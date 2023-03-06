Кандидозний вагініт

Candidal vaginitis is vaginal infection with Candida species, usually C. albicans. Symptoms are usually a thick, white vaginal discharge and vulvovaginal pruritus that is often moderate to severe. Diagnosis is with pelvic examination, vaginal pH, and wet mount. Treatment is with oral or topical antifungal medications.
(See also Overview of Vaginitis.)
Most fungal vaginitis is caused by C. albicans (candidiasis), which colonizes 15 to 20% of nonpregnant and 20 to 40% of pregnant women.
Risk factors for candidal vaginitis include the following:
Use of a broad-spectrum antibiotic or corticosteroids
Pregnancy
Constrictive nonporous undergarments
Immunocompromise
Candidal vaginitis is uncommon among women who are postmenopausal, except among those taking systemic menopausal hormone therapy.
Symptoms and Signs of Candidal Vaginitis
Vulvovaginal pruritus, burning, or irritation (which may be worse during intercourse) and dyspareunia are common, as is a thick, white, curd–like vaginal discharge that adheres to the vaginal walls. Symptoms and signs increase the week before menses. Erythema, edema, and excoriation are common.
Women with vulvovaginal candidiasis may have no discharge, a scanty white discharge, or the typical curd-like discharge.
Infection in sex partners is rare.
Recurrences after treatment may occur if there is resistance to antifungals or if a patient has non- Candida albicans species like Candida glabrata.
Diagnosis of Candidal Vaginitis
Pelvic examination
Vaginal pH and microscopy
Culture, if vaginitis is persistent or recurrent
Criteria for diagnosing candidal vaginitis include
Typical discharge (a thick, white, curd-like vaginal discharge)
Vaginal pH is < 4.5
Budding yeast, pseudohyphae, or mycelia visible on a wet mount, especially with potassium hydroxide (KOH)
If symptoms suggest candidal vaginitis but signs (including vulvar irritation) are absent and microscopy does not detect fungal elements, fungal culture is done. Women with frequent recurrences require culture to confirm the diagnosis and to rule out non-albicans Candida.
Also, some diagnostic tests are commercially available for clinical use (1).
Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики
1. Schwebke JR, Gaydos CA, Nyirjesy P, et al: Diagnostic performance of a molecular test versus clinician assessment of vaginitis. J Clin Microbiol 56 (6):e00252-18, 2018. doi: 10.1128/JCM.00252-18
Treatment of Candidal Vaginitis
Antifungal medications (fluconazole in a single oral dose preferred)
Avoidance of excess moisture accumulation
Keeping the vulva dry and wearing loose, absorbent cotton clothing that allows air to circulate can reduce vulvar moisture and fungal growth.
Topical or oral medications are highly effective for candidal vaginitis (see table Medications for Candidal Vaginitis). Adherence to treatment is better when a one-dose oral regimen of fluconazole 150 mg is used.
New oral antifungal medications to treat candidal vaginitis include ibrexafungerp and oteseconazole. Clinical use of these varies. Some experts advise treatment with these antifungals in symptomatic patients who fail topical azoles and/or oral fluconazole as documented by saline microscopy or fungal culture.
Topical butoconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole, and tioconazole are available over the counter. However, patients should be warned that topical creams and ointments containing mineral oil or vegetable oil weaken latex-based condoms and diaphragms.
If symptoms persist or worsen during topical therapy, hypersensitivity to topical antifungals should be considered.
Деякі лікарські засоби при кандидозному вагініті
Medication
Dosage
Topical or vaginal
Butoconazole
Sustained-release preparation of 2% cream
5 g as a single application
Clotrimazole
1% cream 5 g once a day for 7 to 14 days or 2% cream 5 g for 3 days
Miconazole
2% cream 5 g once a day for 7 days or 4% cream 5 g for 3 days
Vaginal suppository 100 mg once a day for 7 days or 200 mg once a day for 3 days or 1200 mg, only once
Terconazole
0.4% cream 5 g once a day for 7 days or 0.8% cream 5 g once a day for 3 days
Vaginal suppository 80 mg once a day for 3 days
Tioconazole
6.5% ointment 5 g once
Oral
Fluconazole
150 mg in a single dose
Ibrexafungerp
300 mg every 12 hours for 1 day
For recurrent candidiasis: 300 mg every 12 hours for 1 day of every month for 6 months
Oteseconazole
For recurrent candidiasis: 600 mg as single dose on day 1, followed by 450 mg as a single dose on day 2, and then beginning on day 14, 150 mg once a week for 11 weeks
Patients who have frequent recurrences (at least 4 documented episodes of candida vaginitis in the previous 12 months) require long-term suppression with oral medications (fluconazole 150 mg weekly to monthly or ketoconazole 100 mg once a day for 6 months) (1). Suppression is effective only while the medications are being taken. These medications may be contraindicated in patients with liver disorders. Patients taking ketoconazole should be monitored periodically with liver tests.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1. Sobel JD, Wiesenfeld HC, Martens M, et al: Maintenance fluconazole therapy for recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis. N Engl J Med 351(9):876-883, 2004. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa033114