. Mechanisms of bone complications are poorly understood.