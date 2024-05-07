Злоякісні новоутворення, поширені у пацієнтів із ВІЛ-інфекцією

Incidence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is 50 to 200 times higher in patients with HIV infection. Most cases are B-cell, aggressive, high-grade histologic subtype lymphomas. At diagnosis, extranodal sites are usually involved; they include bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract, and other sites that are unusual in non–HIV-associated non-Hodgkin lymphoma, such as the central nervous system and body cavities (eg, pleural, pericardial, peritoneal).

Common presentations include rapidly enlarging lymph nodes or extranodal masses and systemic symptoms (eg, weight loss, night sweats, fevers).

Diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is by biopsy with histopathologic and immunochemical analysis of tumor cells. Abnormal circulating lymphocytes or unexpected cytopenias suggest involvement of the bone marrow, mandating bone marrow biopsy. Tumor staging may require cerebrospinal fluid examination and CT or MRI of the chest, abdomen, and other areas where tumors are suspected.

Poor prognosis is predicted by the following:

CD4 count < 100/mcL

Age > 35 years

Poor functional status

Bone marrow involvement

History of opportunistic infections

High-grade histologic subtype

Treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is with various regimens of systemic, multidrug chemotherapy that includes cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone, and etoposide. These drugs are combined with IV rituximab and an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody and supplemented with antiretroviral therapy (ART), prophylactic antibiotics and antifungals, and hematologic growth factors. Therapy may be limited by severe myelosuppression, particularly when combinations of myelosuppressive antitumor or antiretroviral drugs are used. Radiation therapy may debulk large tumors and control pain or bleeding.