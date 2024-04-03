Обстеження стоматологічного пацієнта

Teeth are inspected for shape, alignment, defects, mobility, color, and presence of adherent plaque, materia alba (dead bacteria, food debris, desquamated epithelial cells), and calculus (tartar).

Teeth are gently tapped with a tongue depressor or mirror handle to assess tenderness (percussion sensitivity). Tenderness to percussion suggests deep caries (tooth decay) that has caused a necrotic pulp with periapical abscess or severe periodontal disease. Percussion sensitivity or pain on biting also can indicate an incomplete (green stick) fracture of a tooth. Percussion tenderness in multiple adjacent maxillary teeth may result from maxillary sinusitis. Tenderness to palpation around the apices of the teeth also may indicate an abscess.

Loose teeth usually indicate severe periodontal disease but can be caused by bruxism (clenching or grinding of teeth) or trauma that damages periodontal tissues. Rarely, teeth become loose when alveolar bone is eroded by an underlying mass (eg, ameloblastoma, eosinophilic granuloma). A tumor or systemic cause of alveolar bone loss (eg, diabetes mellitus, hyperparathyroidism, osteoporosis, Cushing syndrome) is suspected when teeth are loose and heavy plaque and calculus are absent.

Calculus is mineralized bacterial plaque—a concretion of bacteria, food residue, saliva, and mucus with calcium and phosphate salts. After a tooth is cleaned, a mucopolysaccharide coating (pellicle) is deposited almost immediately. After about 24 hours, bacterial colonization turns the pellicle into plaque. After about 72 hours, the plaque starts calcifying, becoming calculus. When present, calculus is deposited most heavily on the lingual (inner, or tongue) surfaces of the mandibular anterior teeth near the submandibular and sublingual duct orifices (Wharton ducts) and on the buccal (cheek) surfaces of the maxillary molars near the parotid duct orifices (Stensen ducts).

Caries (tooth decay) first appears as white spots/defects in the tooth enamel due to demineralization. Caries progression results in a cavitated lesion. Remineralization of a white spot, which usually employs fluoride or calcium phosphate compounds, results in repair of the enamel defect.

Wear of teeth can result from gastric acid exposure due to severe gastroesophageal reflux (erosion), mechanical action (attrition or abrasion) due to bruxism or a porcelain crown rubbing against opposing enamel (porcelain is harder than enamel), or aging. Wear makes chewing less effective and causes noncarious teeth to become sensitive when the eroding enamel exposes the underlying dentin. Dentin is sensitive to touch and to temperature changes. A dentist can desensitize such teeth or restore the dental anatomy by placing crowns or onlays over badly worn teeth. In minor cases of root sensitivity, the exposed root may be desensitized by fluoride, silver diamine fluoride or potassium nitrate application, or dentin-bonding agents.

Deformed teeth may indicate a developmental or endocrine disorder. In Down syndrome, teeth are small, sometimes with agenesis of lateral incisors or premolars and conically shaped mandibular incisors. In congenital syphilis, the incisors may be small at the incisal third, causing a pegged or screwdriver shape with a notch in the center of the incisal edge (Hutchinson incisors), and the first molar is small, with a small occlusal surface and roughened, lobulated, often hypoplastic enamel (mulberry molar). In ectodermal dysplasia, teeth are absent or conical, so that dentures may be needed from childhood.

Dentinogenesis imperfecta, an autosomal dominant disorder, causes abnormal dentin that is dull bluish brown and opalescent and does not cushion the overlying enamel adequately. Such teeth cannot withstand occlusal stresses and rapidly become worn.

People with growth hormone deficiency or with congenital hypoparathyroidism have small dental roots; people with gigantism have large roots. Acromegaly causes excess cementum in the roots as well as enlargement of the jaws, so teeth may become widely spaced. Acromegaly also can cause an open bite, a condition that occurs when the maxillary and mandibular incisors do not come into contact when the jaws are closed.

Congenitally narrow lateral incisors occur in the absence of systemic disease. The most commonly congenitally absent teeth are the third molars, followed in frequency by the maxillary lateral incisors and second mandibular premolars.

Defects in tooth color must be differentiated from the darkening or yellowing that is caused by food pigments, aging, and, most prominently, smoking. A tooth may appear gray because of pulpal necrosis, usually due to extensive caries penetrating the pulp, or because of hemosiderin deposited in the dentin after trauma, with or without pulpal necrosis.

Children’s teeth darken appreciably and permanently after even short-term use of tetracyclines by the mother during the second half of pregnancy or by the child during odontogenesis (tooth development), specifically calcification of the crowns, which lasts until age 9. Tetracyclines rarely cause permanent discoloration of fully formed teeth in adults. However, minocycline darkens bone, which can be seen in the mouth when the overlying gingiva and mucosa are thin. Affected teeth fluoresce with distinctive colors under ultraviolet light corresponding to the specific tetracycline taken.

In congenital porphyria, both the deciduous and permanent teeth may have red or brownish discoloration but always fluoresce red from the pigment deposited in the dentin. Congenital hyperbilirubinemia causes a yellowish tooth discoloration.

Teeth can be whitened (see table Tooth-Whitening Procedures).

Defects in tooth enamel may be caused by rickets, which results in a rough, irregular band in the enamel. Any prolonged febrile illness during odontogenesis can cause a permanent narrow zone of chalky, pitted enamel or simply white discoloration visible after the tooth erupts. Thus, the age at which the disease occurred and its duration can be estimated from the location and height of the band.

Enamel pitting also occurs in tuberous sclerosis complex and Angelman syndrome. Amelogenesis imperfecta, an autosomal dominant disease, causes severe enamel hypoplasia. Chronic vomiting and gastroesophageal reflux can decalcify the dental crowns, primarily the lingual surfaces of the maxillary anterior teeth.

Chronic snorting of cocaine can result in widespread decalcification of teeth because the drug dissociates in saliva into a base and hydrochloric acid. Chronic use of methamphetamines induces xerostomia, which markedly increases severe tooth decay and periodontal inflammation (“meth mouth”).

Swimmers who spend a lot of time in overchlorinated pools may lose enamel from the outer facial/buccal side of the teeth, especially the maxillary incisors, canines, and first premolars. If sodium carbonate has been added to the pool water to correct pH, brown calculus develops but can be removed by a dental cleaning.

Fluorosis is enamel discoloration that may develop in children who drink water containing > 1.5 ppm of fluoride during tooth development. Fluorosis depends on the amount of fluoride ingested and the age of the child during exposure. Enamel changes range from irregular whitish opaque areas to severe brown discoloration of the entire crown with a roughened surface. Such teeth are highly resistant to dental caries.