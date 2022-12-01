Загальні відомості про порфірії

Porphyrias result from a deficiency of any of the last 7 enzymes of the heme biosynthetic pathway or from increased activity of the erythroid form of the first enzyme in the pathway, ALA synthase-2 (ALAS 2). (Deficiency of ALAS 2 causes sideroblastic anemia rather than porphyria.) Single genes encode each enzyme; any of numerous possible mutations can alter the levels and/or the activity of the enzyme encoded by that gene. When an enzyme of heme synthesis is deficient or defective, its substrate and any other heme precursors normally modified by that enzyme may accumulate in bone marrow, liver, skin, or other tissues and have toxic effects. These precursors may appear in excess in the blood and be excreted in urine, bile, or stool.

Although porphyrias are most precisely defined according to the deficient enzyme, classification by main site of overproduction of heme precursors (hepatocytes or erythrocytes) or major clinical features (acute or cutaneous) is often useful.

Acute porphyrias manifest as intermittent attacks of severe pain. Usually patients have abdominal, psychiatric, and neurologic symptoms. Acute attacks are typically triggered by medications, intercurrent illness, life stresses, and other exogenous factors. In young women, cyclic hormonal activity is also a typical trigger of acute attacks.

Cutaneous porphyrias tend to cause continuous or intermittent symptoms involving cutaneous photosensitivity. Some acute porphyrias (hereditary coproporphyria, variegate porphyria) may also have cutaneous manifestations. Because of variable penetrance in heterozygous porphyrias, clinically expressed disease is less common than genetic prevalence (see table Major Features of the Two Most Common Porphyrias).

Urine discoloration (red or reddish brown) may occur in the symptomatic phase of all porphyrias except erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and ALAD-deficiency porphyria. Discoloration results from oxidation of the porphyrinogens to their corresponding porphyrins, the porphyrin precursor porphobilinogen (PBG), or both. Sometimes the color develops after the urine has stood in air or light for minutes to hours, allowing time for non-enzymatic oxidation. In the acute porphyrias, except in ALAD-deficiency porphyria, about 1 in 3 heterozygotes (more frequently in females than males) also have increased urinary excretion of PBG (and urine discoloration) during the latent phase.