Дефіцит гормону росту у дітей

Recombinant GH supplements

Sometimes other pituitary hormone replacement

Recombinant GH is indicated for all children with short stature who have documented growth hormone deficiency. (See also the Drug and Therapeutics, and Ethics Committees of the Pediatric Endocrine Society's 2016 guidelines for growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-I treatment in children and adolescents.) Documented growth hormone deficiency is based on auxologic, biochemical, and sometimes radiologic findings.

Dosing of recombinant GH is usually from 0.03 to 0.05 mg/kg subcutaneously once a day. With therapy, height velocity often increases to 10 to 12 cm/year in the first year and, although it increases more slowly thereafter, remains above pretreatment rates. Therapy is continued until an acceptable height is reached or growth rate falls below 2.5 cm/year. Insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels may be used to titrate growth velocity in children with GH deficiency, with goal IGF-1 levels often in the upper half of normal (within 0 to +2 SD). If below this level, GH doses can be increased by 10 to 20% to potentially help growth. Several long-acting growth hormone agents are available for use in patients with only GH deficiency. These weekly formulations include different modifications that prolong the half-life of long-acting agents compared to daily recombinant GH and have different starting doses. These GH agents include lonapegsomatropin ( for people > 1 year of age who weigh > 11.5 kg; prodrug formulation with unmodified GH transiently bound to inert pegylated carrier), somapacitan (for people > 2.5 years of age; single-point mutation in GH, with albumin binding moiety attached), and somatrogon (for people > 3 years of age; recombinant fusion glycoprotein with coding sequence of GH fused to 3 copies of C-terminal peptide of human chorionic gonadotropin [hCG]). To date, trials with long-acting GH agents suggest treatment effects on height velocity that are similar to those seen with daily recombinant GH. IGF-1 levels may be more difficult to monitor than with daily GH and depend on formulation and timing of the last injection (1).

Adverse effects of GH therapy are few but include idiopathic intracranial hypertension (pseudotumor cerebri), slipped capital femoral epiphysis, and transient mild peripheral edema. Before the advent of recombinant GH, GH extracted from pituitary glands was used. This preparation rarely led to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease 20 to 40 years after treatment. Pituitary-extracted GH was last used in the 1980s. Adverse effects resulting from new long-acting GH agents are thought to be similar to daily GH but need to be studied further given their different mechanisms.

It is controversial whether short children without evidence of an endocrine, metabolic, or other disease that explains the short stature should be treated with GH. These children are considered to have idiopathic short stature (ISS). ISS is defined as height 2 standard deviations (SD) below the mean for age, normal height velocity (near or at lower limit of normal), no biochemical evidence of a growth-restricting condition, and normal GH stimulation testing that excludes classic GH deficiency. Recombinant GH can be used to treat children with ISS who have a height 2.25 SD below the mean for age and a predicted adult height below the normal range (ie, < 150 cm for females and < 160 cm for males). Guidelines recommend against the routine use of GH for every child with ISS, and the decision to treat should be made on a case-by-case basis. Treatment responses are highly variable. With 5 years of treatment, some children may have a mean increase of about 5 cm in adult height, whereas other children may have no increase in adult height. A greater response to GH treatment may be expected in children with ISS based on height response in first year of treatment, age at the start of treatment (better response if treatment is started before age 9 in girls and before age 10 in boys), and change in IGF-1 level from baseline. For children who are treated, many experts recommend a trial of GH therapy for 6 to 12 months, continuing GH only if there is a doubling of or an increase of 3 cm/year over the pretreatment height velocity. Others object to this approach because it is expensive, is experimental, may lead to adverse effects, labels otherwise healthy children as abnormal, and raises ethical and psychosocial concerns that feed into the bias of “heightism.”

When other pituitary hormone deficiencies accompany growth hormone deficiency, additional hormone replacement is required. Cortisol (see Treatment of Addison Disease) and thyroid hormone (see Treatment of Hypothyroidism) should be replaced throughout childhood, adolescence, and adulthood when circulating levels of these hormones are low. Argininevasopressin deficiency typically requires lifelong treatment with desmopressin in tablet or intranasal form (see Treatment of Arginine Vasopressin Deficiency). When puberty does not occur normally, treatment with gonadal sex steroids is indicated (see Treatment of Delayed Puberty).

GH therapy in children with short stature due to therapeutic radiation of the pituitary gland for cancer carries a theoretic risk of causing cancer recurrence. However, studies have not shown a greater-than-expected incidence of new cancers or a greater recurrence rate. GH replacement can probably be safely instituted at least 1 year after the successful completion of anticancer therapy.