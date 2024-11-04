Системний склероз

Pathophysiology involves vascular damage and activation of fibroblasts; collagen and other extracellular proteins in various tissues are overproduced.

In systemic sclerosis, the skin develops more compact collagen fibers in the reticular dermis, epidermal thinning, loss of rete pegs (epithelial extensions that project into the underlying connective tissue), and atrophy of dermal appendages. T cells may accumulate, and extensive fibrosis in the dermal and subcutaneous layers develops. In the nail folds, capillary loops dilate, and some microvascular loops are lost. In the extremities, chronic inflammation and fibrosis of the synovial membrane and surfaces and periarticular soft tissues occur.

Esophageal motility becomes impaired, and the lower esophageal sphincter becomes incompetent; gastroesophageal reflux and secondary strictures can develop. The intestinal muscularis mucosa degenerates, leading to pseudodiverticula in the colon and ileum. Interstitial and peribronchial fibrosis or intimal hyperplasia of small pulmonary arteries can develop; if long-standing, pulmonary hypertension can result. Diffuse myocardial fibrosis or cardiac conduction abnormalities occur. Intimal hyperplasia of interlobular and arcuate arteries can develop within the kidneys, causing renal ischemia and hypertension.

Systemic sclerosis varies in severity and progression, ranging from generalized skin thickening with rapidly progressive and often fatal visceral involvement (diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis) to isolated skin involvement (often just the fingers and face) and slow progression (often several decades). The latter form is termed limited cutaneous systemic sclerosis including CREST syndrome. In addition, systemic sclerosis can overlap with other systemic rheumatic diseases—eg, sclerodermatomyositis (tight skin and muscle weakness indistinguishable from idiopathic inflammatory myopathy) and mixed connective tissue disease.