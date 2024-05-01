Оцінка анемії

Anemia is a decrease in the number of red blood cells (RBCs) as measured by the red cell count, the hematocrit, or the red cell hemoglobin content.

In adult males, anemia is defined as any of the following:

Hemoglobin < 13.6 g/dL (< 1360 g/L)

Hematocrit < 40% (< 0.40)

RBC < 4.5 million/mcL (< 4.5 × 1012/L)

In adult females, anemia is defined as any of the following:

Hemoglobin < 12 g/dL (< 120 g/L)

Hematocrit < 37% (< 0.37)

RBC < 4 million/mcL (< 4 × 10 12/L)

For infants and children, normal values vary with age, necessitating use of age-related tables (see table Age-Specific Values for Hemoglobin and Hematocrit).

Anemia is not a diagnosis; it is a manifestation of an underlying disorder (see Etiology of Anemia). Thus, even mild, asymptomatic anemia should be investigated so that the primary problem can be diagnosed and treated.

Anemia is usually suspected based on the history and physical examination. Common symptoms and signs of anemia include

General fatigue

Weakness

Dyspnea on exertion

Pallor

History and physical examination are followed by laboratory testing with a complete blood count, reticulocyte count, and peripheral smear. The differential diagnosis (and cause of anemia) can then be further refined based on the results of testing.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Patient History in Anemia The history should address Risk factors for particular anemias

Symptoms of anemia itself

Symptoms that reflect the underlying disorder Фактори ризаку виникнення анемії Anemia has many risk factors. For example, a vegan diet predisposes to vitamin B12 deficiency anemia, whereas alcohol use disorder increases the risk of folate deficiency anemia. A number of hemoglobinopathies are inherited, and certain medications and infections predispose to hemolysis. Cancer, rheumatic disorders, and chronic inflammatory disorders can suppress red cell production. Autoimmune disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus or lymphoma can predispose to autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Симптоми анемії The symptoms of anemia are neither sensitive nor specific and do not help differentiate between types of anemias. Symptoms reflect compensatory responses to tissue hypoxia and usually develop when the hemoglobin level falls well below the patient's individual baseline. Symptoms are generally more pronounced in patients with limited cardiopulmonary reserve or when the anemia develops very rapidly. Symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, drowsiness, angina, syncope, and dyspnea on exertion can indicate anemia. Vertigo, headache, pulsatile tinnitus, amenorrhea, loss of libido, and gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms may also occur. Heart failure or shock can develop in patients with severe tissue hypoxia or hypovolemia. Симптоми, які вказують на причину анемії Certain symptoms may suggest the cause of the anemia. For example, melena, epistaxis, hematochezia, hematemesis, or menorrhagia indicates bleeding. Jaundice and dark urine, in the absence of liver disease, suggest hemolysis. Weight loss may suggest cancer. Diffuse severe bone or chest pain may suggest sickle cell disease, and stocking-glove paresthesias may suggest vitamin B12 deficiency.

Physical Examination in Anemia A complete physical examination is necessary. Signs of anemia itself are neither sensitive nor specific; however, pallor is common with severe anemia (ie, hemoglobin < 7 g/dL [< 70 g/L]). Signs of many underlying disorders are more diagnostically accurate than are signs of anemia. Heme-positive stool identifies gastrointestinal bleeding. Hemorrhagic shock (eg, hypotension, tachycardia, pallor, tachypnea, diaphoresis, confusion) may result from acute bleeding. Jaundice may suggest hemolysis. Splenomegaly may occur with hemolysis,hemoglobinopathies, systemic rheumatic diseases, myeloproliferative disorders, infections, or cancers. Peripheral neuropathy suggests vitamin B12 deficiency. Fever and heart murmurs suggest infective endocarditis. Rarely, high-output heart failure develops as a compensatory response to anemia-induced tissue hypoxia.